FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20
Sections
Featured
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Top News
Rahul Gandhi seeks revival in PM Modi's backyard
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
COMPANY RESULTS
Infosys posts strong profit, cuts full-year revenue forecast
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
Editor's picks
Einstein's theory on life auctioned for $1.3 mln
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 20, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in a day

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 20

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more ratings.)
    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL (LC, BG)      ICRA A1      82.5    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A2+

Aloka Exports                           ST FBL                       A4+   1500    Revised from
                                                                                          A3
Aloka Exports                           ST NFBL                      A4+   60      Revised from
                                                                                          A3
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP Programme                A1+    150000  Outstanding
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          ST Debt/CP Programme        A1+    4500    Reaffirmed
Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd              ST: Non Fund based          A4     60      Withdrawn
Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd               ST – Non-FB Fac             A4     25      Reaffirmed
Klenzaids Contamination                 NFBL                        A4     100     -
Controls Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Lupin Ltd                               ST, FB Fac                  A1+    9500    -
Rating watch with developing implications
Lupin Ltd                               ST, non-FB Fac              A1+    3600    -
Rating watch with developing implications
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd                ST non-fund based           A1+    176     Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd                CP Programme                A1+    1000    Reaffirmed
Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd                      ST – Non Fund Based         A4     150     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd                ST – Non-fund Based –       A4     30      Revised from
                                        LOC                                              A4+
Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd                ST – Non-fund Based –       A4     30      Revised from
                                        BG                                               A4+
Sanchem Fabrics Ltd                     Non FB LimitsBG             A4     3       issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sat Kartar Mining And Allied            Non-FBL                     A3     20      Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (for IPO       A1+    10000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP/ST debt programme        A1+    10000   Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
Singh Transporters                      Non-FBL                     A3+    70      Reaffirmed
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             ST Non-fund Based            A4+   20
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd                Non-FBL                     A1     125     Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Fixed Deposit         MAAA                 Outstanding
                                        Programme
   
        
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alembic Ltd                             Bk Loans              ICRA A- /    500     -
                                                              ICRA A2+
Design Creation                         BLR                   ICRA BB- /A4 300     -
Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd         FBL – TL              ICRA A       405.7   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd         FBL – CC              ICRA A       650     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A-
Kishan Gum Industries                   CC Limits             ICRA B       45      Reaffirmed
Kishan Gum Industries                   TL                    ICRA B       14.4    Reaffirmed
Shree Hans Rice & General Mills         TL                    ICRA B+      19      Issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Shree Hans Rice & General Mills         CC                    ICRA         725     Issuer Not
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           Cooperating
Shree Hans Rice & General Mills         Unallocated           ICRA         6       Issuer Not
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           Cooperating
Sonrise Tea Processing Company          Bk Loan Rating        ICRA BB-     105     -
Pvt Ltd                                                       /ICRA A4
Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd                       Secured Redeemable    ICRA BBB-    170     -
                                        NCD programme
Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd                       Unsecured Redeemable  ICRA BBB-    160     -
                                        NCD programme
Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd                       LT and ST Fund Based  ICRA BBB- /  3000    -
                                        Bk Lines              ICRA A3
    
