ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 20

Sep 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alok Glass Works NFBL ICRA A4 15.8 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Aplapollo Tubes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Aplapollo Tubes Ltd CP ICRA A1+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+(SO) 200 Reaffirmed Bullock Cart Workers MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Development Association Bwda Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3 - Assigned Dnp Foodsltd BLR ICRA A4 160 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd ST – Non Fund Based ICRA A3 86 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt FB Limits ICRA A4 85 Reaffirmed Ltd Kopell Grounding Systems Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Lumax Industries Ltd ST fund based ICRA A+ / 200 - ICRA A1+ Lumax Industries Ltd ST nonfund based ICRA A+ / 1000 - ICRA A1+ L&T Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 90000 Assigned financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 ASsigned financing) L&T Housing Finance Ltd CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 10000 Outstanding financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP programme (IPO ICRA A1+ 50000 Assigned Ltd financing) L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. CP Programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 400 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Non-fund based ICRA A3 15 Reaffirmed Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd NFBL ICRA A1+ 130 Reaffirmed The Indian Electric Company ST: Fund based – Bill ICRA A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Lok Enterprises Non-FBLLOC ICRA D 100 Revised from ICRA A4 (Issuer not Cooperating) The Indian Electric Company ST: Non-fund based – ICRA A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LOC/BG Vento Ceramic Non-FB –BG ICRA A4 15.5 Withdrawn MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- L&T Housing Finance Ltd Medium-Term Fixed ICRA MAA+ 1000 Outstanding Deposits LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Auto World Pvt Ltd FB CC ICRA BB- 200 Assigned Agarwal Polysacks Ltd FB Limits ICRA D 125 Withdrawn Agarwal Polysacks Ltd Non FB Limits ICRA D 16 Withdrawn Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCD ICRA AA(SO) 1750 confirmed as final Alok Glass Works FBL ICRA B+ 74.2 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) 264.3 Withdrawn Aplapollo Tubes Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1210 Upgraded from ICRA A+ (Stable Aplapollo Tubes Ltd NCD ICRA AA- 1250 Upgraded from ICRA A+ / ICRA A1+ Aplapollo Tubes Ltd CCL ICRA AA- / 4450 Upgraded ICRA A1+ from ICRA A+ /ICRA A1+ Aplapollo Tubes Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA AA- / 650 Upgraded ICRA A1+ from ICRA A+ /ICRA A1+ Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd CCL ICRA AA-(SO) 800 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Apollo Metalex Pvt Ltd TL ICRA AA-(SO) 55.5 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Asb Projects Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA B+ 125 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Asb Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA B+ 25 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs (NCDs) ICRA AAA 7350 Assigned Ltd Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd FBL- CC ICRA D 45 Downgraded from ICRA B (Issuer not Cooperating) Gupta Marriage Halls Pvt Ltd FBL- TL ICRA D 135 Downgraded from ICRA B (Issuer not Cooperating) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LT – Fund Based ICRA BBB- 113.5 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Hical Technologies Pvt Ltd LT/ST – Unallocated ICRA BBB- / 10.5 - ICRA A3 (Issuer not Cooperating) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Fino Finance Pvt. Ltd. (Erstwhile Intrepid Finance And Leasing Pvt. Ltd.) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Light Microfinance Pvt. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Mpower Micro Finance Pvt. Ltd Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd. NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Saija Finance Pvt. Ltd. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt NCD ICRA A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd. Sv Creditline Pvt. Ltd. Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 260 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 700 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company NCDs ICRA BBB- 780 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company LT Bk Lines ICRA BBB- 400 Outstanding Pvt Ltd J.B. Cotton FB CC ICRA B+ 40 Withdrawn J.B. Cotton FB TL ICRA B+ 11.7 Withdrawn J.B. Cotton Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 2.4 Withdrawn Janardan Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BBB 960 Reaffirmed Krushna Godavari Khate, LT, FBL – CC ICRA BB- 70 - Bi-Biyane Utpadan Va Vikri Sahakari Sanstha Ltd (Issuer not Cooperating) L&T Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 6000 Outstanding Programme L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 65190 Outstanding L&T Finance Ltd NCD Programme (Public ICRA AA+ 6817 Outstanding Issuance) L&T Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 13250 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 1000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 52500 Outstanding L&T Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 3000 Outstanding Programme L&T Housing Finance Ltd Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 29000 Outstanding /ICRA A1+ L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Perpetual Debt ICRA AA 4000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD (Infra Bonds) ICRA AA+ 16650.3 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCD Programme ICRA AA+ 60340 Outstanding Ltd L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Subordinated Debt ICRA AA+ 17000 Outstanding Ltd Programme L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. Bk Lines ICRA AA+ 70000 Outstanding Ltd /ICRA A1+ Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd CC Limits ICRA AA-(SO) 1550 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Lloyds Line Pipes Ltd TL ICRA AA-(SO) 412 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Lumax Industries Ltd TL ICRA A+ / 315.5 - ICRA A1+ Lumax Industries Ltd LT fund based/CC ICRA A+ / 605 - ICRA A1+ Lumax Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ / 279.5 - ICRA A1+ Lumax Industries Ltd CP ICRA A+ / 500 - ICRA A1+ Mojika Real Estate & FBL ICRA BB 150 Upgraded Developers Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB-(SO) Mspl Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 4450 Reaffirmed Mspl Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 3150 Reaffirmed Nandini Fitness Pvt Ltd LT Fund based ICRA D 70 - (Issuer not Cooperating) Our Co. Infrastructure FB optionally ICRA BB 30 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd. convertible debenture Our Co. Infrastructure FB TL ICRA BB 810 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt. Ltd. Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB – TL ICRA BBB- 2050 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Ramgad Minerals And Mining Ltd Unallocated ICRA BBB- 735 Reaffirmed Samet Plast BLR ICRA B- / 80 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not Cooperating) Sb Urbanscapes LT- Unallocated LimitsICRA B 200 Assigned Shivam Pipe Industries FB TL ICRA B- 35 Reaffirmed Shivam Pipe Industries FB CC ICRA B- 55 Reaffirmed Shivam Pipe Industries Non-FBL ICRA B- 20 Reaffirmed Shree Banke Bihari Buildcon Bk Fac ICRA B- / 100 - ICRA A4 (Issuer not Cooperating) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd CCL ICRA AA-(SO) 900 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Shri Lakshmi Metal Udyog Ltd TL ICRA AA-(SO) 60 Upgraded from ICRA A+(SO) Talwar Commercial Pvt Ltd TL ICRA BB 120 Withdrawn The Indian Electric Company LT: FB – CC ICRA BB 155 Revised from ICRA BB+ The Indian Electric Company LT/ST: Unallocated ICRA BB / 16 Revised from ICRA A4+ ICRA BB+ / ICRA A4+ Vento Ceramic FB –Cash Credi ICRA B 30 Withdrawn Vento Ceramic FB –TL ICRA B 43.5 Withdrawn Vento Ceramic Unallocated Limits ICRA B 23 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)