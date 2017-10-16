FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16
#Company News
October 16, 2017 / 10:51 AM / in 6 days

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16

Reuters Staff

24 Min Read

   Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd               Non FB Limits         ICRA A3+     50      Reaffirmed
Asian Granito India Ltd                 ST NFBL               ICRA A1      608.4   Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 CP Programme          ICRA A1+(SO) 400     Confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd              Import LOC            ICRA A4      10      Assigned
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    ST- non fund based    ICRA A2+     50      Assigned
                                                              (SO)
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd                 ST, non-FBL           ICRA A4      45      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd                 ST interchangeable    ICRA A4      50      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            CP programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     7000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     60000   Assigned
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              IPO financing         ICRA A1+     120000  Withdrawn
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              ST debt programme     ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Kotak Commodity Services Pvt            ST Bk Lines           ICRA A1+     2500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kotak Commodity Services Pvt            CP Programme          ICRA A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons              Non FB – CC           ICRA A4      70      ISSUER NOT
Construction Company Pvt Ltd                                                       COOPERATING*
Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd            Non-fund based – LOC  ICRA A4      310     Reaffirmed
                                        (LC)
N.D. Plastics                           Non FB – FLC/ ILC     ICRA A4      30      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Narendra Emporis Ltd                    Packing Credit        ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
Narendra Emporis Ltd                    Inland/Foreign LOC    ICRA A4              Reaffirmed
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd                    ST Non-FBL            ICRA A3+     3800    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd             ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A4      30      Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs. 3.53 crore)
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd               ST, non FB limits     ICRA A2+     120     Reaffirmed
Saregama India Ltd                      Non FBL – Letter of   ICRA A1      10
                                        Guarantee
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shriji Polymers India Ltd               Non-fund Based ST Fac ICRA A2+     190     Reaffirmed
Somany Ceramics Ltd                     CP                    ICRA A1+     1250    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
(enhanced from 90.00crs)
Srei Equipment Finance Ltd              ST Debt Programme     ICRA A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Steel Products Ltd                      Non-Fund BasedLOC     ICRA]A4      11.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Tcl-Mmpl Consortium                     Non- FB – BG          ICRA A4      150     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Virutcham Microfinance Ltd              MFI Grading           M3                   Assigned
Yes Bank Ltd                            CD Programme          ICRA A1+     100000  Outstanding
Yes Bank Ltd                            ST Fixed Deposit      ICRA A1+             Outstanding
                                        Programme


