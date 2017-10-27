FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 27, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 27

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

   Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd                  ST Non-FB Fac         ICRA A3      40      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd                  ST NonFund based      ICRA A4      40
Issuer not cooperating
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd          Corporate Governance  CGR2         -       -
                                        Rating
Brigade Enterprises Ltd                 ST Non-fund Based Bk  ICRA A1      600     Assigned /
                                        Lines                                      Outstanding
Dharmlok Industries                     Warehouse Limit       ICRA A4      70      Reaffirmed
Indigo Jewellery (India)                Bk Loans              ICRA A3+     350
Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
Review process is underway
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     450     Outstanding
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     75000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Infina Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Programme          ICRA A1+     4500    Outstanding
International Seaports Haldia           ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A2+     190     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme          ICRA A1+     55000   Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme          ICRA A1+     90000   Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     20000   Withdrawn
                                        financing)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CP Programme          ICRA A1+     90000   Outstanding
Rungta Projects Ltd                     ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A4      220
Issuer not cooperating
Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt           Non-fund Based        ICRA A3+     1150    issuer Not
Ltd                                                                                Cooperating
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A1         ICRA A1+(SO) 805.2   Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A2         ICRA A1+(SO) 850.3   Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A3         ICRA A1+(SO) 1714.5  Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Vns Finance And Capital                 ST non-fund based Bk  ICRA A4      150     -
Services Ltd                            Fac


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd                  LT FB Fac             ICRA BBB-    40      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Alpine Polyrub Pvt Ltd                  Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    20      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd                  LT Fund based         ICRA B       66.1
Issuer not cooperating
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.                    Bk Loans              ICRA BB+/[   260     issuer Not
                                                              ICRA]A4+             Cooperating
Brigade Enterprises Ltd                 LT FB Bk Lines        ICRA A       28700   Assigned /
                                                                                   Outstanding
(enhanced from 2,140.00crs)
Design Classics Exports Pvt Ltd         BLR                   ICRA B+ / A4 89.5
Issuer delayed in giving Information
Dharmlok Industries                     CC                    ICRA B+      54.5    Reaffirmed
International Seaports Haldia           LT: Fund based        ICRA BBB+    100     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
International Seaports Haldia           LT/ST: Proposed Fac   ICRA BBB+    411     Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                                       / ICRA A2+
(revised from 51.10crs)
Kiara Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.               Bk Loans              ICRA B       140     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     2000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs                  ICRA AAA     251900  Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     654100  Outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC and TL             ICRA AAA     63910   Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                NCDs                  ICRA AAA     251900  Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     654100  Outstanding
                                        Programme
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty Linked          ICRA AAA     412.5   Outstanding
                                        Debentures
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC and TL             ICRA AAA     63910   Outstanding
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Nifty Linked          PP-MLDICRA   41250   Outstanding
                                        Debentures            AAA
Krishna Timber Company                  LT FBCC               ICRA B       10      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Krishna Timber Company                  LT Non-FBLOC (LC)     ICRA B       65      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Navkar Lifesciences                     FB Limits             ICRA BB-     130     Reaffirmed
P.C.S Trades                            BLR                   ICRA B       60
Issuer delayed in giving Information
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA A+(SO)  3000    Reaffirmed
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCDs (NCDs)           ICRA A+(SO)  3500    Outstanding
Piramal Realty Pvt Ltd                  NCDs (NCDs)           Provisional  2500    Outstanding
                                                              rating of
                                                              ICRA A+(SO)
Rungta Projects Ltd                     LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA B+      450
Issuer not cooperating
Rungta Projects Ltd                     LT/ST – Unallocated   ICRA B+      130
                                                              /ICRA A4
Issuer not cooperating
Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd                FB Limits             ICRA B+      538.7
Issuer not cooperating
Sagar Nutriments Pvt Ltd                Unallocated           ICRA B+      1.3
Issuer not cooperating
Sai Engineering Foundation              TL                    ICRA B+      350     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Santosh Enterprises                     Bk Loan Rating        ICRA B/ICRA  69.5
                                                              A4
Issuer delayed in giving information
Santosh Starch Products Ltd             BLR                   ICRA         136.6   issuer Not
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           Cooperating
Saravana Buildwell Pvt Ltd              LT Fundbased- TL      ICRA D       100     issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Sathyanarayana Agro Industries          LT – FB CC            ICRA B+      90      Assigned
(enhanced from 5.0crs)
Sathyanarayana Agro Industries          LT – TL               ICRA B+      -       Assigned
(reduced from 1.0crs)
Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd                Bk Loan Rating        ICRA B-      225     -
                                                              /ICRA A4
Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt           Fund Based            ICRA BBB     300     issuer Not
Ltd                                                                                Cooperating
Shree Balaji Wirenetting                LT – FB Fac           ICRA B+      70      -
Industries India Pvt Ltd                (optionally
                                        convertible debenture)
Shree Balaji Wirenetting                TL                    ICRA B+      4.1     -
Industries India Pvt Ltd
Shree Balaji Wirenetting                LT/ ST – Unallocated  ICRA         4.9     -
Industries India Pvt Ltd                                      B+/ICRA A4
Shri Senthur Velan Infras               BLR                   ICRA BB- /   150
                                                              A4
Issuer delayed in giving Information
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A4         ICRA AAA(SO) 1586.4  Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A5         ICRA AAA(SO) 1327.8  Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A6         ICRA AAA(SO) 1138.3  Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A7         ICRA AAA(SO) 3085.1  Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           Second Loss Facility  ICRA BBB(SO) 651.5   Final Rating
Ltd-Sansar Trust
Sep 2017 Iii
Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt           FB Fac                ICRA B-      60
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Sri Murari Oil Industries Pvt           Term-loan             ICRA B-      100
Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Unicure Remedies Pvt Ltd                BLR                   ICRA         97      issuer Not
                                                              B+/ICRA A4           Cooperating
V.M. Bakery Products Pvt Ltd            BLR                   ICRA B       72      issuer Not
                                                                                   Cooperating
Vignan Vidyalayas Ltd                   BLR                   ICRA B+      170.3   -
Vns Finance And Capital                 LT fund based Bk Fac  ICRA BB-     10      -
Services Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.