Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
#Company News
October 25, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 25

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

   Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Peb Ltd                            ST – Unallocated      ICRA BB      104.5       -
Issuer not cooperating
Alfa Peb Ltd                            ST – LOC              ICRA A4+     50          -    
Issuer not cooperating
Alfa Peb Ltd                            ST – BG               ICRA A4+     10          - 
Issuer not cooperating
Ctr Manufacturing Industries            ST, FB working        ICRA A1      100     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     capital Fac
(enhanced from 2.50 CR)
Ctr Manufacturing Industries            ST, non-FB working    ICRA A1      467.2   Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     capital Fac
(enhanced from 41.72 CR)
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     ST-Fund Based FacilityICRA A2      150     Reaffirmed
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     ST-Fund Based sub     ICRA A2      100     Reaffirmed
                                        limits
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     ST-Non Fund Based     ICRA A2      180     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Godrej Properties Ltd                   ST - FBL              -            -       Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs.195.00 crore)
Godrej Properties Ltd                   CP                    ICRA A1+     12500   Reaffirmed
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          Non-FB Limits         ICRA A4      85      -
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Securities Ltd                    CP Programme          ICRA A1+     25000   Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd Pvt Ltd           CP                    ICRA A1+;    250
Review process is underway
Onshore Construction Company            ST FBL                ICRA A2+     65      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Onshore Construction Company            ST Non-FBL            ICRA A2+     696     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 90.80 CR)
Onshore Construction Company            ST Unallocated Limits ICRA A2+     527.2   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 31.59 CR)
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd                 ST - Non Fund Based   ICRA A4      90         -  
Issuer not cooperating
Steelmax Alloys Ltd                     ST: FB Fac            ICRA A4      50      Reaffirmed
Steelmax Alloys Ltd                     ST: Non-fund based    ICRA A4      58.5    Reaffirmed
                                        facility
(earlier 6.00 CR)
Steelmax Alloys Ltd                     ST: Unallocated       ICRA A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
(earlier nil)
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              Non-fund Based – BG   ICRA A4      55
Issuer not cooperating
Tata Motors Ltd                         CP Programme1         ICRA A1+     45000   Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         ST Debt Programme1    ICRA A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Ltd                         ST, non-FB Fac^       ICRA A1+     4000    Outstanding
Tata Sons Ltd                           CP Programme          ICRA A1+     50000   Assigned
Satya Microcapital Ltd                  PTC Series A2         ICRA BB+(SO) 4.4     confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Satya Microcapital Ltd                  PTC Series A1         ICRA BBB(SO) 70      confirmed as
                                                                                   final

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bilcare Ltd                             Proposed fixed        MC           1250    Reaffirmed
                                        deposit (FD) programme
Godrej Properties Ltd                   FD                    MAA          500     Withdrawn


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Peb Ltd                            LT – TL               ICRA BB      13
Issuer not cooperating
Alfa Peb Ltd                            LT – CC               ICRA BB      47.5
Issuer not cooperating
Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha             LT: FB Fac            ICRA A-      210     Withdrawn
Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha             LT: Unallocated       ICRA A-      410     Withdrawn
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     PTC Series A1         ICRA A-      101.9   confirmed as
                                                                                   final
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     PTC Series A2         ICRA BB+(SO) 6       confirmed as
                                                                                   final
City Realty & Development Pvt           TL                    ICRA D       3500    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ctr Manufacturing Industries            TL                    ICRA A       121.3   Reaffirmed
Ltd
(enhanced from 11.44 CR)
Ctr Manufacturing Industries            LT, FB working        ICRA A       460     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     capital Fac
(enhanced from 44.00 CR)
Ctr Manufacturing Industries            LT / ST, unallocated  ICRA A /     1.5     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     limits                ICRA A1
(revised from 1.24 CR)
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     LT- Fund Based        ICRA BBB+    350     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     LT- Non Fund Based    ICRA BBB+    667     Reaffirmed
                                        Facility
(revised from Rs.75.16 cr)
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd                     LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA BBB+ /  6       Reaffirmed
                                                              ICRA A2
Godrej Properties Ltd                   LT - FBL              ICRA AA      16000   Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 1,500 crore)
Godrej Properties Ltd                   LT -Non-FBL           ICRA AA      500     Reaffirmed
Godrej Properties Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA AA      500     Reaffirmed
Godrej Properties Ltd                   LT/ST-Proposed (Fund  ICRA AA /    3500    Reaffirmed
                                        Based / Non-FBL)      ICRA A1+
(revised from Rs. 255 crore)
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          FBL                   ICRA BB-     500     -
Issuer not cooperating
Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd          Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     45      -
Issuer not cooperating
Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd          LT – Fund Based       ICRA B+      95
Review process is under-way
Kotak Securities Ltd                    Optionally            ICRA AAA     500     Reaffirmed
                                        Convertible Debenture
                                        Programme (earlier rated as LT debt programme)
Madhucon Sugar And Power                BLR                   ICRA B+      1580.8
Industries
Review process is under-way
Onshore Construction Company            LT FBL                ICRA BBB+    211.9   Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 21.11 CR)
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd                 LT – Fund Based – TL  ICRA BB-     12.1        -  
Issuer not cooperating
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd                 LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA BB-     90          -
Issuer not cooperating
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd                 LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA BB- /A4 7.9         -
Issuer not cooperating
Pooja Jewellers                         FB Limits             ICRA D       60          - 
Issuer not cooperating
Rijiya Brothers                         BLR                   ICRA BBB-    350         -
Issuer delayed in giving information
Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And          LT/ST proposed Fac    ICRA BBB+ /  500         - 
Handling Pvt Ltd                                              ICRA A2+
Issuer delayed in giving information
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             FB – CC Pledge        ICRA B       28.8    -
ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             FB – CC Clean         ICRA B       2.5     -
ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Salasar Balaji Cold Storage             FB – TL               ICRA B       56      -
ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category
Sankalp Realmart Pvt Ltd                LT FB – TL            ICRA B+      100     Withdrawn
Skardi Realtech Pvt Ltd                 FBL                   ICRA BB      340     Withdrawn
Steelmax Alloys Ltd                     LT: FB Fac            ICRA B       25      Reaffirmed
(revised from 4.00 CR)
Steelmax Alloys Ltd                     LT: Unallocated       ICRA B       15      Reaffirmed
(earlier nil)
Strawberry Constructions Pvt            FB TL Limits          ICRA BB-     900     Assigned
Ltd
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              FB – TL               ICRA BB-     159
Issuer not cooperating
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              FB – CC               ICRA BB-     85
Issuer not cooperating
Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd              Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB-     41
Issuer not cooperating
Tata Motors Ltd                         NCD Programme         ICRA AA      25000   Outstanding
Tata Motors Ltd                         LT, FB Fac            ICRA AA      90000   Outstanding
Tata Motors Ltd                         LT / ST, non-FB Fac^  ICRA AA /    20000   Outstanding
                                                              ICRA A1+
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCD                   ICRA AAA     50000   Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd                           NCD Programmes        ICRA AAA     227450  Outstanding
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.