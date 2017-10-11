ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST non-fund based Bk ICRA D 755 Downgraded Fac from ICRA A4 Bvl Granites Non-FBL ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt CP ICRA A1+ 22000 Assigned Ltd Jm Financial Credit Solutions CP programme ICRA A1+ 20000 Outstanding Ltd Jm Financial Institutional CP programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Securities Ltd /Outstanding (enhanced from 400crs) Jm Financial Institutional ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Securities Ltd Jm Financial Products Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Outstanding Jm Financial Services Ltd ST Bk lines ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from 500crs) Jm Financial Services Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 11000 Outstanding Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based ICRA A4 120 Issuer Not Cooperating Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 151.4 - Sanchita Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Loans ICRA A4+ 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST –Non-fund Based ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd Forward Contract LimitICRA A4 17.5 Issuer Not Cooperating MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hind Rectifiers Ltd Medium Term: Fixed MB 190 Assigned Deposit Programme (FD) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asansol Polyfabs (P) Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 100 Issuer Not /ICRA A3 Cooperating Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A 620 - Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA A 2000 - Bharat Agro Impex FB Fac ICRA B+ 192.5 Assigned Bharat Agro Impex NFBL ICRA B+ 7 Assigned Bharat Agro Impex Proposed Limits ICRA B+ 100.5 Assigned (Unallocated) Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT FB Bk Fac ICRA D 2105^ Downgraded from ICRA B+ ^ includes proposed/unallocated amount of Rs. 75.67 crore Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT non-fund based Bk ICRA D 140 Downgraded Fac from ICRA B+ Blyth Wind Park Pvt. Ltd. Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BBB- 1350 - Bvl Granites FB Limits ICRA BB 300 Reaffirmed Bvl Granites TL ICRA BB 25 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 19.00 crore) Bvl Granites Unallocated Limits ICRA BB 165 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Dayal Steels Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B+ 100 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ 140 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Hariom Polypacks Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 190 Issuer Not /ICRA A3 Cooperating Indian Express Newspapers TL ICRA AA(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed (Mumbai) Pvt Ltd Jana Holdings Ltd NCDs PP-MLDICRA 7500 Assigned BB Jayant Printery Llp BLR ICRA BB- 100 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Jm Financial Credit Solutions NCD programme ICRA AA 10000 Assigned Ltd Jm Financial Credit Solutions LT Bk lines ICRA AA 35000 Outstanding Ltd /Assigned Jm Financial Credit Solutions NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Jm Financial Credit Solutions LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 3000 Assigned Ltd debentures (Principal AA Protected) Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 8000 Assigned Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 15000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA 17000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 750 Assigned debentures (Principal AA Protected) Jm Financial Products Ltd LT market linked PP-MLDICRA 4250 Outstanding debentures (Principal AA Protected) Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased – CC ICRA BB- 90 Issuer Not Cooperating Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 20 Issuer Not Cooperating M. K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT FB limits ICRA BB 249.2 Reaffirmed M. K. Printpack Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL ICRA BB 69.2 Reaffirmed M. K. Printpack Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA BB 1.6 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4+ Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA BB-/ 110 Issuer Not ICRA A4 Cooperating Nanjappa Trust LT-Fund BasedTL ICRA BBB- 105 - Nanjappa Trust LT-Fund BasedCC ICRA BBB- 25 - Nanjappa Trust Proposed Limits ICRA BBB- 220 - Neeta Developer BLR ICRA BB- 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB 325 - Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCD programme ICRA A(SO) 2500 Withdrawn Pristine Developers Bk Loan Rating ICRA BB- 1450 - Priyheer Infrastructures Pvt LT, fundbased limits ICRA B 150 Issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Raj Engineering Co. BLR ICRA BB / 250 - ICRA A4 Rajalakshmi Hostels Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 200 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 30 - Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LT/ST– Unallocated ICRA BB+ 68.6 - /ICRA A4+ Remedy Medical Services Pvt. Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 120 Issuer Not Ltd. A4 Cooperating Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FB – CC ICRA B 110 Issuer Not Cooperating Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 90.7 Withdrawn Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac^ ICRA BBB- 3259.3 Withdrawn /A3 ^Long-term fund-based limits are interchangeable with short-term fund-based limits to the extent of Rs. 39.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short-term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 335.00 crore. Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 575 Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB 65 Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 3.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Point Bikes And Cars BLR ICRA B 120 - Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 100 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA 100 Issuer Not B-/ICRA A4 Cooperating Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 610 Issuer Not /ICRA A3 Cooperating Siddeshwar Multipurpose Bk Fac ICRA B/ICRA 100 Issuer Not Heemghar Pvt Ltd A4 Cooperating Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 60 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 195 Issuer Not /ICRA A4 Cooperating Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 100 Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 15 Issuer Not Cooperating Srinivasa Hair Industries LT – Fund based ICRA BB 333.1 Issuer Not Cooperating Srinivasa Hair Industries LT – Non fund based ICRA BB 150 Issuer Not Cooperating Srinivasa Hair Industries Unallocated ICRA BB 1.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Stellar Marine Foods BLR ICRA B/ 71 - ICRA A4 Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT – FB – Working ICRA BB- 800 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB- 45 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 145 Reaffirmed Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 45 Issuer Not Cooperating Supreme Nutri Grain Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 70 Issuer Not Cooperating Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 186.8 Issuer Not Cooperating Vikas Cot Fiber Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated ICRA B+ 13.2 Issuer Not Cooperating Vishwas Buildcon LT, FB limit ICRA B+ 230 Withdrawn Yashmu Projects LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA B 250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.