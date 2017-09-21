ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 21

Sep 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India Unallocated ICRA D 20 Downgraded from ICRA A4 Issuer not Cooperating Electropath Services (India) NFBL ICRA D 287.3 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA A4 Issuer not Cooperating Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt. ST Non-FBL ICRA A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd Melco India Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 360 Issuer not Cooperating Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed- Non Fund ICRA A3 234 Based Issuer not Cooperating Melco India Pvt Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 360 Issuer not Cooperating Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed- Non Fund ICRA A3 234 Based Issuer not Cooperating Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Non FB – BG ICRA A4 4 Reaffirmed Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Bill discounting ICRA A4 100 under LC Issuer not Cooperating Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd Bill discounting ICRA A4 100 under LC Issuer not Cooperating Renom Energy Services Llp Non-fund based – LOC ICRA A4 40 Assigned Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd ST, Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper ST, non-fund based ICRA A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC ICRA A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Non FB limits ICRA A4 14.8 Reaffirmed Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based ICRA A4+ 21.2 Issuer not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aluminium India FB CC ICRA D 400 Downgraded from ICRA BB- Issuer not Cooperating Buddha Sortex Rice Industries FB Limits ICRA B+ Pvt Ltd Issuer not Cooperating Electropath Services (India) Fund Based CC Limits ICRA D 212.7 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA B+ Issuer not Cooperating Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B /A4 233 Issuer not Cooperating Finestar Jewellery & Diamonds LT rating ICRA BBB- Upgraded Pvt Ltd from ICRA BB+ Hll Medipark Ltd LT, Proposed Bk Fac ICRA BBB+ 750 Assigned (S) Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt. LT FB Limits ICRA BBB 133.2 Assigned Ltd Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmtek Pvt. LT Non-FBL ICRA BBB 10 Assigned Ltd Jai Maharashtra Nagar NCD programme ICRA D 780 Reaffirmed Development Pvt Ltd Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Capital ICRA Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund – Series 4 Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd TL ICRA BBB 3200 Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Maheshwaram Transmission Ltd LOC ICRA BBB Upgraded from ICRA BBB- Melco India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 106 Issuer not Cooperating Melco India Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 106 Issuer not Cooperating Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA B 27.5 Reaffirmed Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FB – TL ICRA B 40.2 Reaffirmed Revised from 7.89 CR Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B /A4 41.3 Reaffirmed Revised from 0.26 CR Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Abruzzi PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2017 Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Abruzzi PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Martial PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2017 Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Martial PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2017 (SO) Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Tanner PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2016 Muthoot Microfin Ltd- Tanner PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Narula Solvex Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA B+ 120 Issuer not Cooperating Narula Solvex Pvt Ltd CC Fac ICRA B+ 120 Issuer not Cooperating Navdanya Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac ICRA B /A4 65 Issuer not Cooperating Pr Packing Service FBL ICRA B+ 18.8 Assigned Pr Packing Service Unallocated limit ICRA B+ 26.2 Assigned Pr Packing Service LT and ST Non Fund ICRA B+ /A4 185 Assigned and FB limits Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd CC ICRA C- 50 Issuer not Cooperating Pramukh Exim Pvt Ltd CC ICRA C- 50 Issuer not Cooperating R Ramu BLR ICRA BB /A4 650 Issuer not Cooperating Renom Energy Services Llp FB – CC ICRA B+ 40 Assigned Rewa Shiksha Samiti LT – FB – TL ICRA B 60 Upgraded from ICRA D Rewa Shiksha Samiti LT – Unallocated ICRA B 5 Upgraded from ICRA D Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit ICRA B+ 80.5 Reaffirmed Saravana Global Energy Ltd BLR ICRA D /D 800 Issuer not Cooperating Saravana Global Energy Ltd BLR ICRA D /D 800 Issuer not Cooperating Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT – TL ICRA B+ 10 Reaffirmed Sathyanarayana Agro Industries LT – FB CC ICRA B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sf Dyes LT FBL ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sf Dyes Unallocated limits ICRA BB- /A4 35 Reaffirmed Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd LT, FB Limits ICRA A- 719.6 Reaffirmed Shree Samrat Pulp And Paper LT, FB ICRA BB+ 117.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Krishna Agro Industries Fund Based CC ICRA B- 50 Issuer not Cooperating Shri Krishna Agro Industries Unallocated ICRA B- /A4 20 Issuer not Cooperating Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC ICRA BBB 75 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP/FBD ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland bill ICRA BBB Reaffirmed purchase/discount Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign LC ICRA BBB Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A2 ICRA A- (SO) Withdrawn Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd- PTC Series A3 ICRA B+ (SO) Withdrawn Mithras Ifmr Capital 2015 Sparkle Terminal And Towage NCD ICRA AA- 1000 Assigned Services Ltd (SO) Sunny Exports FB limits ICRA B+ 50 Assigned Sunny Exports Unallocated limit ICRA B+ /A4 100 Assigned Utkal Automobiles Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 542.5 /A3 Issuer not Cooperating Utkal Automobiles Ltd Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 542.5 /A3 Issuer not Cooperating Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits ICRA BB- 93.3 Reaffirmed Vibrant Processors Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit ICRA BB- /A4 53.4 Reaffirmed Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based ICRA BB 98.8 Issuer not Cooperating Vikas Spool Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated ICRA BB/ A4+ 20 Issuer not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)