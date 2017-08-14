FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 14
August 14, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 14

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 11, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction        Non-FB limits          IND A1           34042.5  Upgraded
Technology Pvt Ltd
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd         Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          30       Assigned
Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd        NFB WC limits          IND A4+          125      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Momentum Techsys Pvt Ltd        Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND  75       Migrated to
                                                       A4+                       Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Sgr Exim Pvt Ltd                Non-FB limits          IND A4           86       Assigned
Vishvas Power Engineering       Non-FB WC              IND A4+          120      Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Vrv Foods Ltd                   Non-FB limits (ST)     IND D            140      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.G. Shirke Construction        Long-TL                IND A            995.3    Upgraded from
Technology Pvt Ltd                                                               IND A-
B.G. Shirke Construction        FB limits              IND A            9550     Upgraded from
Technology Pvt Ltd                                                               IND A-
Bhargava Educational Society    TL                     IND B+           58       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Bhargava Educational Society    WC facility            IND B+           5        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd         TL                     IND BB+          110      Assigned
Everon Castings Pvt Ltd         FB Fac                 IND BB+/IND A4+  210      Assigned
Gail Gas Ltd                    Non-FB limits          IND AA /IND A1+  2530     Assigned
Ganges Green Energy Pvt Ltd     Senior project Bk loan -                1815.8   Withdrawn
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd             TL                     IND BB+          60       Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB
(reduced from INR60.79mln)
Kdh Textile Pvt Ltd             FB WC limit            IND BB+ /IND A4+ 160      Affirmed
(increased from INR75mln)
Kindle Engineering And          Bk loan                -                2630     Withdrawn
Construction Pvt Ltd
Precious Energy Services Ltd    Senior project Bk loan -                1186.3   Withdrawn
Sgr Exim Pvt Ltd                FB limits              IND B-           32       Assigned
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd        TL                     IND BBB+         413.1    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd        FB WC Fac              IND BBB+ /IND A2 2500     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Su-Kam Power Systems Ltd        Non-FB WC Fac          IND BBB+ /IND A2 3000     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vishvas Power Engineering       Long-TL                IND BB           4        Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Vishvas Power Engineering       FB WC                  IND BB /IND A4+  75       Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd
Vishvas Power Engineering       Proposed long-TL*      Provisional IND  15       Assigned
Services Pvt Ltd                                       BB
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by VPESPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.    
Vrv Foods Ltd                   FB WC limit (LT)       IND D            30.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vrv Foods Ltd                   TL (LT)                IND D            1.1      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Vrv Foods Ltd                   WC TL (Long- term)     IND D            104      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.