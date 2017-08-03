FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 3
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 3, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 2 months ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 3

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 2, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd      FB facility            IND A4+          10       Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Electricals           Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          90       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Senthil Enterprises             Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           5        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Signet Products Pvt Ltd         Non-FB WC limits       IND A2           120      Assigned
Skc Trading Building Materials  Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          50       Migrated to
Pvt Ltd                                                                          Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    CP                     IND A1+          80       Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    Non-FB WC limits       IND A1+          20       Affirmed
The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi    ST Issuer Rating       IND A1+          -        Affirmed
Ufj, Ltd
The Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi    CD                     IND A1+          10000    Affirmed
Ufj, Ltd
Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd      Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           150      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd      FB facility            IND BB- / IND A4+140      Assigned
Cvs Infrastructure Pvt Ltd      Proposed FB facility*  IND BB- / IND A4+20       Assigned
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by CVS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Dhanlaxmi Electricals           TL                     IND BB+          9.2      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Dhanlaxmi Electricals           FB WC limits           IND BB+ / IND A4+30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Il&Fs Skills Development        Non-FB limit/FBL*      IND A+(SO) / IND 20       Assigned
Corporation Ltd’S                                      A1(SO)
*The limit is fungible.
Kanak Deka                      Proposed TL*           IND B+           70       Assigned
*The above rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the
loan documents fo
Max Specialty Films Ltd         FB and non-FBL         IND A- / IND A1  2100     Affirmed
(increased from INR2,000 ),* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt
of the sanction
Max Specialty Films Ltd         Proposed FB and non-FB IND A- / IND A1  100      Affirmed
                                limits*
(reduced from INR200),* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of
the sanction lett
Max Specialty Films Ltd         CP(carved out of FB    WD               500      Withdrawn
                                limits)
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the receipt of the sanction letters by
Ind-Ra. 
Ndian Renewable Energy          Bonds                  IND AAA          23.6     Assigned
Development Agency Ltd
Senthil Enterprises             FB WC limits           IND B+ / IND A4  52.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Signet Products Pvt Ltd         LTL                    IND BBB          15.8     Assigned
Signet Products Pvt Ltd         FB WC limits           IND BBB /IND A2  100      Assigned
Skc Trading Building Materials  FB WC limits           IND BB+          100      Migrated to
Pvt Ltd                                                                          Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    Bonds                  IND AA-          170      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND AA
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    Bk loan                IND AA-          20       Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    Non-FB limits          IND AA-          70       Affirmed
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    FB WC based limits     IND AA- / IND A1+45       Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND AA
Steel Authority Of India Ltd    Public deposits        IND tAA          10       Affirmed
Vibhav Farms                    FB WC limits (LT)      IND D            15       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vibhav Farms                    WC TL limits (LT)      IND D            10.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vibhav Farms                    TL limits (LT)         IND D            33.8     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vibhav Farms                    Proposed FB WC limits  IND D            10       Migrated to
                                (LT)                                             Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vinirrmaa Projects Pvt Ltd      FB WC limits           IND B / IND A4   80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.