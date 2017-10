ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 6000 Assigned Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd ST ICRA A4+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Essel Marketing And Promotions Non FB – LOC/Buyers ICRA A4 20 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Credit/ BG Cooperating Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Ht Media Ltd’S CP Programme ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Iic Technologies Ltd FB – Standby Line of ICRA A2 50 Reaffirmed Credit (SLC) Iic Technologies Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A2 390 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 27.00 crore) Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund based, Stand ICRA A1+(S) 450 Outstanding by LOC Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Outstanding Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Fund based ST Fac ICRA A1+(SO) 450 Outstanding Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac ICRA A1+(SO) 100 Outstanding Parakh Agro Industries Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 320 Reaffirmed –LC/ BC/ BG Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 920 Reaffirmed –LC/ BC/ BG Pon Pure Chemical Pvt. Ltd. ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A3+ 3210 Reaffirmed (Revised from 336.5crs) Pon Pure Chemical Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Fac ICRA A3+ 779.8 Reaffirmed (Revised from 72.5crs) Pure Chemicals Company ST, Non-FB Fac ICRA A3 295 Reaffirmed Rathi Iron And Steel ST ICRA A3+ 10 - Industries Ltd (SO) Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd ST non fund based ICRA A4 75 Issuer Not Cooperating River Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund Based ICRA A4+ 75 Upgraded from ICRA A4 Tanmay Polyfims Pvt Ltd Non fund based – LOC ICRA A4 40 Issuer Not Cooperating Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd ST Non FB Limits ICRA A1 40 Reaffirmed Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt BG ICRA A4 13.5 Assigned Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Iic Technologies Ltd Fixed Deposits M A 60 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd LT ICRA BB+ 10 Issuer Not Cooperating Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB+ 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac ICRA BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA A(SO) 800 Assigned (enhanced from 35.00crs) Darshita Aashiyana Pvt Ltd Unallocated Provisional 200 Assigned ICRA A(SO) Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 7700 Assigned (revised from 727.78crs) Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A- 7.8 Assigned Energon Power Resources Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA A- 300 Assigned Essel Marketing And Promotions FB – CC ICRA B 102 Issuer Not Pvt Ltd Cooperating Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT Borrowing ProgrammeICRA AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Iic Technologies Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 113.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 15.81 crore) Iic Technologies Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 22.00 crore) Iic Technologies Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB+ 13.3 Reaffirmed /ICRA A2 (revised from Rs. 0.83 crore) Programme India Infoline Finance PTC Series A Provisional 1193.8 Assigned Ltd-Solitaire ICRA AAA(SO) Cv - 1 Trust Sept 2017 Jadcherla Expressways Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA AA- 2386.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 250.74 earlier) Jyoti General Industries CC ICRA B+ 72 Issuer Not Cooperating K Rasiklal Exim Pvt. Ltd. Bk Loans ICRA BB+ / 180 Issuer Not ICRA A4+ Cooperating Khedut Cotex Pvt. Ltd. BLR ICRA B 87.7 Issuer Not Cooperating Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd TL ICRA AA(SO) 1755 Outstanding Kribhco Infrastructure Ltd NCDs ICRA AA(SO) 1250 Outstanding Lb Cotton Industries Llp FBL- CC ICRA D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating Lb Cotton Industries Llp FBL- TL ICRA D 50 Issuer Not Cooperating My Auto World (Kanpur) Ltd CC ICRA B 80 Issuer Not Cooperating My Auto World (Kanpur) Ltd Term-Loan ICRA B 12.5 Issuer Not Cooperating My Car Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BB- 265 Issuer Not Cooperating My Car Pvt Ltd Term-Loan ICRA BB- 20 Issuer Not Cooperating Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA B 137.5 Issuer Not Cooperating Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT – Unallocated - - - (Reduced from Rs. 0.25 crore) Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A- 1080 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 92.00 crore) Parakh Agro Industries Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA A- 800 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 95.75 crore) Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT – Unallocated - - - (Reduced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA A- 630 Reaffirmed Parakh Foods And Oils Ltd LT – Fund Based – TL ICRA A- 450 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chemical Pvt. Ltd. Long –term, FB Fac ICRA BBB 1280 Reaffirmed (CCs) (Revised from133.0crs) Pon Pure Chemical Pvt. Ltd. LT, FB Fac (TL) ICRA BBB 36 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chemical Pvt. Ltd. LT, Proposed Fac (TL) ICRA BBB 114.2 Reaffirmed Pragya Rice Mill CC ICRA B+ 80 Issuer Not Cooperating Pure Chemicals Company LT, FB Fac (CCs) ICRA BBB- 125 Reaffirmed (Revised from 16.0crs) Pure Chemicals Company LT, Unallocated limitsICRA BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Rathi Iron And Steel LT ICRA BBB 140 - Industries Ltd (SO) Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA B 326.9 Issuer Not Cooperating Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd UnallocatedLT/ST ICRA B/ICRA 98.1 Issuer Not A4 Cooperating Regency Gangani Energy Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed - - - limits) (previously rated Rs. 0.16 crore) Regency Gangani Energy Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 497.1 Revised from ICRA B (previously rated Rs. 57.24 crore) Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 213.7 Revised from ICRA B (previously rated Rs. 24.70 crore) Regency Yamuna Energy Ltd Unallocated (Proposed - - limits) (previously rated Rs. 1.30 crore) River Engineering Pvt Ltd LT FB ICRA BB+ 200 Upgraded from ICRA BB Tanmay Polyfims Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B- 30 Issuer Not Cooperating Tanmay Polyfims Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 35 Issuer Not Cooperating Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA A- 210 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd Bk lines-TL ICRA A- 3892.9 Withdrawn Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd Bk Lines – TL ICRA A- 107.1 Outstanding Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA A- 1880 Outstanding Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt CC ICRA B 30 Assigned Ltd Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt TL I ICRA B 220 Assigned Ltd Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt TL II ICRA B 35 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)