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd               FB Limits             ICRA BBB     227.3   Reaffirmed
All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd               Fund and Non FB LimitsICRA BBB     345     Reaffirmed
                                                              /A3+
All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd               Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     15.2    Reaffirmed
                                                              /A3+
Asian Granito India Ltd                 CC                    ICRA A       2000    Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 TL                    ICRA A       150     Outstanding
Asian Granito India Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA A       361.6   Outstanding
Azure Power Pluto Pvt. Ltd.             Rupee TL              ICRA BBB+    5981.8  Withdrawn
Barasat Krishnagar Expressways          LT FB Limits          ICRA D       7056
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Bharat Kolkata Container                TL                    ICRA A       1100    Upgraded
Terminals Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA A-
Bharat Kolkata Container                LT/ST nonfund based^  ICRA A /A1   500     Upgraded
Terminals Pvt Ltd                                                                  from ICRA A-
                                                                                   /A2+
^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities
Bharat Kolkata Container                LT/ST nonfund based   ICRA A /A1   50      Upgraded
Terminals Pvt Ltd                       (sub limits)^                              from ICRA A-
                                                                                   /A2+
^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities
Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd                    BLR                   ICRA B/ICRA  240
                                                              A4
Issuer delayed in giving information
Chanditala Blue Print                   FB – CC               ICRA C       2       ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Criss Financial Holdings Ltd            Unallocated LT Bk Fac ICRA BB      500     Assigned
Deorani Devi Memorial Trust             FB – TL               ICRA B+      141.3   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Deorani Devi Memorial Trust             Non- FB Untied limits ICRA B+      8.7     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA B+      29.2    Assigned
Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd              CC                    ICRA B+      20      Assigned
Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd              Proposed Unallocated  ICRA B+/     40.8    Assigned
                                        Limits                ICRA A4
Ds Toll Road Ltd                        TL                    ICRA BBB+    3320
Review process is underway
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA A- (SO) 1650    Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
(enhanced from 120.0 CR)
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd                    LT – non fund based   ICRA A- (SO) 100     Outstanding
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd                 LT, FBL - CC          ICRA BB      70      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd                 LT, FBL - TL          ICRA BB      15      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt            TL - LT               ICRA BB-     300
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Haryana Seeds Development               LT fund based         ICRA BB+     750     Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Himalya International Ltd               Outstanding ratings   ICRA C- /A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            Unsecured debt        ICRA AA      500     Outstanding
                                        programme
Iifl Facilities Services Ltd            LT debt programme     ICRA AA      7000    Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Sub. Debt Programme   ICRA AA      10000   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT Bk lines           ICRA AA      57750   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT debt programme     ICRA AA      25100   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Secured NCD programme ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
India Infoline Finance Ltd              Unsecured NCD         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
                                        programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   5000    Outstanding
                                        protected equity      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
India Infoline Finance Ltd              LT principal          PP-MLDICRA   1000    Outstanding
                                        protected market      AA
                                        linked debenture programme
Indo Dutch Carpet                       Fund Based-TL         ICRA B-      85      ISSUER NOT
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                                                              COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Indo Dutch Carpet                       Fund Based-CC         ICRA B-      15      ISSUER NOT
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd                                                              COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd                 LT FB – EPC/FBD/FBP   ICRA D       527.5   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd                 LT FB – TL            ICRA D       55      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd                 ST – Non-FBL          ICRA D       37.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd         FB – CC               ICRA B+      30      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd         FB – TL               ICRA B+      122.9   ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd               FB – CC               ICRA B+      130     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA B+      19.5    ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Jm Financial Properties And             TL                    ICRA AA      1350    Assigned
Holdings Ltd
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd                     FB Limits             ICRA BB+     1240.1  Outstanding
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+     9.9     Outstanding
                                        limits)
Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd              Bk Loan Rating        ICRA         350
                                                              B+/ICRA A4
Surveillance process is underway
Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt            TL                    ICRA BBB     210     Assigned
Ltd
Mahati Hydro Power Vidharbha            TL                    ICRA         1143.5  Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       BBB-(SO)
Mahindra Solar One Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA A       550     Assigned
Mahindra Suryaprakash Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA A-      330     Assigned
Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons              FB – CC               ICRA B+      70      ISSUER NOT
Construction Company Pvt Ltd                                                       COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd            FB – CC               ICRA BB-     40      Reaffirmed
N.D. Plastics                           FB – Cash Credi       ICRA B-      60      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
N.D. Plastics                           FB/ Non Fundbased –   ICRA B- /    10      Issuer Not
                                        Unallocated Limi      ICRA A4              Cooperating
Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd            Bk Fac                ICRA B/      120
                                                              ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Narendra Emporis Ltd                    Line of Credit        ICRA B+      150     Reaffirmed
Narendra Emporis Ltd                    CC                    ICRA B+              Reaffirmed
Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd              TL                    ICRA D       14974   Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd              FBL – CC              ICRA D       1350    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB+
Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd              Non-FBL – LC / BG     ICRA D       4300    Downgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4+
Panama Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd.            TL                    ICRA BBB-    3100    revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB+
Pertinent Infra And Energy Ltd          LT – Fund Based       ICRA B+      119
Pertinent Infra And Energy Ltd          LT – Unallocated      ICRA B+      31
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd                    LT FB Limits          ICRA BBB     830     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
Plr Projects Pvt Ltd                    LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA BBB     770     Upgraded
                                        Limits                /A3+                 from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-/A3
Prestigebulk Handling                   Issuer Rating         ICRA B               Assigned
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Pristine Industries Ltd                 LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA BB      130     Reaffirmed
Pristine Industries Ltd                 LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA BB      200     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 9.30 crore)
Pristine Industries Ltd                 LT – Unallocated      ICRA BB      700     Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 17.70 crore)
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd             LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA BBB-    260     Reaffirmed
Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd             LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA BBB-    210     Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 17.47 crore
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd               LT, FB limits         ICRA BBB+    2703.5  Reaffirmed
Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure             TL                    ICRA AA-     21904.2 Provisional
Pvt Ltd                                                       (SO)                 reassigned
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure             TL                    ICRA AA-     8700    Provisional
Pvt Ltd                                                       (SO)                 reassigned
                                                                                   from ICRA A+
(SO)
Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd                    NCD programme         ICRA A+      6400    Withdrawn
Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA AA-     12891   Reassigned
                                                              (SO)                 from ICRA A+
Royalica Tiles                          Proposed Unallocated  ICRA B/ICRA  70.7    Assigned
                                        Limit
Issuer not cooperating
Saregama India Ltd                      FBL – CC              ICRA A       170
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Shriji Polymers India Ltd               FB LT Fac             ICRA A-      590     Reaffirmed
Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd               TL                    ICRA A-      1550    Reaffirmed
(reduced from 190.00 CR)
Solarfield Energy Two Pvt Ltd           TL                    ICRA A-      210     Assigned
Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech                  LT FB Limits          ICRA B+      64.8    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
revised from 7.00 CR
Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech                  LT Unallocated LimitedICRA B+      5.2     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA B
St. George’S Education Soceity          LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA BBB-    750
Issuer not cooperating
Steel Products Ltd                      Fund Based-CC         ICRA C       115     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Steel Products Ltd                      Non Fund BasedBG      ICRA C       100     ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd                      FB Limits             ICRA BB+     157.9   Assigned
Suma Foods Pvt Ltd                      Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+     82.1    Assigned
                                        limits)
Tcl-Mmpl Consortium                     FB – CC               ICRA B+      10      ISSUER NOT
                                                                                   COOPERATING*
*Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category
Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd                Bk Fac                ICRA B       65
Issuer not cooperating
Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd                  LT Fund based         ICRA BB+     660.3
Issuer delayed in giving information
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      17361   Outstanding
                                        Upper Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA      4610    Outstanding
                                        Upper Tier I Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA      50000   Assigned
                                        Additional Tier I     (hyb)
                                        Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA AA      33000   Outstanding
                                        Additional Tier I     (hyb)
                                        Bond Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Infrastructure Bond   ICRA AA+     50000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel II Compliant    ICRA AA+     25306   Outstanding
                                        Lower Tier II Bond
                                        Programme
Yes Bank Ltd                            Basel III Compliant   ICRA]AA+     79000   Outstanding
                                        Tier II Bond Programme(hyb)
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd.         FB Fac                ICRA D       800     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd.         Non-FB Fac            ICRA D       2500    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

