India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dashmesh Educational Charitable Non-FB facility IND A4+ 177 Assigned Trust Esds Software Solution Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 30 Assigned Esds Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* Provisional IND 60 Assigned A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by ESDS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Eveready Industries India Ltd CP (CP) programme* IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed *Carved out of existing fund-based working capital banking lines Godavari Drugs Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 130 Assigned Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limit IND A4+ 17 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Majestic Exports Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 3.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 176.7 Affirmed Vpr Mining Infrastructure Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A2 2450 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dashmesh Educational Charitable TL IND BB+ 273.4 Assigned Trust Dashmesh Educational Charitable TL IND BB+ 350.2 Assigned Trust Dashmesh Educational Charitable TL IND BB+ 760 Assigned Trust Dashmesh Educational Charitable FB WC facility IND BB+ 150 Assigned Trust Dashmesh Educational Charitable Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 389.4 Assigned Trust facility* BB+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the proposed facilities by DECT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dcs Ltd FB Fac 100 Withdrawn Dcs Ltd Non-FB Fac 480 Withdrawn Dcs Ltd Proposed TL 300 Withdrawn Dcs Ltd Proposed FB Fac 50 Withdrawn Dcs Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac 420 Withdrawn Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 20 Migrated to BB- /Provisional Non - IND A4+ Cooperating Category Esds Software Solution Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 20 Assigned Esds Software Solution Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 30 Assigned Esds Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Fac* Provisional IND 70 Assigned BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by ESDS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Eveready Industries India Ltd FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 1300 Long-term rating upgraded/ Short-term rating affirmed Eveready Industries India Ltd Non-FB limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 1500 Long-term rating upgraded/ Short-term rating affirmed Godavari Drugs Ltd TL IND BBB- 37 Assigned Godavari Drugs Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 120 Assigned Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt LtdTL IND BB+ 129.36 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND BB+ 65 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm TL IND B+ 21.6 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Laxmi Narasimha Breeding Farm Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 110 Migrated to B+ /Provisional Non - IND A4 Cooperating Category Majestic Exports TL IND BB- 29.3 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Majestic Exports FB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 140 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Maroli Nh Road Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan*IND BB+ Affirmed * Outstanding USD3.123 million as on 9 August 2017 Nhpc Ltd Bk Fac (TL) IND AAA 20 Affirmed Nhpc Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 123.96 Affirmed Nhpc Ltd WC limits IND AAA / IND A1+1.55 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB 87.79 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB limits IND BBB /IND A3+ 523.5 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit IND tA- 149.3 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Proposed term deposit* Provisional IND 50 Affirmed tA- * The assignment of final rating will be contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming to the information previously shared by the company with Ind-Ra. Prins Polytech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 34.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Prins Polytech Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 22.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Ridcor Infra Projects Ltd Senior project Bk loansIND BBB- 2977.2 Affirmed Rohit’S Heritage Jewellers Pvt FB limit IND B+ /IND A4 110 Migrated to Ltd Non - Cooperating Category S S Offshore Pvt Ltd TL limit IND BB 138.7 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category S S Offshore Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category Shivprasad Foods And Milk TL IND BB- 48.4 Migrated to Products Non - Cooperating Category Shivprasad Foods And Milk FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 70 Migrated to Products Non - Cooperating Category Shivprasad Foods And Milk Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 80 Migrated to Products BB- /Provisional Non - IND A4+ Cooperating Category Siddhi Vinayak Enterprises FB limit IND B 45 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category VPR Mining Infrastructure Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A2 575 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.