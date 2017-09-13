ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 13

Sep 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 10 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Financing) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 100000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Withdrawn Financing) Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4+ 10 - Issuer delayed in giving information Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 233 - Issuer not cooperating Balaji Overseas ST Fund Based ICRA A4 240 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Balaji Overseas ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 1.2 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 140 - Issuer not cooperating Chvv Subba Rao ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Green Farm Agri Exports Non-FBL ICRA A4 6.9 Reaffirmed Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 525 - Rating watch with developing implication Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A1+ 24511 Reaffirmed K-Pack Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed K-Pack Systems Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Fac ICRA A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd CP Programme ICRA A2 400 Assigned Polixel Security Systems Pvt LC/BG ICRA A4 100 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Remsons Industries Ltd ST NFBL ICRA A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based– Bills ICRA A4+ 26 Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd Purchase/Bills Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Non Fund Based – LOC ICRA A4+ 8 Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based– PC/FBP/FBDICRA A4+ ^ Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd ^sublimit for cash credit facility Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Non Fund Based– BG ICRA A4+ # Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd #sublimit of letter of credit Servocontrols Aerospace India ST – FB Fac ICRA A4 2 - Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Servocontrols Aerospace India ST – Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 20 - Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Manakula Vinayaga BG ICRA A4 144.5 - Educational Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Umsl Ltd ST Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 600 Outstanding Umsl Ltd ST – Unallocated ICRA A2+ 500 Assigned ISSUER NOT COOPERATING B.P. Food Products Pvt ST: Non-FBL ICRA D 450 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 35 Assigned Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 55 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 140000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Subordinated debt ICRA AA+ 25000 Outstanding programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Perpetual debt ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding programme (hyb) Aditya Birla Finance Ltd NCD programme ICRA AA+ 20000 Assigned Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA+ 15000 Assigned programme Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk lines ICRA AA+/A1+ 169350 Assigned / Outstanding Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB+ 11 - Issuer delayed in giving information Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB+ 47.5 - Issuer delayed in giving information Akp Foundries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA BB+/ 1.5 - A4+ Issuer delayed in giving information Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA BB- 45 - Issuer not cooperating Alpha Tocol Engineering LT - FB ICRA B+ 107.4 - Services Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Alpha Tocol Engineering LT - Non-fund based ICRA B+ 5 - Services Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Balaji Overseas LT Fund Based ICRA B 58.8 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Banashankari Agro Farms Llp Fund based – Proposed ICRA B 93.1 - Fac Review process is underway Bhavin Agri-Infra Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA B+ 20 - Issuer not cooperating Biax Electric & Controls Pvt. FB – PC/PCFC ICRA D 55 Assigned Ltd. Biax Electric & Controls Pvt. Non-fund based – LOC ICRA D 20 Assigned Ltd. B.P. Food Products Pvt LT: FB limits ICRA D 750 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING B.P. Food Products Pvt LT: TL ICRA D 612.9 - B.P. Food Products Pvt LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA D 187.1 - limits Chvv Subba Rao LT FB CC ICRA B+ 20 Reaffirmed Chvv Subba Rao LT/ST Unallocated Fac ICRA B+/A4 110 Reaffirmed Esskay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A- 323.9 Assigned Esskay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 12 Assigned Frontier Emporio CC ICRA BB- 80 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Frontier Emporio TL ICRA BB- 26 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Frontier Emporio Unallocated ICRA BB-/A4 14 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gangtok Municipal Corporation Issuer Rating ICRA BB - Assigned Gillco Construction Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA B+ 100 Assigned Green Farm Agri Exports FB Limits ICRA B+ 76 Reaffirmed Green Farm Agri Exports Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ / A4 15.8 Reaffirmed Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA D 182.7 Issuer delayed in giving information Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA D 182.7 Issuer delayed in giving information Gsr Textiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 182.7 Issuer delayed in giving information Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA 3600 - Rating watch with developing implication Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA 750 - Rating watch with developing implication Haritha Fertilisers Ltd LT- CC ICRA C 310 Downgraded from ICRA B Haritha Fertilisers Ltd LT/STUnallocated LimitICRA C 40 Downgraded from ICRA B / A4 Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FB ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Non-fund based ICRA AA 989 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd Proposed ICRA AA 3000 Reaffirmed Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd FB / Non-fund based ICRA AA/A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Kotadiya Reality FBL ICRA BB- 320 Reaffirmed K-Pack Systems Pvt Ltd LT FB CC ICRA B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed M L Rice Mills FB limits ICRA B+ 235 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCDs Programme ICRA BBB 3105.5 Outstanding Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB 1500 Outstanding Nithin Bagamane LT Fund Based – TL ICRA BB+ 100 Withdrawn Polixel Security Systems Pvt CC ICRA BB- 25 - Ltd ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Remsons Industries Ltd LT FBL – CC ICRA BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Remsons Industries Ltd LT FBL – TL ICRA BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Rnp Scaffolding & Formwork Pvt Bk Loan ICRA B / 300 - Ltd ICRA A4 ISSUER NOT COOPERATING S D Rice Mills FB limits ICRA B 165 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sarvodaya Polymers Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA B 130 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based – CC ICRA BB 90 Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Fund Based – TL ICRA BB 30.1 Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd Saurashtra Calcine Bauxite And Unallocated limits ICRA BB /A4+ 15.3 Withdrawn Allied Industries Ltd Servocontrols Aerospace India TL ICRA B- 64 - Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Servocontrols Aerospace India LT – FB Fac ICRA B- 14 - Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Servocontrols Aerospace India LT – Interchangeable ICRA B- - - Pvt Ltd Issuer delayed in giving information Sri Manakula Vinayaga optionally ICRA B+ 80 - Educational Trust convertible debenture ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Manakula Vinayaga TL ICRA B+ 1411.9 - Educational Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Manakula Vinayaga LT/ ST unallocated ICRA B+ / A4 109.3 - Educational Trust ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sri Venkata Srinivasa Raw & BLR ICRA B+ 150 - Boiled Rice Mill Issuer delayed in giving information Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA BBB- 730 Reaffirmed Sudhakara Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB-/A3 170 Reaffirmed SVE Castings Pvt Ltd TL ICRA D 27.8 - Issuer delayed in giving information SVE Castings Pvt Ltd FB Fac ICRA D 85 - Issuer delayed in giving information SVE Castings Pvt Ltd Unallocated Fac ICRA D 53.2 - Issuer delayed in giving information Taneja Vidyut Control Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA B+ 35 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Umsl Ltd FBL ICRA A- 800 Outstanding Umsl Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA A- 700** Outstanding **Rs 20 crore is fully interchangeable with fund based limits Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 28.6 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Vallabha Feeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 84.4 - ISSUER NOT COOPERATING -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 