#Company News
October 5, 2017 / 10:55 AM / in 12 days

ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5

Reuters Staff

18 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 4, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT            RATING      AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                          (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------            ------      -----    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               ST – Fund Based       ICRA A4      50
Issuer not cooperating
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               ST – Non Fund Based   ICRA A4      10
Issuer not cooperating
Avera Resource Pvt Ltd                  Bk loan               ICRA A4      110
Issuer not cooperating
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd           Non-FBL               ICRA A1+     5400    Reaffirmed
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd           CP                    ICRA A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Chambal Fertilisers &                   CP                    ICRA A1+     22000   Assigned
Chemicals Ltd                                                                      /outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 700 crore
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            CP programme          ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     50000   Outstanding
                                        financing)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         CP                    ICRA A1+     36000   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  9000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     25000   Assigned
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP                    ICRA A1+     70000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST NCD                ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     55000   Outstanding
Ltd                                     financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services          ST Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Outstanding
Ltd                                     Protected Market      A1+
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     30000   Assigned
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP                    ICRA A1+     63500   Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            ST NCD Programme      ICRA A1+     1000    Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Edelweiss Financial Services            CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     40000   Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss                financing)
Capital Ltd)
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd             CP                    ICRA A1+     7500    Assigned
Jbj Technologies Ltd                    ST FB                 ICRA A4      5.5
Issuer not cooperating
Jbj Technologies Ltd                    ST non-fund based     ICRA A4      7.5
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP                    ICRA A1+     55000   Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          CP Programme (IPO     ICRA A1+     10000   Assigned
                                        financing)
Lic Housing Finance Ltd                 CP                    ICRA A1+     70000   Assigned
Mahe Educational And                    ST – FB Fac           ICRA A4      36
Charitable Nri Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt            ST Fund Based Working ICRA A3+             Withdrawn
Ltd                                     Capital Limit
Reduced from Rs. 3 crore
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A1         ICRA A1+     805.2   Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A2         ICRA A1+     850.3   Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A3         ICRA A1+     1714.5  Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Umiya Industries                        ST, Non-Fund Based    ICRA A4      30
                                        LOC/Buyers Credit
                                        Limits
Issuer not cooperating

