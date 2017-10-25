FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 24
#Company News
October 24, 2017 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 24

Reuters Staff

26 Min Read

 (Repeating to add more Ratings)
    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2017.

COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd                   ST FB Packing         ICRA A4+     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit(PC)
Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd                   ST Non-fund based     ICRA A4+     15      Reaffirmed
B D Steels Pvt Ltd                      NFBL                  ICRA A4      30      -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP Programme          ICRA A1+     150000  Outstanding
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CP Programme          ICRA A1+     150000  Outstanding
Bfg International Pvt Ltd               Shortterm: NonFB Fac  ICRA A4      12.5    -
Information yet to be received
Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd          TL                    ICRA A2      23.1    Reaffirmed
Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd          Export Packaging      ICRA A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd          LOC                   ICRA A2      40      Reaffirmed
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            CP                    ICRA A1+     4000    Withdrawn
                                                              (SO)
Nova Carbons India Pvt Ltd              ST – FB               ICRA A4+     70      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd                  ST unallocated        ICRA D       1650    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd               ST –Non-Fund Based    ICRA A4+     425     Upgraded
                                        –LOC                                       from ICRA A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore)
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd               ST –Non-Fund Based –BGICRA A4+     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A4
(Enhanced from Rs. 4.00 crore)
Parankush Food Processing &             Non-FB-limit          ICRA A4      1.8     -
Rice Mill (P) Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             Non FB Limits         ICRA A2      280     Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 26.00 CR)
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             Unallocated           ICRA A2      30      Reaffirmed
(reduced from 48.52 CR)
Prasad Multi Services Pvt.              Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      22.7    Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd           ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A4+     1.9     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Proseal Closures Ltd                    ST – FBL              ICRA A2      165     Withdrawn
Proseal Closures Ltd                    ST – Non-FBL          ICRA A2      235     Withdrawn
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd               Non-fund based        ICRA A3+     250     Reaffirmed
Sun Thermo Process                      LT and ST: UnallocatedICRA A4      90      Withdrawn
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd             NFBL                  ICRA A3+     5       Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA A3
(reduced from 0.94)
The Woodind                             ST – LOC              ICRA A4      100     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Liquid Fund -     ICRA A1+mfs  -       Reaffirmed
                                        Cash Plan
Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd           NFBL                  ICRA A4      1.3     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   Non-FBL               ICRA A4+     16      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd                     ST- Non Fund Based    ICRA A4+     21.2    Reaffirmed
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    ST Non-FBL            ICRA A1+     320     Outstanding
Modern Laminators Ltd                   ST NFBL               ICRA A4+;    60      Reaffirmed
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd                ST interchangeable    ICRA A4+             Reaffirmed
Prabha Industries                       Non-FBL – BG          ICRA A3+     100     Outstanding

Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt           Unallocated           ICRA A2+(SO) 35      -
Ltd
Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt           FBL                   ICRA A2+(SO) 1965    -
Ltd
Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries            LT FBL                ICRA B-      59.9    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sri Vasavi Cotton Industries            Unallocated limits    ICRA B- /    10.1    -
                                                              ICRA A4
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------

Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Fixed Deposit         MAAA         -       Outstanding
                                        Programme
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       FD                    MAAA         -       Outstanding


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Shama Rao Foundation                  LT –Fund Based        ICRA BBB-    697.5
Issuer delayed in giving information
Apex Auto Ltd                           Bk Fac                ICRA D       1131.6  -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Cordon Bleu Properties And              LT: FB Fac            ICRA B+      380     Withdrawn
Infrastructures Pvt Ltd
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    NCDs                  ICRA AA-     250     Outstanding
                                                              (SO)
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    LT-TL                 ICRA AA-     390     Outstanding
                                                              (SO)
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    LT FB Limits          ICRA AA-     480     Outstanding
                                                              (SO)
Forbes Technosys Ltd                    NCD                   Provisional  350     Assigned
                                                              ICRA AA-
                                                              (SO)
Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd                   LT FBL                ICRA D       75
Issuer not cooperating
Lakshya Dairy Pvt Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       25
Issuer not cooperating
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt.           BLR                   ICRA B/ICRA  100
Ltd                                                           A4
Issuer not cooperating
Maini Group Of Educational              LT FBL                ICRA B+      90
Society
Issuer not cooperating
Maini Group Of Educational              Unallocated Limits    ICRA B+      5
Society
Issuer not cooperating
Modern Laminators Ltd                   LT FBL                ICRA BB+     114.1   Reaffirmed
Modern Laminators Ltd                   Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+/    5.9     Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A4+;
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd                LT fund based         ICRA BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd                LT interchangeable    ICRA BB+             Reaffirmed
Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd             TL Limits             ICRA BB-     51.4    Withdrawn
Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd             CC Limits             ICRA BB-     25      Withdrawn
Park Health Systems Pvt Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     23.6    Withdrawn
Prabha Industries                       FB – CC               ICRA BBB     20      Outstanding
Prabha Industries                       FB – TL               ICRA BBB     110     Assigned
Saanj Aur Savera Educational            LT FB TL              ICRA BB-     103
And Welfare Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT Fund Based – CC    ICRA BB-     21
Issuer not cooperating
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT Fund Based – TL    ICRA BB-     65
Issuer not cooperating
Sarv India Home Furnishing              LT – Unallocated      ICRA BB-     14
Issuer not cooperating
Vaishnavi Rice Industries               BLR                   ICRA         250
                                                              B+/ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating

