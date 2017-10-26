ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Stampings & Bill of Exchange ICRA A4 60 Withdrawn Laminations Ltd under LC Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 12 - (Issuer not cooperating) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST fund based ICRA A4+ - Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00 CR) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4+ - Reaffirmed (revised from 15.00 CR) Sagar Foods Foreign Documentary ICRA A4 60 - Bill Purchase (Issuer not cooperating) Sagar Foods Packing Credit ICRA A4 80 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Telecom Ltd ST NFB ICRA A4 35 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 70 - (Issuer not cooperating) The Indian Wood Products Co. Non-FBL – LOC ICRA A3 125 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING); Outlook revised from ‘Positive’ to ‘Stable’ and rating moved to the ‘(Issuer not cooperating)’ category Thermodyne Technologies Pvt ST - Non fund based ICRA A4 90 Withdrawn Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG ICRA A4 67.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4 7.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.00) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aesthetic Stampings & CC ICRA B+ 5 Withdrawn Laminations Ltd Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB- 277.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Gemini Exports LT – FB ( PC/PSC/FBP) ICRA BB- 90 Upgraded from ICRA B+ (enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore) Gemini Exports LT – Unallocated ICRA BB- 10 Upgraded from ICRA B+ (Reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Gimpex Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Ratings ICRA BB+ 4450 - (Issuer not cooperating) Gmr Ose Hungund Hospet TL ICRA D 10779.7 Reaffirmed Highways Pvt. Ltd. Hindusthan Engineering & CC ICRA BBB+ 150 - Industries Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer delayed in giving information Hindusthan Engineering & BG ICRA BBB+ 250 - Industries Ltd Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review - Issuer delayed in giving information K.D. Iron And Steel Company Bk Fac ICRA BBB 410 - (Issuer not cooperating) M R Steel Corporation FB – CC ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed M R Steel Corporation Unallocated ICRA BB- / 20 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 Metawood Display System LT FBL- CC ICRA D 200 - (Issuer not cooperating) Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 12 Reaffirmed Miracalus Pharma Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 55 Withdrawn Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd FB ICRA B+ 53.4 - (Issuer not cooperating) Newage Laminators Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ / 34.6 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Oshiya Industries Pvtltd FB - CC ICRA D 100 - (Issuer not cooperating) Oshiya Industries Pvtltd Non-fund Based - LOC ICRA D 220 - (Issuer not cooperating) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 665 Reaffirmed (revised from 46.50 CR) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 0 Reaffirmed (revised from 46.50 CR) P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 105 Reaffirmed (revised from 0.70 CR) Palakkad Municipality Issuer Rating IrB+ - Assigned Panipat Elevated Corridor Ltd NCD ICRA BBB- 1900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 235.0 CR) Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt NCD ICRA BB 1350 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Ptg Technopak Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 30 Assigned Ptg Technopak Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 50 Assigned Ptg Technopak Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA B 28.5 Assigned Rameshwar Cottex BLR ICRA B 95 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sagar Foods Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 13.8 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB-limit- cashcredit ICRA B 95.5 - Ltd facility (Issuer not cooperating) Saraswatipur Tea & Industries FB-limit- termloan ICRA B 7.9 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Saraswatipur Tea & Industries Unallocated ICRA B 0.6 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B 25.7 - (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B 110 - (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Gauri Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B / 12.3 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt FB - CC ICRA D 60 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Shree Oshiya Strips Impex Pvt Non-fund Based - LOC ICRA D 210 - Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Silvertones Speciality Textile LT- Fund based ICRA B+ 20 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd (Issuer not cooperating) Silvertones Speciality Textile LT/ST – Non Fund BasedICRA B+ / 120 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd ICRA A4 (Issuer not cooperating) Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 80 - (Issuer not cooperating) Soma Nutrition Labs Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 20 - (Issuer not cooperating) Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC's ICRA 3740.7 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC's ICRA 6946.8 confirmed as AAA(SO) final Surya Oil & Agro Industries BLR ICRA B+ 107.9 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Telecom Ltd LT CC ICRA BB- 50 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Telecom Ltd LT TL ICRA BB- 9.4 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Telecom Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA BB- 155.6 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LTCC ICRA B+ 82.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LTTL ICRA B+ 20 - (Issuer not cooperating) Svarn Tex Prints Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated ICRA B+ 77.5 - (Issuer not cooperating) Swastik Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 80 - (Issuer not cooperating) The Indian Wood Products Co. FB Limit – CC ICRA BBB- 140 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING); Outlook revised from ‘Positive’ to ‘Stable’ and rating moved to the ‘(Issuer not cooperating)’ category The Indian Wood Products Co. FB Limit – TL ICRA BBB- 34 - Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING); Outlook revised from ‘Positive’ to ‘Stable’ and rating moved to the ‘(Issuer not cooperating)’ category The Indian Wood Products Co. LT/Shortterm ICRA BBB- / 8.5 - Ltd Unallocated A3 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING); Outlook revised from ‘Positive’ to ‘Stable’ and rating moved to the ‘(Issuer not cooperating)’ category Thermodyne Technologies Pvt LT FB ICRA BB 25 Withdrawn Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt CC ICRA B+ 150 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL ICRA B+ 2.7 Upgraded Ltd from ICRA B Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 30 Upgraded from ICRA B (increased from Rs. 2.20) Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B+ 47.4 Upgraded from ICRA B (reduced from Rs. 5.50) Zibon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 2.1 Upgraded from ICRA B / ICRA A4 (increased from Nil) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 