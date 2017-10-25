ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Peb Ltd ST – Unallocated ICRA BB 104.5 - Issuer not cooperating Alfa Peb Ltd ST – LOC ICRA A4+ 50 - Issuer not cooperating Alfa Peb Ltd ST – BG ICRA A4+ 10 - Issuer not cooperating Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, FB working ICRA A1 100 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac (enhanced from 2.50 CR) Ctr Manufacturing Industries ST, non-FB working ICRA A1 467.2 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac (enhanced from 41.72 CR) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based FacilityICRA A2 150 Reaffirmed Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based sub ICRA A2 100 Reaffirmed limits Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based ICRA A2 180 Reaffirmed Facility Godrej Properties Ltd ST - FBL - - Reaffirmed (revised from Rs.195.00 crore) Godrej Properties Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Non-FB Limits ICRA A4 85 - Issuer not cooperating Kotak Securities Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd Pvt Ltd CP ICRA A1+; 250 Review process is underway Onshore Construction Company ST FBL ICRA A2+ 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Onshore Construction Company ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 696 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from 90.80 CR) Onshore Construction Company ST Unallocated Limits ICRA A2+ 527.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 31.59 CR) Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A4 90 - Issuer not cooperating Steelmax Alloys Ltd ST: FB Fac ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Steelmax Alloys Ltd ST: Non-fund based ICRA A4 58.5 Reaffirmed facility (earlier 6.00 CR) Steelmax Alloys Ltd ST: Unallocated ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 55 Issuer not cooperating Tata Motors Ltd CP Programme1 ICRA A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST Debt Programme1 ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Ltd ST, non-FB Fac^ ICRA A1+ 4000 Outstanding Tata Sons Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Satya Microcapital Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) 4.4 confirmed as final Satya Microcapital Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB(SO) 70 confirmed as final MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bilcare Ltd Proposed fixed MC 1250 Reaffirmed deposit (FD) programme Godrej Properties Ltd FD MAA 500 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Peb Ltd LT – TL ICRA BB 13 Issuer not cooperating Alfa Peb Ltd LT – CC ICRA BB 47.5 Issuer not cooperating Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT: FB Fac ICRA A- 210 Withdrawn Alukkas Jewellery Alappuzha LT: Unallocated ICRA A- 410 Withdrawn Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 101.9 confirmed as final Aye Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+(SO) 6 confirmed as final City Realty & Development Pvt TL ICRA D 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Ctr Manufacturing Industries TL ICRA A 121.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 11.44 CR) Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT, FB working ICRA A 460 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Fac (enhanced from 44.00 CR) Ctr Manufacturing Industries LT / ST, unallocated ICRA A / 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd limits ICRA A1 (revised from 1.24 CR) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Facility Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based ICRA BBB+ 667 Reaffirmed Facility (revised from Rs.75.16 cr) Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated FacICRA BBB+ / 6 Reaffirmed ICRA A2 Godrej Properties Ltd LT - FBL ICRA AA 16000 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 1,500 crore) Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-FBL ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd NCD ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd LT/ST-Proposed (Fund ICRA AA / 3500 Reaffirmed Based / Non-FBL) ICRA A1+ (revised from Rs. 255 crore) Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 500 - Issuer not cooperating Gujarat Pickers Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 45 - Issuer not cooperating Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA B+ 95 Review process is under-way Kotak Securities Ltd Optionally ICRA AAA 500 Reaffirmed Convertible Debenture Programme (earlier rated as LT debt programme) Madhucon Sugar And Power BLR ICRA B+ 1580.8 Industries Review process is under-way Onshore Construction Company LT FBL ICRA BBB+ 211.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 21.11 CR) Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA BB- 12.1 - Issuer not cooperating Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA BB- 90 - Issuer not cooperating Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BB- /A4 7.9 - Issuer not cooperating Pooja Jewellers FB Limits ICRA D 60 - Issuer not cooperating Rijiya Brothers BLR ICRA BBB- 350 - Issuer delayed in giving information Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And LT/ST proposed Fac ICRA BBB+ / 500 - Handling Pvt Ltd ICRA A2+ Issuer delayed in giving information Salasar Balaji Cold Storage FB – CC Pledge ICRA B 28.8 - ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Salasar Balaji Cold Storage FB – CC Clean ICRA B 2.5 - ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Salasar Balaji Cold Storage FB – TL ICRA B 56 - ISSUER NOT CO-OPERATING Rating moved to the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category Sankalp Realmart Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B+ 100 Withdrawn Skardi Realtech Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB 340 Withdrawn Steelmax Alloys Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA B 25 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.00 CR) Steelmax Alloys Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA B 15 Reaffirmed (earlier nil) Strawberry Constructions Pvt FB TL Limits ICRA BB- 900 Assigned Ltd Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 159 Issuer not cooperating Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 85 Issuer not cooperating Sunflora Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 41 Issuer not cooperating Tata Motors Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 25000 Outstanding Tata Motors Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA 90000 Outstanding Tata Motors Ltd LT / ST, non-FB Fac^ ICRA AA / 20000 Outstanding ICRA A1+ Tata Sons Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 50000 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD Programmes ICRA AAA 227450 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.