Aurora Apparelpvt Ltd                   LT FB TL              ICRA BB      86.2    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 7.50 CR)
B D Steels Pvt Ltd                      FBL                   ICRA BB-     150     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     32380   Outstanding
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     17000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     32380   Outstanding
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     17000   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Balajee Infratech &                     LT - FBL^             ICRA BBB-    356.2   Withdrawn
Constructions Pvt Ltd
^ interchangeability of Rs. 0.75 crore with non fund based limits
Balajee Infratech &                     LT/ST: NFBL           ICRA BBB- /  410     Withdrawn
Constructions Pvt Ltd                                         ICRA A3
Balajee Infratech &                     LT/ST: Unallocated    ICRA BBB- /  143.8   Withdrawn
Constructions Pvt Ltd                   Limits                ICRA A3
Bfg International Pvt Ltd               LT, Term-Loans        ICRA BB      30      -
Information yet to be received
Bfg International Pvt Ltd               LT FB Fac             ICRA BB      100     -
Information yet to be received
Bfg International Pvt Ltd               LT/ Short- term:      ICRA BB /    2.5     -
                                        unallocated limits    ICRA A4
Information yet to be received
Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd         FB optionally         ICRA BBB     350     Reaffirmed
                                        convertible debenture
Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd         FB TL                 ICRA BBB     6141.2  Reaffirmed
Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi             LT – TL               ICRA BBB+    480     Withdrawn
Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
Dr Ramesh Cardiac And Multi             Unallocated           ICRA BBB+    70      Withdrawn
Specialty Hospital Pvt. Ltd.
Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd                     CC                    ICRA B       25      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA B       33      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Dulam Rocks Pvt Ltd                     Unallocated           ICRA B /     42      -
                                                              ICRA A4
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Essen Specaility Films Pvt Ltd          CC                    ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt           FB Limits             ICRA D       40      -
Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt           NFBL                  ICRA D       37.5    -
Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Global Enviro Air Systems Pvt           Unallocated Limits    ICRA D       12.5    -
Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          Indian MFI Trust      ICRA AAA     410.7   Withdrawn
                                        Series XXIII PTC      (SO)
                                        Series A1
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd          Indian MFI Trust      ICRA AAA     409.8   Withdrawn
                                        Series XXV PTC Series (SO)
                                        A1
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            LT Bk lines           ICRA A+      2600    Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            LT Bk lines           ICRA A+      12400   Withdrawn
                                                              (SO)
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA A       500     Withdrawn
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            Subordinated Debt     ICRA         300     reassigned
                                        Programme             A+(SO)**             from ICRA A
**Rating is now backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) (as
compared to standalone rating earlier)
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            Principle Protected   PP-MLD ICRA  29      reassigned
                                        NCD Programme         A+ (stable)          from PP-MLD
                                                              (SO)**               ICRA A
**Rating is now backed by Guarantee by parent viz. Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) (as
compared to standalone rating earlier)
Karvy Financial Services Ltd            Principle Protected   PP-MLDICRA A 721     Withdrawn
                                        NCD Programme
Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries            LT – TL               ICRA BB-     18.5    Reaffirmed
Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries            LT – FB CC            ICRA BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Kssb Hi-Tech Rice Industries            LT – Unallocated      ICRA BB-     71.5    Reaffirmed
                                        limits
Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd            TL                    ICRA BB+     2620    Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 62.0 CR)
Landcraft Developers Pvt Ltd            Long- term UnallocatedICRA BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Malik Motors Pvt Ltd                    FB – CC               ICRA B       60      Assigned
Malik Motors Pvt Ltd                    Unallocated           ICRA B       40      Assigned
Manickbag Automobiles Pvt Ltd           LT - Fund Based (CC)  ICRA BB      100     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Modern Agro Mills                       Fund based –LT        ICRA B+      90      Reaffirmed
Ms Industries                           LT – FB               ICRA BB-     70      Withdrawn
Omni Autoltd                            Bk Fac                ICRA BB+ /   503.8   -
                                                              ICRA A4+
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd               LT –FB –TL            ICRA BB-     183.6   Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 9.21 crore)
P.M. Electro-Auto Pvt Ltd               LT –FB –CC            ICRA BB+     270     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
(Enhanced from Rs. 21.50 crore)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd                  CC                    ICRA D       400     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd                  TL                    ICRA D       22.2    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd                  LT unallocated        ICRA D       750     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Paramshakti Steels Ltd                  Non-fund based        ICRA D       950     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Parankush Food Processing &             FB-limitcash- credit  ICRA B+      17.5    -
Rice Mill (P) Ltd                       facility
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Parankush Food Processing &             FB-limitterm-loans    ICRA B+      36.8    -
Rice Mill (P) Ltd
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Piramal Sunteck Realty Pvt Ltd          Proposed TL           ICRA BBB     1000    -
Review process is underway
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             FB/Non Fundbased      -            -       -
