#Asia
August 2, 2017 / 4:16 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 2

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Aug 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 1, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          100      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd       Non-FB WC limits       IND A2+          3600     Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd       CP (CP)                IND A2+          20000    Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A
S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       FB limit - ST bulk     IND A4           36.32    Assigned
                                finance
S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       FB limit - ST          IND A4           9.74     Assigned
                                operating expenses
S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       FB limit - Secured     IND A4           3.52     Assigned
                                overdraft limit
S.M. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd       Non-FB limit - Letter  IND A4           2.6      Assigned
                                of guarantee
Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdNon-FBL                IND A4+          17.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd     Lower Tier II          IND A+           2500     Affirmed
                                Subordinated debt*
*A break-up of the lower tier 2 subordinated debt is given in the annexure.

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd     NCDs (NCDs)            WD               3000     Withdrawn
K.B. Gems                       FB CC                  IND BB+ /IND A4+ 20       Assigned
Linnhoff India Pvt Ltd          FB Fac                 IND BB+          165      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND BBB-
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd       Non-FB limits          IND A-           7000     Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd       TL                     IND A-           95000    Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A
Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd       FB WC limits           IND A- /IND A2+  94643.5  Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A
Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdTL                     IND BB           154.7    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Shree Krishan Co. (Mfrs) Pvt LtdFB limits              IND BB           33       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Suraj Udyog                     FB WC limits           IND BB- /IND A4+ 150      Assigned
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd      Bonds^                 IND AA-(SO)      375      Affirmed and
                                                                                 Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-Cooperating
                                                                                 Category 
^ Of the INR500 million, MPM has repaid INR125 million
The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd      Bonds*                 Provisional IND  400      Affirmed and
                                                       AA-(SO)                   Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-Cooperating
                                                                                 Category  
*The rating is provisional as the tripartite agreement between MPM, trustee and the government
of Karnataka (GoK) is pending.
Uttamenergy Ltd                 Long-TL                IND BBB          50       Assigned
Uttamenergy Ltd                 FB WC limits           IND BBB /IND A2  200      Assigned
Venkatalakshmi Paper And Boards Long-TL                IND BB           53.1     Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
(reduced from INR109.3mln)
Venkatalakshmi Paper And Boards FB Fac                 IND BB/ IND A4+  250      Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

