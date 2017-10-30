ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd ST: Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 7.5 Outstanding Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG - ICRA A4+ Assigned sublimit Deepak Foods EPC cum FBP/FBD* ICRA D 15 Revised from ICRA A4 *Export Packing Credit (EPC) cum Foreign Bills Purchase/Discount (FBP/FBD); Issuer not cooperating Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure LimitsICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac ICRA A4+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac ICRA A4+ 3 Issuer not cooperating Roj Leather Exports Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A4+ Issuer not cooperating S.Subrahmanyan Construction Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 250 Upgraded Co. Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4 Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 11 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit ICRA A4 3.1 Reaffirmed Issuer not cooperating Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme (for IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd financing) Sharekhan Financial Services CP programme/ST debt ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding Pvt Ltd programme Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 23460 Reaffirmed Developing implications removed Va Tech Wabag Ltd ST: Proposed Non-fund ICRA A1+ 1540 Reaffirmed Based Developing implications removed Yogi Construction Co. BG ICRA A4+ 300 Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abt Industries Ltd LT: Non-Convertible ICRA BB+ 100 Assigned debt Abt Industries Ltd LT: TL ICRA BB+ 240 Outstanding Abt Industries Ltd LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 480 Outstanding Abt Industries Ltd LT: Non-FBL ICRA BB+ 6.5 Outstanding Abt Industries Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA BB+ 85.2 Outstanding Alapatt Fashion Jewellery LT – FB Fac ICRA B- 55 Issuer not cooperating Alpha Milk Foods Pvt. Ltd. FB ICRA B+ 240 Issuer not cooperating Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 328 Assigned Aye Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme ICRA BBB- 1240 Outstanding Aye Finance Pvt Ltd Lines of Credit ICRA BBB- 556 Outstanding Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BB+ 155 Assigned Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd LT - FB – TL ICRA BB+ 30 Assigned Cpc Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB+ 15 Assigned /A4+ Deccan Cements Ltd BLR ICRA A 135.3 Review process is underway Deepak Foods CC ICRA D 5 Revised from ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Deepak Foods TL I ICRA D 2.4 Revised from ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Deepak Foods TL II ICRA D 35 Revised from ICRA B Issuer not cooperating Desai Distributors CC ICRA BB- 175 Issuer not cooperating Dev Cotton & Oil Industries FB Limits-CC ICRA B 92.5 Issuer not cooperating Dev Cotton & Oil Industries FB Limits-TL ICRA B 12.1 Issuer not cooperating Durga Automotives Pvt Ltd FB-limit- CC facility ICRA D 120 Issuer not cooperating G.N. Pal And Sons LT FB ICRA B 100 Review process is underway Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- /A4 200 Issuer not cooperating Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCDs ICRA AAA (S) 15000 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA B 50 Issuer not cooperating Madhuvan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Limits NBHC Demand ICRA B 25 Loan Issuer not cooperating Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd LT – Funded based, CC ICRA BB- 260 facility Issuer not cooperating Pommys Garments (India) Pvt Ltd LT – Fund based, TL ICRA BB- 33.8 Issuer not cooperating Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd TL Limit ICRA B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Review process is underway Riddhi Siddhi Cotfiber Pvt Ltd CC Limit ICRA B+ 110 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore; Review process is underway S.K. Agros FB ICRA B 95 Issuer not cooperating S.K. Agros TL ICRA B 5 Issuer not cooperating S.Subrahmanyan Construction LT - Fund Based/ CC ICRA BBB- 150 Upgraded Co. Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB Saratha Electro Plater LT, FBL ICRA B 63 Assigned Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Saratha Electro Plater LT/ ST, Unallocated ICRA B /A4 37 Assigned Limits Reason for delay in carrying out periodic review Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd TL Limits ICRA B+ 71.4 Revised from ICRA BB- Issuer not cooperating Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA B+ 75 Revised from ICRA BB- Issuer not cooperating Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: FB Fac ICRA AA- 3000 Reaffirmed Developing implications removed Va Tech Wabag Ltd LT: Proposed FB Fac ICRA AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Developing implications removed Yogi Construction Co. CC Limits ICRA BB+ 40 Issuer not cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.