                                        Limits
(reduced from 27.00 CR)
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             TL                    ICRA BBB     150.5   Reaffirmed
(reduced from 35.03 CR)
Pmp Auto Components Pvt Ltd             FBL                   ICRA BBB     400     Reaffirmed
(reduced from 47.00 CR)
Ponnu Food Products                     LT – FB – CC          ICRA B       89      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ponnu Food Products                     LT – Unallocated      ICRA B       1       -
                                        limits
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Pranee Infrastructure Pvt Ltd           LT/ST – FB/Nonfund    ICRA D       100     -
                                        based
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Prasad Multi Services Pvt.              FB – CC               ICRA B-      60      Upgraded
Ltd.                                                                               from ICRA C
Prasad Multi Services Pvt.              FB – TL               ICRA B-      97.8    Upgraded
Ltd.                                                                               from ICRA C
Prasad Multi Services Pvt.              Unallocated Limit     ICRA B- /    11.1    Upgraded
Ltd.                                                          ICRA A4              from ICRA C
                                                                                   /Reaffirmed
Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd           LT – Fund Based       ICRA BB+     115     -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Proseal Closures Ltd                    LT – FB limits        ICRA BBB+    45      Withdrawn
Proseal Closures Ltd                    LT – TL               ICRA BBB+    78.8    Withdrawn
Proseal Closures Ltd                    LT/ST – unallocated   ICRA BBB+ /  43.7    Withdrawn
                                        limits                ICRA A2
Proseed Foundation                      FB Limits             ICRA B+      98.6    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Proseed Foundation                      Unallocated           ICRA B+      1.4     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
R J Rishikaran Projects Pvt.            LT FBTL               ICRA B       350     -
Ltd.
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
R N Enterprises                         FBL                   ICRA B+      99.6    Assigned
R N Enterprises                         Unallocated           ICRA B+      0.4     Assigned
Radheshyam Cottex                       FBL                   ICRA B+      97.7    Reaffirmed
Reliance Commercial Finance             PTC Series A          ICRA AAA(SO) 1519.3  Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rmz Infotech Pvt Ltd                    TL                    ICRA AA-(SO) 19291   Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
(earlier 1,289.10 CR)
Santoshi Leather Works                  Bk Fac                ICRA B /     70      -
                                                              ICRA A4
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Senthil Murugan Jewellers Pvt.          FB – CC               ICRA BB+     400     Upgraded
Ltd.                                                                               from ICRA BB
Seth Roshan Lal Jain Trust              FB CC                 ICRA BBB     250     Assigned
South Delhi Municipal                   Issuer Rating         ICRA AA+     -       Assigned
Corporation
Spandana Sphoorty Financial             NCD                   ICRA BBB-    350     Assigned
Ltd
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd               FB – CC               ICRA BBB     450     Reaffirmed
Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BBB     360     Reaffirmed
Sun Thermo Process                      LT: FB Fac            ICRA B-      60      Withdrawn
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd             FB – CC               ICRA BBB     380     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(increased from 33.00)
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd             FB – TL               ICRA BBB     65      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(reduced from 9.50)
Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     50      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   BBB-
(reduced from 19.56)
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Floating Rate     ICRA AAA+mfs -       Reaffirmed
                                        Fund - ST Plan
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Treasury          ICRA AAA+mfs -       Reaffirmed
                                        Advantage Fund
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Bond Fund         ICRA AAA+mfs -       Reaffirmed
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Dynamic Bond Fund ICRA AAA+mfs -       Reaffirmed
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Bking and PSU     ICRA AAA+mfs -       Reaffirmed
                                        Debt Fund
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Capital           ICRA         -       Confirmed
                                        Protection Oriented   AAA+mfs(SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 3)
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Capital           ICRA         -       Outstanding
                                        Protection Oriented   AAA+mfs(SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 1)
Uti Asset Management Co. Ltd            UTI Capital           ICRA         -       Outstanding
                                        Protection Oriented   AAA+mfs(SO)
                                        Series IX (Plan 2)
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd                   FB Limit              ICRA BB      10      -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vareli Tecnac Pvt Ltd                   Non-FBL               ICRA BB      100     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd           FBL                   ICRA B-      49.5    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vasupati Agro Product Pvt Ltd           Unallocated Limits    ICRA B-      9.2     -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   FB limits             ICRA BB+     99.6    -
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd                     CC                    ICRA BB+     80      Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd                     TL                    ICRA BB+     8.2     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd                     LT/STUnallocated      ICRA BB+     30.6    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA BB
                                                                                   / ICRA A4+
Yg Realty Pvt Ltd                       Fund based –TL        ICRA A(SO)   4430    Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
(revised from 500.00 CR)
Yg Realty Pvt Ltd                       Unallocated           ICRA A(SO)   570     Upgraded
                                                                                   from ICRA
                                                                                   A-(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
