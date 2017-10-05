ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST – Fund Based ICRA A4 50 Issuer not cooperating Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Avera Resource Pvt Ltd Bk loan ICRA A4 110 Issuer not cooperating Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 5400 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (India) Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Chambal Fertilisers & CP ICRA A1+ 22000 Assigned Chemicals Ltd /outstanding enhanced from Rs. 700 crore Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services ST NCD ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 55000 Outstanding Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Outstanding Ltd Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP ICRA A1+ 63500 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss financing) Capital Ltd) Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 7500 Assigned Jbj Technologies Ltd ST FB ICRA A4 5.5 Issuer not cooperating Jbj Technologies Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 7.5 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 55000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Assigned financing) Lic Housing Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 70000 Assigned Mahe Educational And ST – FB Fac ICRA A4 36 Charitable Nri Trust Issuer not cooperating Millennia Infrastructure Pvt ST Fund Based Working ICRA A3+ Withdrawn Ltd Capital Limit Reduced from Rs. 3 crore Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A1 ICRA A1+ 805.2 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A2 ICRA A1+ 850.3 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A3 ICRA A1+ 1714.5 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Umiya Industries ST, Non-Fund Based ICRA A4 30 LOC/Buyers Credit Limits Issuer not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based – CC ICRA B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA B+ /A4 10 Issuer not cooperating Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA B 170 Issuer not cooperating Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd FB Limits Proposed ICRA B 50 Limits Issuer not cooperating Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal TL ICRA A- 1200 Assigned Management India Pvt Ltd Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal CC ICRA A- 100 Assigned Management India Pvt Ltd Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FB Limits – TL ICRA AA- 4168.5 Reaffirmed Century Plyboards (India) Ltd FB Limits – CC ICRA AA- 3500 Reaffirmed Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 100000 Assigned Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Secured Bk Lines ICRA AAA 4500 Outstanding Programme Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 100000 Outstanding Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AAA Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd LT Market Linked PP-MLD ICRA 30341.6 Outstanding Debenture Programme AAA Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT (LT) Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB 18833.4 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 1,860 crore Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT (LT) Fund ICRA BBB 154.4 Reaffirmed Based-Proposed increased from Rs. 54.50 crore Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA C /A4 108.2 Issuer not cooperating Ecl Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA /A1+ 110000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated) Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLD ICRA 23500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Commodities Services NCD ICRA AA 47000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services Bk Lines ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding Ltd Edelweiss Financial Services NCD Programme ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss Capital Ltd) Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd- Rashford PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 264.1 Provisional Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Gmr Warora Energy Ltd TL ICRA BB- 26100 Revised from ICRA D Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD ICRA BB- 750 Revised from ICRA D Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC ICRA D 300 Issuer not cooperating Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL ICRA D 727.4 Issuer not cooperating Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA D 40 Issuer not cooperating Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA D 535.6 Issuer not cooperating Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA A+ 2050 Outstanding Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Jbj Technologies Ltd LT FB ICRA B 72.5 Issuer not cooperating Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd Bk loan ICRA BB+ 90 Issuer not cooperating Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 2000 Outstanding Programme L&T Shipbuilding Ltd NCD ICRA AAA 13310 Reaffirmed (SO) Mahe Educational And LT : TL ICRA B+ 54 Charitable Nri Trust Issuer not cooperating Mahe Educational And LT – FB Fac ICRA B+ 15 Charitable Nri Trust Issuer not cooperating Mauli Fresh Agro Industries Bk loan ICRA B 250 Pvt Ltd Issuer not cooperating Millennia Infrastructure Pvt TL ICRA BBB 1625 Reaffirmed Ltd Reduced from Rs. 163 crore Millennia Infrastructure Pvt LT Fund Based Working ICRA BBB 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital Limit Increased from Rs. 5 crore Millennia Infrastructure Pvt BG Limit ICRA BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated ICRA BBB 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Increased from Rs. 24 crore Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd Bk loan ICRA B+ 10 Issuer not cooperating Nirmal Traders Bk limits ICRA B+ /A4 100 Issuer not cooperating Peyush Traders Bk loan ICRA BB /A4+ 100 Issuer not cooperating Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd Bk loan ICRA D 255 Issuer not cooperating Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd CC ICRA BBB 200 Withdrawn Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd TL ICRA BBB 313.3 Withdrawn Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 86.7 Withdrawn /A3+ Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries TL I ICRA B 2.9 Revised from ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries TL II ICRA B 12 Revised from ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries CC ICRA B 50 Revised from ICRA B+ Issuer not cooperating Sasidhar Poultries Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA C+ 150 Issuer delayed in giving information Satin Creditcare Network Ltd- PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ (SO) 286 Assigned Vivriti Yoda 009 2017 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd- PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB+ 20.7 Assigned Vivriti Yoda 009 2017 (SO) Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd Bk loan ICRA B+ 78.5 Issuer not cooperating Shreepati Jewels LT, Fund Based TL ICRA D 1000 Limits Issuer not cooperating Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A4 ICRA AAA 1586.4 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A5 ICRA AAA 1327.8 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A6 ICRA AAA 1138.3 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTC Series A7 ICRA AAA 3085.1 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB 651.5 Assigned Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii (SO) Silver Cotton Bk loan ICRA B+ 55 Issuer not cooperating Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd NCDs ICRA BBB- 4000 Assigned Umiya Industries LT, FB Limits – ICRA B 30 Overdraft Limits Issuer not cooperating Value Pharma Retail India BLR ICRA BB 105 (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Review Process Underway Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: TL ICRA BBB- 130 Reaffirmed revised from 10.91 CR Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT: CC ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed revised from 7.50 CR Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST: Unallocated ICRA BBB- 0.2 Reaffirmed /A3 revised from 0.01 CR Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Rating ICRA B /A4 90 Issuer delayed in giving information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)