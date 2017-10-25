RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 24

(Repeating to add more Ratings) Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd ST FB Packing ICRA A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit(PC) Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd ST Non-fund based ICRA A4+ 15 Reaffirmed B D Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 30 - Issuer delayed in giving information Bajaj Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Outstanding Bajaj Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 150000 Outstanding Bfg International Pvt Ltd Shortterm: NonFB Fac ICRA A4 12.5 - Information yet to be received Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A2 23.1 Reaffirmed Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd Export Packaging ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed Credit Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A2 40 Reaffirmed Karvy Financial Services Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 4000 Withdrawn (SO) Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd ST – FB ICRA A4+ 70 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paramshakti Steels Ltd ST unallocated ICRA D 1650 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd ST –Non-Fund Based ICRA A4+ 425 Upgraded –LOC from ICRA A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd ST –Non-Fund Based –BGICRA A4+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Parankush Food Processing & Non-FB-limit ICRA A4 1.8 - Rice Mill (P) Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A2 280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 26.00 CR) Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A2 30 Reaffirmed (reduced from 48.52 CR) Prasad Multi Services Pvt. Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 22.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 1.9 - Issuer delayed in giving information Proseal Closures Ltd ST – FBL ICRA A2 165 Withdrawn Proseal Closures Ltd ST – Non-FBL ICRA A2 235 Withdrawn Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Sun Thermo Process LT and ST: UnallocatedICRA A4 90 Withdrawn Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd NFBL ICRA A3+ 5 Upgraded from ICRA A3 (reduced from 0.94) The Woodind ST – LOC ICRA A4 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Liquid Fund - ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Cash Plan Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 1.3 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 16 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 21.2 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 320 Outstanding Modern Laminators Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4+; 60 Reaffirmed Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable ICRA A4+ Reaffirmed Prabha Industries Non-FBL – BG ICRA A3+ 100 Outstanding Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt Unallocated ICRA A2+(SO) 35 - Ltd Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt FBL ICRA A2+(SO) 1965 - Ltd Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries LT FBL ICRA B- 59.9 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries Unallocated limits ICRA B- / 10.1 - ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Outstanding Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd FD MAAA - Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation LT –Fund Based ICRA BBB- 697.5 Issuer delayed in giving information Apex Auto Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 1131.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cordon Bleu Properties And LT: FB Fac ICRA B+ 380 Withdrawn Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Forbes Technosys Ltd NCDs ICRA AA- 250 Outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT-TL ICRA AA- 390 Outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA AA- 480 Outstanding (SO) Forbes Technosys Ltd NCD Provisional 350 Assigned ICRA AA- (SO) Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA D 75 Issuer not cooperating Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 25 Issuer not cooperating Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt. BLR ICRA B/ICRA 100 Ltd A4 Issuer not cooperating Maini Group Of Educational LT FBL ICRA B+ 90 Society Issuer not cooperating Maini Group Of Educational Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 5 Society Issuer not cooperating Modern Laminators Ltd LT FBL ICRA BB+ 114.1 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+/ 5.9 Reaffirmed ICRA A4+; Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd LT interchangeable ICRA BB+ Reaffirmed Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd TL Limits ICRA BB- 51.4 Withdrawn Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA BB- 25 Withdrawn Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 23.6 Withdrawn Prabha Industries FB – CC ICRA BBB 20 Outstanding Prabha Industries FB – TL ICRA BBB 110 Assigned Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT FB TL ICRA BB- 103 And Welfare Trust Issuer not cooperating Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 21 Issuer not cooperating Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Fund Based – TL ICRA BB- 65 Issuer not cooperating Sarv India Home Furnishing LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 14 Issuer not cooperating Vaishnavi Rice Industries BLR ICRA 250 B+/ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd LT FB TL ICRA BB 86.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50 CR) B D Steels Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 150 - Issuer delayed in giving information Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 32380 Outstanding Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 17000 Outstanding Programme Bajaj Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 32380 Outstanding Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 17000 Outstanding Programme Balajee Infratech & LT - FBL^ ICRA BBB- 356.2 Withdrawn Constructions Pvt Ltd ^ interchangeability of Rs. 0.75 crore with non fund based limits Balajee Infratech & LT/ST: NFBL ICRA BBB- / 410 Withdrawn Constructions Pvt Ltd ICRA A3 Balajee Infratech & LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 143.8 Withdrawn Constructions Pvt Ltd Limits ICRA A3 Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT, Term-Loans ICRA BB 30 - Information yet to be received Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BB 100 - Information yet to be received Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT/ Short- term: ICRA BB / 2.5 - unallocated limits ICRA A4 Information yet to be received Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB optionally ICRA BBB 350 Reaffirmed convertible debenture Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BBB 6141.2 Reaffirmed Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 480 Withdrawn Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 70 Withdrawn Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 25 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 33 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B / 42 - ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt FB Limits ICRA D 40 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt NFBL ICRA D 37.5 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt Unallocated Limits ICRA D 12.5 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust