ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 14

Sep 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagabati Build & Construction Non-fund based – BG ICRA A4 30 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 40000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 50000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Management Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 20000 Assigned financing) Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST Debt programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 120000 Assigned programme India Infoline Finance Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 70000 Outstanding Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 180000 Assigned (enhanced from 15,000 CR) Iqbal Construction Company Non-fund Based – BG ICRA A4+ 170 Assigned Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd Non-fund based – BG ICRA A3 15.3 Outstanding Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd FB – Standby Line of ICRA A3 10 Assigned Credit R.K. Dhabhai Minerals And ST: NFBL ICRA D 22.1 - Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rocky Dhar Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sarup Industries Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA A4 36.2 Withdrawn Tata Capital Housing Finance CP Programme ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd The Central Arecanut And Cocoa Non-fund Based ICRA A2+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Marketing And Processing Working Capital Limit Cooperative Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Banashankari Poultry Farmspvt LT –Fund basedFac ICRA B 27 - Ltd Bhagabati Build & Construction FB – CC ICRA B 60 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Bhagabati Build & Construction FB-Stand by Line of ICRA B 13.5 - Pvt Ltd Credit (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A(SO) 136.9 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd final Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA(SO) 3706.9 confirmed as Finance Co. Ltd final Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding Gripwell Forging And Tools LT FB Limits –CC ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hutch India Pvt Ltd LT FB Limit ICRA B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Hutch India Pvt Ltd Long-TL ICRA B+ 29.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.80 CR) Hutch India Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Reaffirmed programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd NCD ICRA AA 3000 Outstanding Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PPPP- 2000 Outstanding MLDICRA AA Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd PP-MLD programme PPPP- 25500 Outstanding MLDICRA AA Iifl Wealth Management Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme ICRA AA 10000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk lines ICRA AA 57750 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 25100 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Secured NCD programme ICRA AA 20000 Outstanding India Infoline Finance Ltd Unsecured NCD ICRA AA 5000 Outstanding programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 5000 Outstanding protected equity AA linked debenture programme India Infoline Finance Ltd LT principal PP-MLDICRA 1000 Outstanding protected market AA linked debenture programme Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AAA 50000 Outstanding Programme Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AAA 452000 Outstanding Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AAA 470000 Outstanding Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA AAA 30000 Withdrawn Iqbal Construction Company FB – Overdraft ICRA BB+ 30 Assigned Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd BL ICRA BB 750 - /ICRA A4+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt TL ICRA B+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Khodal Cotton Processing Pvt CC ICRA B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd CC* ICRA AA / 50 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ * sublimit to the extent of Rs 0.50 Cr for EPC and Rs. 0.50 Cr. PCFC, and hence also rated on a shortterm scale, as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point of usage # Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.00 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, also the BGs are rated on both the scale and will attract the rating as per the tenure of usage. At any point of usage the limits should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr. L&T-Sargent & Lundy Ltd BG# ICRA AA / 20 Reaffirmed ICRA A1+ Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 200 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Lagnam Spintex Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 350.6 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 0.97 crore) Mangalore Sea Products LT - TL ICRA B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mangalore Sea Products LT - FB Fac ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Patel Wood Syndicate FBL- Packing Credit ICRA D 90 Revised from ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) R.K. Dhabhai Minerals And LT: FBL ICRA D 44.1 - Chemicals Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rocky Dhar FB Limits ICRA B 150 - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sarup Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB- 158.2 Withdrawn Sarup Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- / 25.6 Withdrawn CARE A4 Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd CCL ICRA B- 15 Assigned Silk Woven Sack Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B- 50 Assigned Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 321.1 Withdrawn Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 14.9 Withdrawn (SO) System Control & Automation FBL ICRA B+ 40 - Pvt Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) System Control & Automation NFBL ICRA B+ 20 - Pvt Ltd /ICRA A4 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tata Capital Housing Finance NCDs Programme ICRA AA+ 24000 Outstanding Ltd Tata Capital Housing Finance Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 11000 Outstanding Ltd Programme The Central Arecanut And Cocoa FB Working Capital ICRA A- 3000 Reaffirmed Marketing And Processing Limit Cooperative Ltd (enhanced from 200.00 cr) Thermax Engineering FB – CC ICRA AA 70 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd Thermax Engineering Non-fund based – BGs ICRA AA 900 Reaffirmed Construction Co. Ltd +(SO) Vijay Engineering Equipment BLR ICRA B 175 - India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.