ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 40 issuer Not Cooperating Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd ST NonFund based ICRA A4 40 Issuer not cooperating Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Corporate Governance CGR2 - - Rating Brigade Enterprises Ltd ST Non-fund Based Bk ICRA A1 600 Assigned / Lines Outstanding Dharmlok Industries Warehouse Limit ICRA A4 70 Reaffirmed Indigo Jewellery (India) Bk Loans ICRA A3+ 350 Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. Review process is underway Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Withdrawn financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 450 Outstanding Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Assigned financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 75000 Withdrawn financing) Infina Finance Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4500 Outstanding International Seaports Haldia ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn financing) Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Withdrawn financing) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 90000 Outstanding Rungta Projects Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 220 Issuer not cooperating Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt Non-fund Based ICRA A3+ 1150 issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A1 ICRA A1+(SO) 805.2 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A2 ICRA A1+(SO) 850.3 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A3 ICRA A1+(SO) 1714.5 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Vns Finance And Capital ST non-fund based Bk ICRA A4 150 - Services Ltd Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac ICRA BBB- 40 issuer Not Cooperating Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 20 issuer Not Cooperating Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA B 66.1 Issuer not cooperating Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA BB+/[ 260 issuer Not ICRA]A4+ Cooperating Brigade Enterprises Ltd LT FB Bk Lines ICRA A 28700 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 2,140.00crs) Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B+ / A4 89.5 Issuer delayed in giving Information Dharmlok Industries CC ICRA B+ 54.5 Reaffirmed International Seaports Haldia LT: Fund based ICRA BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd International Seaports Haldia LT/ST: Proposed Fac ICRA BBB+ 411 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / ICRA A2+ (revised from 51.10crs) Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA B 140 issuer Not Cooperating Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 251900 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 654100 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA 251900 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 654100 Outstanding Programme Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked ICRA AAA 412.5 Outstanding Debentures Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC and TL ICRA AAA 63910 Outstanding Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked PP-MLDICRA 41250 Outstanding Debentures AAA Krishna Timber Company LT FBCC ICRA B 10 issuer Not Cooperating Krishna Timber Company LT Non-FBLOC (LC) ICRA B 65 issuer Not Cooperating Navkar Lifesciences FB Limits ICRA BB- 130 Reaffirmed P.C.S Trades BLR ICRA B 60 Issuer delayed in giving Information Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) ICRA A+(SO) 3500 Outstanding Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs (NCDs) Provisional 2500 Outstanding rating of ICRA A+(SO) Rungta Projects Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 450 Issuer not cooperating Rungta Projects Ltd LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA B+ 130 /ICRA A4 Issuer not cooperating Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA B+ 538.7 Issuer not cooperating Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 1.3 Issuer not cooperating Sai Engineering Foundation TL ICRA B+ 350 issuer Not Cooperating Santosh Enterprises Bk Loan Rating ICRA B/ICRA 69.5 A4 Issuer delayed in giving information Santosh Starch Products Ltd BLR ICRA 136.6 issuer Not B+/ICRA A4 Cooperating Saravana Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Fundbased- TL ICRA D 100 issuer Not Cooperating Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 90 Assigned (enhanced from 5.0crs) Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT – TL ICRA B+ - Assigned (reduced from 1.0crs) Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA B- 225 - /ICRA A4 Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt Fund Based ICRA BBB 300 issuer Not Ltd Cooperating Shree Balaji Wirenetting LT – FB Fac ICRA B+ 70 - Industries India Pvt Ltd (optionally convertible debenture) Shree Balaji Wirenetting TL ICRA B+ 4.1 - Industries India Pvt Ltd Shree Balaji Wirenetting LT/ ST – Unallocated ICRA 4.9 - Industries India Pvt Ltd B+/ICRA A4 Shri Senthur Velan Infras BLR ICRA BB- / 150 A4 Issuer delayed in giving Information Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A4 ICRA AAA(SO) 1586.4 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A5 ICRA AAA(SO) 1327.8 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A6 ICRA AAA(SO) 1138.3 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A7 ICRA AAA(SO) 3085.1 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB(SO) 651.5 Final Rating Ltd-Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt FB Fac ICRA B- 60 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt Term-loan ICRA B- 100 Ltd Issuer not cooperating Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA 97 issuer Not B+/ICRA A4 Cooperating V.M. Bakery Products Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 72 issuer Not Cooperating Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd BLR ICRA B+ 170.3 - Vns Finance And Capital LT fund based Bk Fac ICRA BB- 10 - Services Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)