ICRA AAA 410.7 Withdrawn Series XXIII PTC (SO) Series A1 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd Indian MFI Trust ICRA AAA 409.8 Withdrawn Series XXV PTC Series (SO) A1 Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA A+ 2600 Reaffirmed (SO) Karvy Financial Services Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA A+ 12400 Withdrawn (SO) Karvy Financial Services Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A 500 Withdrawn Karvy Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA 300 reassigned Programme A+(SO)** from ICRA A **Rating is now backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) (as compared to standalone rating earlier) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principle Protected PP-MLD ICRA 29 reassigned NCD Programme A+ (stable) from PP-MLD (SO)** ICRA A **Rating is now backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) (as compared to standalone rating earlier) Karvy Financial Services Ltd Principle Protected PP-MLDICRA A 721 Withdrawn NCD Programme Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries LT – TL ICRA BB- 18.5 Reaffirmed Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries LT – FB CC ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed limits Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 2620 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 62.0 CR) Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd Long- term UnallocatedICRA BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malik Motors Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 60 Assigned Malik Motors Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B 40 Assigned Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) ICRA BB 100 - Issuer delayed in giving information Modern Agro Mills Fund based –LT ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ms Industries LT – FB ICRA BB- 70 Withdrawn Omni Autoltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ / 503.8 - ICRA A4+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd LT –FB –TL ICRA BB- 183.6 Upgraded from ICRA BB (Enhanced from Rs. 9.21 crore) P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd LT –FB –CC ICRA BB+ 270 Upgraded from ICRA BB (Enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore) Paramshakti Steels Ltd CC ICRA D 400 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL ICRA D 22.2 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paramshakti Steels Ltd LT unallocated ICRA D 750 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-fund based ICRA D 950 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Parankush Food Processing & FB-limitcash- credit ICRA B+ 17.5 - Rice Mill (P) Ltd facility (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Parankush Food Processing & FB-limitterm-loans ICRA B+ 36.8 - Rice Mill (P) Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Piramal Sunteck Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL ICRA BBB 1000 - Review process is underway Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FB/Non Fundbased - - - Limits (reduced from 27.00 CR) Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 150.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.03 CR) Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.00 CR) Ponnu Food Products LT – FB – CC ICRA B 89 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ponnu Food Products LT – Unallocated ICRA B 1 - limits (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Pranee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST – FB/Nonfund ICRA D 100 - based (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Prasad Multi Services Pvt. FB – CC ICRA B- 60 Upgraded Ltd. from ICRA C Prasad Multi Services Pvt. FB – TL ICRA B- 97.8 Upgraded Ltd. from ICRA C Prasad Multi Services Pvt. Unallocated Limit ICRA B- / 11.1 Upgraded Ltd. ICRA A4 from ICRA C /Reaffirmed Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BB+ 115 - Issuer delayed in giving information Proseal Closures Ltd LT – FB limits ICRA BBB+ 45 Withdrawn Proseal Closures Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB+ 78.8 Withdrawn Proseal Closures Ltd LT/ST – unallocated ICRA BBB+ / 43.7 Withdrawn limits ICRA A2 Proseed Foundation FB Limits ICRA B+ 98.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Proseed Foundation Unallocated ICRA B+ 1.4 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) R J Rishikaran Projects Pvt. LT FBTL ICRA B 350 - Ltd. (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) R N Enterprises FBL ICRA B+ 99.6 Assigned R N Enterprises Unallocated ICRA B+ 0.4 Assigned Radheshyam Cottex FBL ICRA B+ 97.7 Reaffirmed Reliance Commercial Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 1519.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA-(SO) 19291 Assigned / Outstanding (earlier 1,289.10 CR) Santoshi Leather Works Bk Fac ICRA B / 70 - ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt. FB – CC ICRA BB+ 400 Upgraded Ltd. from ICRA BB Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust FB CC ICRA BBB 250 Assigned South Delhi Municipal Issuer Rating ICRA AA+ - Assigned Corporation Spandana Sphoorty Financial NCD ICRA BBB- 350 Assigned Ltd Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 450 Reaffirmed Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 360 Reaffirmed Sun Thermo Process LT: FB Fac ICRA B- 60 Withdrawn Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB 380 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- (increased from 33.00) Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB 65 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- (reduced from 9.50) Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 50 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- (reduced from 19.56) Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Floating Rate ICRA AAA+mfs - Reaffirmed Fund - ST Plan Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Treasury ICRA AAA+mfs - Reaffirmed Advantage Fund Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bond Fund ICRA AAA+mfs - Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Dynamic Bond Fund ICRA AAA+mfs - Reaffirmed Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bking and PSU ICRA AAA+mfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Capital ICRA - Confirmed Protection Oriented AAA+mfs(SO) Series IX (Plan 3) Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Capital ICRA - Outstanding Protection Oriented AAA+mfs(SO) Series IX (Plan 1) Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Capital ICRA - Outstanding Protection Oriented AAA+mfs(SO) Series IX (Plan 2) Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA BB 10 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA BB 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B- 49.5 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B- 9.2 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB+ 99.6 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB+ 80 Upgraded from ICRA BB Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 8.2 Upgraded from ICRA BB Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd LT/STUnallocated ICRA BB+ 30.6 Upgraded from ICRA BB / ICRA A4+ Yg Realty Pvt Ltd Fund based –TL ICRA A(SO) 4430 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) (revised from 500.00 CR) Yg Realty Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A(SO) 570 Upgraded from ICRA A-(SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.