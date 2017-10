ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+(SO) 2500 Assigned Arvind Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Assigned Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Barclays Bank Plc PTCs ICRA A1(SO) - Upgraded from ICRA A1(SO) Cravatex Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4+# 520 Withdrawn (LC/LER/BC/Factoring) Goa Ispat Ltd Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 150 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Medreich Ltd FB Fac ICRA A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit Bill ICRA A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Rbl Bank Ltd CD Programme ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned Rbl Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposit ICRA A1+ - Reaffirmed Programme Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 20 Issuer not cooperating Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd Fund based and NFBL ICRA A4 125 Issuer not cooperating Symcom Exim Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 550 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt / CP ProgrammeICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3,000 crore to Rs. 3,500 crore) Tirumala Cotton & Agro ST FBL ICRA A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Products Pvt. Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rbl Bank Ltd Medium Term Fixed MAA - Upgraded Deposit Programme from MAA- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd CC (CC) ICRA B 40 Issuer not cooperating Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Ad-hoc e-DFS ICRA B 9.5 Issuer not cooperating Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Asset Backed Loan ICRA B 35 Issuer not (ABL) cooperating Abhishek Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits ICRA B 15.5 Issuer not cooperating Accord Motors CC (CC)/CC-eDFS ICRA BB- 80 Issuer not cooperating Accord Motors Asset Backed Loan ICRA BB- 10 Issuer not cooperating Accord Motors Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 10 Issuer not cooperating Ashoka Developers Fund based – TL ICRA BB- 100 Issuer not cooperating Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit - - - Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd FB TL ICRA BB 26.5 Reaffirmed Aswani Industries Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB 138 Reaffirmed Avlon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB 93.8 Reaffirmed Barque Hotels Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA BBB# 2550 Bharti Infratel Ltd Issuer Rating ICRA AA+ - Reaffirmed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Fund Based CC Limits ICRA B+ 500 Issuer not Sakhar Udyog Ltd cooperating Cravatex Ltd TL ICRA BB+# 54.8 Withdrawn Cravatex Ltd FB Limits (CC) ICRA BB+# 500 Withdrawn Cravatex Ltd Non-FBL (SBLC) ICRA BB+# 45 Withdrawn D. Nitin & Co Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA BBB 1495 Reaffirmed Dempo Shipbuilding And LT FB limits ICRA B 80 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd Dempo Shipbuilding And LT non-FBL ICRA B 500 Reaffirmed Engineering Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 75.00 crore) Dev Bhoomi Frozen Food Products FB Limits ICRA B 85 Issuer not cooperating Goa Ispat Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 100 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd FB – Term Debt ICRA BB 16.2 Reaffirmed Gujarat International Finance TL ICRA BBB+ 11570 Reaffirmed Tec-City Co. Ltd Gulf Orient Shipping FB – CC ICRA B- 50 Revised from ICRA B+ Gulf Orient Shipping Unallocated ICRA B- 50 Revised from /ICRA A4 ICRA B+ / ICRA A4 India Infoline Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Ltd Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB+ 2500 Issuer not cooperating Kishan Cotton Ginning & CC ICRA B+ 120 Revised to Pressing Factory ICRA B Kishan Cotton Ginning & TL ICRA B+ 11 Revised to Pressing Factory ICRA B Ksc Educational Society Fund based – LT ICRA B+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ksc Educational Society Non Fund based – LT ICRA B+ 23.2 Reaffirmed Kshitija Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 250 Issuer not cooperating Mda Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd LT – CC ICRA C+ 50 Issuer not cooperating Mda Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA C+ 60 Issuer not cooperating Mda Mineral Dhatu (Ap) Pvt Ltd LT-Non fund based ICRA C+ 25 Issuer not cooperating Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd FB – Working Capital ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ / 20 Reaffirmed ICRA A4 R.H. Sortex Rice Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 56.2 Issuer not cooperating Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd FB Limit CC ICRA B+ 40 Upgraded from ICRA B Radiant Plastruders (I) Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit ICRA B+ 14.4 Upgraded from ICRA B Raitani Engineering Works Pvt Bk Fac ICRA B+ 370 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Ravindra Rice & General Mills FB Limits ICRA B+ 165 Issuer not cooperating Rbl Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant ICRA AA- 8000 Upgraded Tier II Bond Programme(hyb) from ICRA A+ (hyb) Rkd Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BB / 99 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating S&J Granulate Solutions Pvt Ltd NCDs ICRA BB- 50 Reaffirmed S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – CC ICRA B+ 170 Reaffirmed S. J. Logistics (India) Ltd FB – Foreign Currency ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed TL Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd LT FB ICRA B 400 Issuer not cooperating Silver Springs Pleasure FB – Overdraft ICRA BB+ 60 Assigned Resorts Pvt Ltd Silver Springs Pleasure Fund Based – ICRA BB+ 220 Assigned Resorts Pvt Ltd Corporate Mortgage Skd Realty Llp LT, FBL ICRA B+ 250 Issuer not cooperating Steel & Metals Bk Fac ICRA BB- / 110 Issuer not ICRA A4 cooperating Sudamo Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based – TL ICRA BB 81.4 Reaffirmed Sudamo Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund Based – CC ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Sudamo Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Unallocated Limit ICRA BB 1.1 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 60630 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 6,600 crore) Three C Greens Developers Pvt NCD ICRA B(SO) 2250 Issuer not Ltd cooperating Tirumala Cotton & Agro LT FB Limits ICRA BB 1057.9 Reaffirmed Products Pvt. Ltd Tirumala Cotton & Agro Long/ST Unallocated ICRA BB / 76.3 Reaffirmed Products Pvt. Ltd Limits ICRA A4+ Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD (subordinate) ICRA A 2000 Outstanding Tril It4 Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-fund ICRA A+ 150 Assigned based -BG/LC Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+ 3500 Withdrawn Tril It4 Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA A+(SO) 4000 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.