 
Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd                FB-limit- cashcredit        D      72.5    Reaffirmed
                                        facility
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Adishakti Alloys Pvt Ltd                Non-FB-limit                D      144.5   Reaffirmed
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Aggarwal Foods                          FBL                         BB-    167.7   Revised from
                                                                                         B+
Aggarwal Foods                          Unallocated (Proposed       BB-    0.3     Revised from
                                        limits)                                          B+
Aloka Exports                           LT FBL – TL                 BB+    486     Revised from
                                                                                         BBB-
Aloka Exports                           LT FBL – CC                 BB+    300     Revised from
                                                                                         BBB-
Aloka Exports                           LT FBL – TL                        48.6    Revised from
                                                                                         BB+
Aloka Exports                           LT FBL – CC                        30
Aloka Exports                           ST FBL                             150
Aloka Exports                           ST NFBL                            6
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd                 Fund Based                  D      450     -
issuer Not Cooperating
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd                 Non Fund Based              D      250     -
issuer Not Cooperating
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd                 FB                          D      85      -
issuer Not Cooperating
Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd                 Unallocated                 D      335     -
issuer Not Cooperating
Anisha Enterprises                      LT Fundbased                B      150     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt.             NCDs                        A      -       Withdrawn
Ltd.
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme               AAA    6502    Withdrawn
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme               AAA    32380   Outstanding
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt           AAA    17000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          LT/ST Borrowing             A+     3000    Reaffirmed
                                        Programme             /      A1+
Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd           Bk Fac                      C+/    80
                                                                    A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd              LT: Fund based CC           BB-    430     Withdrawn
Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd              LT: Unallocated             BB-    10      Withdrawn
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd         TL                          D      227.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd         FBL                         D      1400    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Energo Engineering Projects Ltd         NFBL                        D      11500   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Fino Finance Pvt. Ltd.                  NCDs                        A      -       Withdrawn
(Erstwhile Intrepid Finance
And Leasing Pvt. Ltd.)
Future Financial Servicess              NCDs                        A      -       Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd.
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          NCDs                        A      -       Withdrawn
Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd                LT FB                       BB-    30      Assigned
Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd                LT FB TL                    BB-    80      Assigned
Hydrogen Gentech Pvt Ltd                LT Unallocated              BB-    15      Assigned
Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd               LT – FB Fac                 BB-    15      Reaffirmed
Hydropack (India) Pvt Ltd               LT – TL                     BB-    8       Reaffirmed
Klenzaids Contamination                 FBL                         BB-    120     -
Controls Pvt Ltd
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Klenzaids Contamination                 Unallocated Limits          BB- /  10      -
Controls Pvt Ltd                                              A4
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt Ltd            FBL                         D      150     Revised from
                                                                                         B-
Ks Softnet Solutions Pvt Ltd            Non-FBL                     D      250     Revised from
                                                                                         A4
Lupin Ltd                               NCD programme               AAA    1000    -
Rating watch with developing implications
Lupin Ltd                               LT, FB Fac                  AAA    1500    -
Rating watch with developing implications
Lupin Ltd                               LT, non-FB Fac              AAA    400     -
Rating watch with developing implications
Manipal University Jaipur               LT - Fund Based TL          BBB    3450    Reaffirmed
Manipal University Jaipur               LT - Fund Based CC          BBB    400     Reaffirmed
Maruti Cotton Industries                TL                          B      19.5    -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Maruti Cotton Industries                CC                          B      60      -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd                LT FB                       AA-    929.4   Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd                LT non-fund based           AA-    24      Reaffirmed
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd                LT unallocated              AA-    1870.6  Reaffirmed
Mrj Steels Pvt Ltd                      LT – Fund Based – CC        B+     380     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Praveen Electrical Works                LT- FBL                     B+     50
Issuer delayed in giving information
Praveen Electrical Works                LT - NFBL                   B+     90
Issuer delayed in giving information
Praveen Electrical Works                Proposed limits             B+/A4  60
Issuer delayed in giving information
Prl Developers Pvt Ltd                  TL                          BBB    6000    Assigned
Punjab Infrastructure                   Regular Return              BBB            Withdrawn
Development Board                       BondsSeries I         (SO) @
@ - Under rating watch with negative implications
Punjab Infrastructure                   DDBsSeries II               BBB    3187
Development Board                                             (SO) @
@ - Under rating watch with negative implications
Punjab Infrastructure                   DDBsSeries III              BBB    457
Development Board                                             (SO) @
@ - Under rating watch with negative implications
Punjab Infrastructure                   Regular Return              BBB    2256
Development Board                       BondsSeries IVA, IVB  (SO) @
                                        and IVC
@ - Under rating watch with negative implications
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               LT FB Limits                B      117.5   -
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Relcom Technology Pvt Ltd               ST Non- Fundbased           B      10      -
                                        Limits
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd                LT – FB – TL                BB-    3.3     Revised from
                                                                                         BB
Rud India Chains Pvt Ltd                LT – FB – CC                BB-    75      Revised from
                                                                                         BB
S.K. Heights Pvt Ltd                    Fund based – TL             B+     150     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sanchem Fabrics Ltd                     FB Limits-CC                B+     40      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sanchem Fabrics Ltd                     FB Limits-TL                B+     77      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sat Kartar Mining And Allied            TL                          BBB-   40      Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Sat Kartar Mining And Allied            CC                          BBB-   84      Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Sat Kartar Mining And Allied            Unallocated Limits          BBB-   1       Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd                                              / A3
Singh Transporters                      TL                          BBB    70      Assigned
Singh Transporters                      CC                          BBB    80      Reaffirmed
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             LT Fund Based – TL          BB+    490
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             LT Fund Based – CC          BB+    210
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd                    LT – FB Fac                 D      85      Withdrawn
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd                    LT – TL                     D      27.8    Withdrawn
Sve Castings Pvt Ltd                    LT – Unallocated Fac        D      53.2    Withdrawn
Tower Vision India Pvt Ltd              Long-TL                     A-     11700   Assigned
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd                FB/ Non-FBL                  A /   315     Reaffirmed
                                                                     A1
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd                Unallocated Limits           A /   220.3   Reaffirmed
                                                                     A1
Ttp Technologies Pvt Ltd                FB Limits                   A      120     Reaffirmed   
  
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.