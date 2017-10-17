ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non-fund based – BG ICRA A2+# 120 Ltd Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non-fund based – ICRA A2+# 20 Ltd Letter of Comfort Accord Software & Systems Pvt Non-fund based – ICRA A2+# 15 Ltd Credit Exposure Limit Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A1 460 Outstanding Astec Lifesciences Ltd CP programme ICRA A1 500 Outstanding Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA D 400 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)** **Rating was assigned in September 2017 J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Kalyani Maxion Wheels Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL ICRA A1 600 Reaffirmed M.G.M Springs Pvt Ltd ST - Non fund based ICRA A4 32.5 Assigned Mackintosh Burn Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mohan Spintex India Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 117.4 Withdrawn Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 120 Assigned Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A3 2910 - Issuer delayed in giving information Ntpc Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Real Innerspring Technologies Non-FBL ICRA A4 5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd United Spirits Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Software & Systems Pvt FB – CC ICRA A-# 190 Ltd Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, FB limits ICRA A 2290 Outstanding Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT, TL ICRA A 215 Outstanding Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. Issuer Rating ICRA AAA# - Ltd Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs ICRA AAA# 7350 Ltd Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt Fund based facility ICRA BB+ 400 - Ltd Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt Fund based facility ICRA BB+ 400 - Ltd Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 61137.9 Reaffirmed Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd CC ICRA D 11500 Reaffirmed Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Based ICRA D 4652 Reaffirmed Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA D 252.1 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA 110000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Ganga Developers BLR ICRA BB 125 - Issuer not cooperating Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA (SO) 29 - Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd TL ICRA AA 2816 - (SO) Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AA(SO) 1000 - Gmr Aerotechnic Ltd NCDs (NCD) ICRA AA(SO) 1750 - Gmr Aerotechnic Ltd CC ICRA B+ 275 - Janta Land Promoters Pvt. Ltd. TL ICRA D 2500 Revised from ICRA BBB Jeevisha Foods Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 103 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Kalyani Maxion Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, FB ICRA A+ 750 Reaffirmed Kalyani Maxion Wheels Pvt Ltd LT / ST, fund based / ICRA A+ / 650 Reaffirmed non-FBL ICRA A1 Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd LT-Fundbased Limits ICRA B- 83 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Krn Alloys Pvt Ltd LTUnallocated ICRA B- 27.6 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lrc Abarana Maaligai LT – Fundbased ICRA B+ 150 Issuer Not Cooperating M.G.M Springs Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based ICRA BB- 52 Assigned M.G.M Springs Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed Limits ICRA BB- 15.5 Assigned Mackintosh Burn Ltd FB Fac ICRA BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 244.5 Reaffirmed Maza Developers Pvt. Ltd BLR ICRA BB+ 100 - Issuer not cooperating Mid West Builders Pvt Ltd LT FBTL ICRA B 80 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL ICRA BBB 2192.6 Withdrawn Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC Limits ICRA BBB 1050 Withdrawn Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB 60 Assigned Mudrakshi Hytech India Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 107.5 Assigned Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana FB – TL ICRA B+ 182.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Mula Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 147.5 ISSUER NOT Ltd COOPERATING Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 520 - Issuer delayed in giving information Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB- 570 - Issuer delayed in giving information North Eastern Electric Power NCD – Proposed ICRA AA 10000 Assigned Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XIth issue ICRA AA 400 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XIIth issue ICRA AA 1200 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XIIIth issue ICRA AA 725 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XIVth issue ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XVIth issue ICRA AA 9000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power NCD – XVIIth issue ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd North Eastern Electric Power Issuer Rating** ICRA AA - Outstanding Corporation Ltd **With effect from Sep 1, 2017, ICRA has aligned the symbols and the definitions of ratings pertaining to the Issuer Rating Scale with that of the Long-Term Rating Scale. The change in the symbol is not to be construed as a change in the credit rating. North Eastern Electric Power FBL – ST/LT Loan ICRA AA/ 5000*** Outstanding Corporation Ltd ICRA A1+ ***The Rs 500 crore limits are rated on both long term and short term scales attracting tenure as per usage Ntpc Ltd Bonds ICRA AAA 100000 Assigned Ntpc Ltd Bonds ICRA AAA 337123.3Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd TL ICRA AAA 650000 Reaffirmed Ntpc Ltd FB Limits ICRA AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Omics International Pvt Ltd FB – Secured OverdraftICRA BB+ 100 Assigned Omics International Pvt Ltd LT-TL ICRA BB+ 95 Assigned Omics International Pvt Ltd LT-CC ICRA BB+ 5 Assigned Omics International Pvt Ltd LT –Unallocated ICRA BB+ 800 Assigned R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt FB – CC ICRA A- 650 Outstanding Ltd R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt TL ICRA A- 433.8 Assigned Ltd R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt Unallocated ICRA A- 6.2 Assigned Ltd Rainbow Children’S Medicare NCD ICRA A+ 1000 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A Real Innerspring Technologies FB Limits ICRA B+ 36 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Real Innerspring Technologies Unallocated ICRA B+ 19 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA B+ 35 - Issuer not cooperating Riona Laminates Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 30 - Issuer not cooperating Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL/Fund based / ICRA BBB+ / 1600 - Trust Non-fund based Bk ICRA A2 lines Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL/Fund based / ICRA BBB+ 1600 - Trust Non-fund based Bk /ICRA A2 lines United Spirits Ltd FB Fac - - - United Spirits Ltd Non- FB Fac - - - United Spirits Ltd TL ICRA AA 5000 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd NCDs ICRA AA 7650 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd LT/ST Fund ICRA AA / 49000 Reaffirmed Based/Non-fund Based A1+ Vijay Builders & Constructions FB – CC ICRA BB 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vijay Builders & Constructions Non-fund based – BG ICRA BB 55 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)