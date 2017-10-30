FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30
#Company News
October 30, 2017

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Industries Ltd                      ST: Non-FBL           ICRA A4+     7.5     Outstanding
Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd                 Non-fund based – BG - ICRA A4+             Assigned
                                        sublimit
Deepak Foods                            EPC cum FBP/FBD*      ICRA D       15      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA A4
*Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD); Issuer not
cooperating
Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd             Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4      20
Issuer not cooperating
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             ST FB Fac             ICRA A4+     100
Issuer not cooperating
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             ST Non FB Fac         ICRA A4+     3
Issuer not cooperating
Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd             ST Interchangeable    ICRA A4+
Issuer not cooperating
S.Subrahmanyan Construction             Non-fund based – BG   ICRA A3      250     Upgraded
Co. Pvt Ltd                                                                        from ICRA A4
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      LOC                   ICRA A4      5       Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      BG                    ICRA A4      11      Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4      3.1     Reaffirmed
Issuer not cooperating
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+     10000   Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd                                 financing)
Sharekhan Financial Services            CP programme/ST debt  ICRA A1+     10000   Outstanding
Pvt Ltd                                 programme
Va Tech Wabag Ltd                       ST: Non-FB Fac        ICRA A1+     23460   Reaffirmed
Developing implications removed
Va Tech Wabag Ltd                       ST: Proposed Non-fund ICRA A1+     1540    Reaffirmed
                                        Based
Developing implications removed
Yogi Construction Co.                   BG                    ICRA A4+     300
Issuer not cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abt Industries Ltd                      LT: Non-Convertible   ICRA BB+     100     Assigned
                                        debt
Abt Industries Ltd                      LT: TL                ICRA BB+     240     Outstanding
Abt Industries Ltd                      LT: FBL               ICRA BB+     480     Outstanding
Abt Industries Ltd                      LT: Non-FBL           ICRA BB+     6.5     Outstanding
Abt Industries Ltd                      LT: Unallocated       ICRA BB+     85.2    Outstanding
Alapatt Fashion Jewellery               LT – FB Fac           ICRA B-      55
Issuer not cooperating
Alpha Milk Foods Pvt. Ltd.              FB                    ICRA B+      240
Issuer not cooperating
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    328     Assigned
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     NCD Programme         ICRA BBB-    1240    Outstanding
Aye Finance Pvt Ltd                     Lines of Credit       ICRA BBB-    556     Outstanding
Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd                 LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BB+     155     Assigned
Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd                 LT - FB – TL          ICRA BB+     30      Assigned
Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd                 Unallocated Limits    ICRA BB+     15      Assigned
                                                              /A4+
Deccan Cements Ltd                      BLR                   ICRA A       135.3
Review process is underway
Deepak Foods                            CC                    ICRA D       5       Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Deepak Foods                            TL I                  ICRA D       2.4     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Deepak Foods                            TL II                 ICRA D       35      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B
Issuer not cooperating
Desai Distributors                      CC                    ICRA BB-     175
Issuer not cooperating
Dev Cotton & Oil Industries             FB Limits-CC          ICRA B       92.5
Issuer not cooperating
Dev Cotton & Oil Industries             FB Limits-TL          ICRA B       12.1
Issuer not cooperating
Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd               FB-limit- CC facility ICRA D       120
Issuer not cooperating
G.N. Pal And Sons                       LT FB                 ICRA B       100
Review process is underway
Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd             FB limits             ICRA BB- /A4 200
Issuer not cooperating
Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd          NCDs                  ICRA AAA (S) 15000   Reaffirmed
Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd                 FB Limits-CC          ICRA B       50
Issuer not cooperating
Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd                 FB Limits NBHC Demand ICRA B       25
                                        Loan
Issuer not cooperating
Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd         LT – Funded based, CC ICRA BB-     260
                                        facility
Issuer not cooperating
Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd         LT – Fund based, TL   ICRA BB-     33.8
Issuer not cooperating
Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd          TL Limit              ICRA B+      28.5    Reaffirmed
Review process is underway
Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd          CC Limit              ICRA B+      110     Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore; Review process is underway
S.K. Agros                              FB                    ICRA B       95
Issuer not cooperating
S.K. Agros                              TL                    ICRA B       5
Issuer not cooperating
S.Subrahmanyan Construction             LT - Fund Based/ CC   ICRA BBB-    150     Upgraded
Co. Pvt Ltd                                                                        from ICRA BB
Saratha Electro Plater                  LT, FBL               ICRA B       63      Assigned
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review
Saratha Electro Plater                  LT/ ST, Unallocated   ICRA B /A4   37      Assigned
                                        Limits
Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      TL Limits             ICRA B+      71.4    Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB-
Issuer not cooperating
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd                      CC Limits             ICRA B+      75      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA BB-
Issuer not cooperating
Va Tech Wabag Ltd                       LT: FB Fac            ICRA AA-     3000    Reaffirmed
Developing implications removed
Va Tech Wabag Ltd                       LT: Proposed FB Fac   ICRA AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
Developing implications removed
Yogi Construction Co.                   CC Limits             ICRA BB+     40
Issuer not cooperating

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

