ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 15

Sep 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Rice Mill Non- FB – BG ICRA A4 10 - Issuer not co-operating Adarsh Rice Mill Non- FB – LOC ICRA A4 15.6 - Issuer not co-operating Avantor Performance Materials Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 200 Downgraded India Ltd from ICRA A4+ Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A2+ 250 Outstanding Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A2+ - Outstanding Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 340.6 Outstanding Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ - Outstanding (sub-limit) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 60000 Outstanding financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme ICRA A1+ 36000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST NCD Programme ICRA A1+ 1000 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd ST Principal PP-MLD ICRA 9000 Outstanding Protected Market A1+ Linked Debenture Programme Ester Industries Ltd ST-FBL ICRA A3 900 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd ST-NFBL ICRA A3 1260 Reaffirmed Guarniflon India Pvt. Ltd. ST – FB – Pre ICRA A4+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Shipment Export Credit^ ^Sub-limits – Fund-based – Post Shipment Credit of Rs. 5.27 crore and Overdraft of Rs. 5.27 crore, which are fully interchangeable and non-fund based Bank Guarantee of Rs. 1.25 crore Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Non-fund based – ICRA A1+ 3150 Reaffirmed LOC/BG Hasimara Industries Ltd BG ICRA A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Himalaya Communications Ltd ST FB Limits ICRA A4 215 - Issuer not co-operating J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) J.M. Financial & Investment CP programme ICRA A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Perfect Aluminium Alloys ST non-fund based ICRA A4 - - (sub-limits) Issuer not co-operating Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST – FB Fac ICRA A2+ 600 Outstanding Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd ST – Non FB Fac ICRA A2+ 500 Outstanding Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A4 - - (sublimit) Issuer delayed in giving information Supreme Power Equipments Pvt ST: LOC ICRA A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Supreme Power Equipments Pvt ST: BG ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd Packing Credit ICRA A4 - Reaffirmed (sublimit of CC) Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non FB LimitsBG ICRA A4 7.5 - Issuer not co-operating Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based ICRA A2+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB-limit- Cashcredit ICRA D 245 - facility Issuer not co-operating Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd FB-limit-TL ICRA D 8.3 - Issuer not co-operating Adarsh Rice Mill FB – TL ICRA BB- 13.825 - Issuer not co-operating Adarsh Rice Mill FB – CC ICRA BB- 50 - Issuer not co-operating Adarsh Rice Mill Unallocated limits ICRA BB- / 0.575 - A4 Issuer not co-operating Ajay Engicone Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA D 100 - Issuer not co-operating Auto Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 195 Downgraded from ICRA BBB- Avanthi Warehousing Services FB CC ICRA BBB 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Avanthi Warehousing Services Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Avanthi Warehousing Services Non-FBL ICRA BBB / 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd A3+ Avantor Performance Materials FB Fac ICRA BB 150 Downgraded India Ltd from ICRA BB+ Balaji Industrial And BLR ICRA B/A4 210 - Agricultural Castings Pvt Ltd Issuer not co-operating Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A- 96.4 Assigned Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A- - Outstanding Bommidala Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed/ ICRA A- 3.6 Assigned unallocated Ecl Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA 73500 Outstanding Ecl Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA 11500 Outstanding Programme Ecl Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA / 110000 Outstanding A1+ Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 10000 Assigned Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 3000 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Ecl Finance Ltd LT Principal PP-MLDICRA 13500 Outstanding Protected Market AA Linked Debenture Programme Ester Industries Ltd TL ICRA BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd LT-FBL ICRA BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Guarniflon India Pvt. Ltd. LT – FB – TL ICRA BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Guarniflon India Pvt. Ltd. LT– Unallocated ICRA BB+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd FB – CC ICRA AA 770 Upgraded from ICRA AA- Hasimara Industries Ltd TL ICRA BB 51.7 Reaffirmed Hasimara Industries Ltd CC ICRA BB 75 Reaffirmed Himalaya Communications Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA BB 69.2 - Issuer not co-operating Jassmine Enterprises FB Limits ICRA BB-/A4 160 Reaffirmed K.Prasad Babu BLR ICRA B 80 - Issuer not co-operating K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB Limits ICRA BB+ 1210.1 Revised from ICRA BB K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed ICRA BB+ 9.9 Revised from limits) ICRA BB Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1930 Assigned Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 2050 Assigned Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 5000 Assigned Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd FB- CC ICRA BB 15 Reaffirmed Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-fund based –BG ICRA BB / 65 Reaffirmed A4 Klystron Electronics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB / 20 Reaffirmed A4 Krishna Institute Of Medical LT FB Limits ICRA A- 2838.1 Assigned / Sciences Ltd Outstanding Krishna Institute Of Medical LT/ST NonFBL ICRA A- 36 Assigned Sciences Ltd Krishna Institute Of Medical LT/ST Unallocated ICRA A- 425.9 Assigned Sciences Ltd Limits M.M Ispat Pvt Ltd FB-limitcash- credit ICRA D 60 - facility Issuer not co-operating M.M Ispat Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA D 40 - Issuer not co-operating Mad Studios Pvt Ltd BLR ICRA D 175 - Issuer not co-operating Mahashakti Polycoat BLR ICRA B/A4 60 - Issuer not co-operating Malankara Plantations Ltd CC ICRA B+ 155 - Issuer delayed in giving information Mechemco Resins Pvt Ltd Bk Loans ICRA BB+ / 192.5 - ICRA A 4+ Issuer not co-operating Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT-FBL ICRA BB- 140 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- NFBL ICRA BB- 7 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB- 72 Reaffirmed Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated ICRA BB- 38.5 Reaffirmed Narula Tools International LT fund based ICRA B 60 - Issuer not co-operating Nivvasa Properties TL ICRA B+ 100 Withdrawn Perfect Aluminium Alloys CC ICRA B+ 100 - Issuer not co-operating Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – TL ICRA A- 97.5 Assigned Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac (sublimit)ICRA A- - Outstanding Premier Tobacco Packers Pvt Ltd LT – Proposed/ ICRA A- 2.5 Assigned unallocated R. P. Motors Bk Fac ICRA B 59.6 - Issuer not co-operating R.K. Agro Industries FB CC ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed R.K. Agro Industries FB TL ICRA B 28.9 Reaffirmed R.K. Agro Industries Unallocated Limit ICRA B/A4 2.9 Reaffirmed Sesha Sai Cotton Company BLR ICRA B 120 - Issuer not co-operating Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 270 - Issuer delayed in giving information Shriram Food Industry Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 285 - Issuer delayed in giving information Supreme Power Equipments Pvt LT: CC facility ICRA B+ 37 Reaffirmed Ltd Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 29.5 Revised from ICRA BB- Swati Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 40 Revised from ICRA BB- Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits-CC ICRA B+ 35 - Issuer not co-operating Swift Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limits-TL ICRA B+ 19.5 - Issuer not co-operating Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA A- 29 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Trw Sun Steering Wheels Pvt Ltd LT/STUnallocated ICRA A-/A2+ 40.1 Upgraded from ICRA BBB+ Unitech Mercantile Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 120 - Issuer not co-operating United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FB – Overdraft ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed United Composheets Pvt Ltd LT FB – TL ICRA B 30 Reaffirmed Western Construction Co. TL ICRA B+ 1400 - (Gujarat) Llp Issuer not co-operating Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd FB – TL ICRA B- 555.5 Revised from ICRA B+ Yedeshwari Agro Products Ltd Unallocated ICRA B- 74.5 Revised from ICRA B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.