India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hansraj Agrofresh Non-FB WC limits IND A4 2.97 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Knr Constructions Non-FBL IND A1+ 11920 Affirmed Knr Constructions CP (CP)^ IND A1+ 500 Affirmed ^ The CP has been carved out of existing cash credit facilities. The proceeds of the CP will be used for funding the working capital requirements of the company. Knr Constructions Proposed non- FB Provisional IND 3080 Affirmed limits# A1+ # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KNRCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gallus Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 344.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) A- Gallus Cv Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs Provisional IND 20.8 Assigned BB+ Hansraj Agrofresh TL IND B+ 92.98 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Hansraj Agrofresh FB WC limits IND B+ 150 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Hdfc Second loss credit IND A+ 467.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Hdfc SLCF IND AA- 35.6 Upgraded from IND BBB Hdfc Purchaser Payouts IND AAA 2602.3 Affirmed Hdfc Purchaser payouts IND AAA 190.4 Affirmed Indo Farm Equipment FB Bk Fac IND BBB+ / IND 300 Assigned A2+ Isolux Corsan India FB limits IND BB+ 665 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Isolux Corsan India Non-FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+6050 Downgraded from IND BBB+ / A2 Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Isolux Corsan India Proposed WC Fac Provisional IND 4285 Downgraded BB+ from IND ProvisionalBBB+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kanakadurga Finance LT Bk loans - 150 Withdrawn Knr Constructions TL IND A+ 224.43 Affirmed Knr Constructions FB limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1230 Affirmed Knr Constructions Proposed FB limits# Provisional IND 1000 Affirmed A+ / A1+ # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KNRCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Knr Constructions Proposed TL# Provisional IND 500 Affirmed A+ / A1+ # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KNRCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ricoh India NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB- 2000 Affirmed Sarathy Cars TL IND BB- 19 Assigned Sarathy Cars FB WC limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 80 Assigned Shri Vishnuperumaal Spin Yarn TL IND B+ 45.5 Assigned Shri Vishnuperumaal Spin Yarn FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 63 Assigned Vnkc Agrocom TL IND BBB- 40 Assigned Vnkc Agrocom FB WC limit IND BBB- / INDA3 370 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 