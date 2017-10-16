ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Asian Granito India Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A1 608.4 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 400 Confirmed as final Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Import LOC ICRA A4 10 Assigned Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd ST- non fund based ICRA A2+ 50 Assigned (SO) Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A4 45 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4 50 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 60000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Withdrawn programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Kotak Commodity Services Pvt ST Bk Lines ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Kotak Commodity Services Pvt CP Programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons Non FB – CC ICRA A4 70 ISSUER NOT Construction Company Pvt Ltd COOPERATING* Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 310 Reaffirmed (LC) N.D. Plastics Non FB – FLC/ ILC ICRA A4 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Narendra Emporis Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Narendra Emporis Ltd Inland/Foreign LOC ICRA A4 Reaffirmed Plr Projects Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 3800 Upgraded from ICRA A3 Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 3.53 crore) Renaissance Jewellery Ltd ST, non FB limits ICRA A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Saregama India Ltd Non FBL – Letter of ICRA A1 10 Guarantee ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shriji Polymers India Ltd Non-fund Based ST Fac ICRA A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Somany Ceramics Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1250 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 90.00crs) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Steel Products Ltd Non-Fund BasedLOC ICRA]A4 11.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Tcl-Mmpl Consortium Non- FB – BG ICRA A4 150 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Virutcham Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Yes Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ Outstanding Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB 227.3 Reaffirmed All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd Fund and Non FB LimitsICRA BBB 345 Reaffirmed /A3+ All Time Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 15.2 Reaffirmed /A3+ Asian Granito India Ltd CC ICRA A 2000 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd TL ICRA A 150 Outstanding Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 361.6 Outstanding Azure Power Pluto Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL ICRA BBB+ 5981.8 Withdrawn Barasat Krishnagar Expressways LT FB Limits ICRA D 7056 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Bharat Kolkata Container TL ICRA A 1100 Upgraded Terminals Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- Bharat Kolkata Container LT/ST nonfund based^ ICRA A /A1 500 Upgraded Terminals Pvt Ltd from ICRA A- /A2+ ^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities Bharat Kolkata Container LT/ST nonfund based ICRA A /A1 50 Upgraded Terminals Pvt Ltd (sub limits)^ from ICRA A- /A2+ ^Non-fund based facilities can be used as short-term or long-term facilities Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B/ICRA 240 A4 Issuer delayed in giving information Chanditala Blue Print FB – CC ICRA C 2 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Criss Financial Holdings Ltd Unallocated LT Bk Fac ICRA BB 500 Assigned Deorani Devi Memorial Trust FB – TL ICRA B+ 141.3 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Deorani Devi Memorial Trust Non- FB Untied limits ICRA B+ 8.7 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 29.2 Assigned Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 Assigned Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed Unallocated ICRA B+/ 40.8 Assigned Limits ICRA A4 Ds Toll Road Ltd TL ICRA BBB+ 3320 Review process is underway Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- (SO) 1650 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 120.0 CR) Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd LT – non fund based ICRA A- (SO) 100 Outstanding Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC ICRA BB 70 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Graham Blowpack Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL ICRA BB 15 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt TL - LT ICRA BB- 300 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Haryana Seeds Development LT fund based ICRA BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Himalya International Ltd Outstanding ratings ICRA C- /A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Indo Dutch Carpet Fund Based-TL ICRA B- 85 ISSUER NOT Manufacturing Pvt Ltd COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Indo Dutch Carpet Fund Based-CC ICRA B- 15 ISSUER NOT Manufacturing Pvt Ltd COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB – EPC/FBD/FBP ICRA D 527.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA D 55 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd ST – Non-FBL ICRA D 37.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 30 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Jay Bharat Food Process Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 122.9 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 130 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 19.5 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Jm Financial Properties And TL ICRA AA 1350 Assigned Holdings Ltd K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 1240.1 Outstanding K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+ 9.9 Outstanding limits) Khosla Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA 350 B+/ICRA A4 Surveillance process is underway Kiran Energy Solar Power Pvt TL ICRA BBB 210 Assigned Ltd Mahati Hydro Power Vidharbha TL ICRA 1143.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Mahindra Solar One Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 550 Assigned Mahindra Suryaprakash Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 330 Assigned Manmatha Nath Kundu & Sons FB – CC ICRA B+ 70 ISSUER NOT Construction Company Pvt Ltd COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Mariya Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 40 Reaffirmed N.D. Plastics FB – Cash Credi ICRA B- 60 Issuer Not Cooperating N.D. Plastics FB/ Non Fundbased – ICRA B- / 10 Issuer Not Unallocated Limi ICRA A4 Cooperating Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B/ 120 ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Narendra Emporis Ltd Line of Credit ICRA B+ 150 Reaffirmed Narendra Emporis Ltd CC ICRA B+ Reaffirmed Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 14974 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd FBL – CC ICRA D 1350 Downgraded from ICRA BB+ Opgs Power Gujarat Pvt Ltd Non-FBL – LC / BG ICRA D 4300 Downgraded from ICRA A4+ Panama Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA BBB- 3100 revised from ICRA BB+ Pertinent Infra And Energy Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA B+ 119 Pertinent Infra And Energy Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA B+ 31 Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BBB 830 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Plr Projects Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BBB 770 Upgraded Limits /A3+ from ICRA BBB-/A3 Prestigebulk Handling Issuer Rating ICRA B Assigned Corporation Pvt Ltd Pristine Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA BB 130 Reaffirmed Pristine Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA BB 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 9.30 crore) Pristine Industries Ltd LT – Unallocated ICRA BB 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 17.70 crore) Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA BBB- 210 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 17.47 crore Renaissance Jewellery Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA BBB+ 2703.5 Reaffirmed Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL ICRA AA- 21904.2 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) reassigned from ICRA A+ Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL ICRA AA- 8700 Provisional Pvt Ltd (SO) reassigned from ICRA A+ (SO) Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd NCD programme ICRA A+ 6400 Withdrawn Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA- 12891 Reassigned (SO) from ICRA A+ Royalica Tiles Proposed Unallocated ICRA B/ICRA 70.7 Assigned Limit Issuer not cooperating Saregama India Ltd FBL – CC ICRA A 170 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shriji Polymers India Ltd FB LT Fac ICRA A- 590 Reaffirmed Solarfield Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 1550 Reaffirmed (reduced from 190.00 CR) Solarfield Energy Two Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 210 Assigned Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech LT FB Limits ICRA B+ 64.8 Upgraded from ICRA B revised from 7.00 CR Sri Sai Baba Agro Tech LT Unallocated LimitedICRA B+ 5.2 Upgraded from ICRA B St. George’S Education Soceity LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA BBB- 750 Issuer not cooperating Steel Products Ltd Fund Based-CC ICRA C 115 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Steel Products Ltd Non Fund BasedBG ICRA C 100 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Suma Foods Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 157.9 Assigned Suma Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+ 82.1 Assigned limits) Tcl-Mmpl Consortium FB – CC ICRA B+ 10 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING* *Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating category Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B 65 Issuer not cooperating Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA BB+ 660.3 Issuer delayed in giving information Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 17361 Outstanding Upper Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA 4610 Outstanding Upper Tier I Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 50000 Assigned Additional Tier I (hyb) Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA 33000 Outstanding Additional Tier I (hyb) Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bond ICRA AA+ 50000 Outstanding Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel II Compliant ICRA AA+ 25306 Outstanding Lower Tier II Bond Programme Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA]AA+ 79000 Outstanding Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac ICRA D 800 Revised from ICRA BBB Zillion Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB Fac ICRA D 2500 Revised from ICRA BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)