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               LT – Fund Based – CC  ICRA B+      10
Issuer not cooperating
Asian Handicrafts Pvt Ltd               LT/ST Unallocated     ICRA B+ /A4  10
Issuer not cooperating
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd                  FB Limits-CC          ICRA B       170
Issuer not cooperating
Bhalara Cotton Pvt Ltd                  FB Limits Proposed    ICRA B       50
                                        Limits
Issuer not cooperating
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal             TL                    ICRA A-      1200    Assigned
Management India Pvt Ltd
Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal             CC                    ICRA A-      100     Assigned
Management India Pvt Ltd
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd           FB Limits – TL        ICRA AA-     4168.5  Reaffirmed
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd           FB Limits – CC        ICRA AA-     3500    Reaffirmed
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     100000  Assigned
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            Secured Bk Lines      ICRA AAA     4500    Outstanding
                                        Programme
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            NCD Programme         ICRA AAA     100000  Outstanding
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            LT Market Linked      PP-MLD ICRA  5000    Assigned
                                        Debenture Programme   AAA
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd            LT Market Linked      PP-MLD ICRA  30341.6 Outstanding
                                        Debenture Programme   AAA
Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd                    LT (LT) Fund Based-TL ICRA BBB     18833.4 Reaffirmed
increased from Rs. 1,860 crore
Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd                    LT (LT) Fund          ICRA BBB     154.4   Reaffirmed
                                        Based-Proposed
increased from Rs. 54.50 crore
Dev Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd             Bk Fac                ICRA C /A4   108.2
Issuer not cooperating
Ecl Finance Ltd                         NCD                   ICRA AA      73500   Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Subordinated Debt     ICRA AA      11500   Outstanding
                                        Programme
Ecl Finance Ltd                         Bk Lines              ICRA AA /A1+ 110000  Outstanding
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  3000    Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme (Unsecured and Subordinated)
Ecl Finance Ltd                         LT Principal          PP-MLD ICRA  23500   Outstanding
                                        Protected Market      AA
                                        Linked Debenture Programme
Edelweiss Commodities Services          NCD                   ICRA AA      47000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Commodities Services          Bk Lines              ICRA AA      20000   Outstanding
Ltd
Edelweiss Financial Services            NCD Programme         ICRA AA      5000    Outstanding
Ltd (Erstwhile Edelweiss
Capital Ltd)
Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd- Rashford           PTC Series A1         ICRA A- (SO) 264.1   Provisional
Cv Ifmr Capital 2017
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd                   TL                    ICRA BB-     26100   Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA D
Gmr Warora Energy Ltd                   NCD                   ICRA BB-     750     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA D
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based- CC        ICRA D       300
Issuer not cooperating
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd                 Fund Based- TL        ICRA D       727.4
Issuer not cooperating
Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd                 ST Non Fund Based     ICRA D       40
Issuer not cooperating
Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd                    NCD                   ICRA D       535.6
Issuer not cooperating
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd             Subordinated Debt     ICRA A+      2050    Outstanding
Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd               FB – TL               ICRA BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Janaadhar (India) Pvt Ltd               Unallocated           ICRA BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Jbj Technologies Ltd                    LT FB                 ICRA B       72.5
Issuer not cooperating
Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd                    Bk loan               ICRA BB+     90
Issuer not cooperating
Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd          Subordinated Debt     ICRA AAA     2000    Outstanding
                                        Programme
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd                    NCD                   ICRA AAA     13310   Reaffirmed
                                                              (SO)
Mahe Educational And                    LT : TL               ICRA B+      54
Charitable Nri Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Mahe Educational And                    LT – FB Fac           ICRA B+      15
Charitable Nri Trust
Issuer not cooperating
Mauli Fresh Agro Industries             Bk loan               ICRA B       250
Pvt Ltd
Issuer not cooperating
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt            TL                    ICRA BBB     1625    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Reduced from Rs. 163 crore
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt            LT Fund Based Working ICRA BBB     75      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Capital Limit
Increased from Rs. 5 crore
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt            BG Limit              ICRA BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt            Unallocated           ICRA BBB     250     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Increased from Rs. 24 crore
Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd              Bk loan               ICRA B+      10
Issuer not cooperating
Nirmal Traders                          Bk limits             ICRA B+ /A4  100
Issuer not cooperating
Peyush Traders                          Bk loan               ICRA BB /A4+ 100
Issuer not cooperating
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd                   Bk loan               ICRA D       255
Issuer not cooperating
Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd             CC                    ICRA BBB     200     Withdrawn
Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd             TL                    ICRA BBB     313.3   Withdrawn
Pratibha Krushiprakriya Ltd             Unallocated Limits    ICRA BBB     86.7    Withdrawn
                                                              /A3+
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries         TL I                  ICRA B       2.9     Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Issuer not cooperating
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries         TL II                 ICRA B       12      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Issuer not cooperating
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries         CC                    ICRA B       50      Revised from
                                                                                   ICRA B+
Issuer not cooperating
Sasidhar Poultries Pvt Ltd              BLR                   ICRA C+      150
Issuer delayed in giving information
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd-           PTC Series A1         ICRA A+ (SO) 286     Assigned
Vivriti Yoda 009 2017
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd-           PTC Series A2         ICRA BBB+    20.7    Assigned
Vivriti Yoda 009 2017                                         (SO)
Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd            Bk loan               ICRA B+      78.5
Issuer not cooperating
Shreepati Jewels                        LT, Fund Based TL     ICRA D       1000
                                        Limits
Issuer not cooperating
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A4         ICRA AAA     1586.4  Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A5         ICRA AAA     1327.8  Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A6         ICRA AAA     1138.3  Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           PTC Series A7         ICRA AAA     3085.1  Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Shriram Transport Finance Co.           Second Loss Facility  ICRA BBB     651.5   Assigned
Ltd- Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Iii                                (SO)
Silver Cotton                           Bk loan               ICRA B+      55
Issuer not cooperating
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd         NCDs                  ICRA BBB-    4000    Assigned
Umiya Industries                        LT, FB Limits –       ICRA B       30
                                        Overdraft Limits
Issuer not cooperating
Value Pharma Retail India               BLR                   ICRA BB      105
(Hyd) Pvt Ltd
Review Process Underway
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          LT: TL                ICRA BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
revised from 10.91 CR
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          LT: CC                ICRA BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
revised from 7.50 CR
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          Long/ST: Unallocated  ICRA BBB-    0.2     Reaffirmed
                                                              /A3
revised from 0.01 CR
Warade Pack Tech Pvt Ltd                Bk Loan Rating        ICRA B /A4   90
Issuer delayed in giving information

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

