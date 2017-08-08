India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd FB limit IND A3 300 Affirmed Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 50 Affirmed Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 200 Assigned A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by ATCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4+ 500 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdProposed non-FB Fac Provisional IND 300 Migrated to A4+ Non Cooperating Category Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Regent Beers & Wines Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 6 Assigned Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ksheeraabd Constructions Pvt LtdFB Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac IND A /IND A1 2500 Assigned Patel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk Fac IND A /IND A1 7500 Assigned Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (LT) IND D 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pioneer Torsteel Mills Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 185 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Regent Beers & Wines Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 110 Assigned Regent Beers & Wines Ltd Long-TL IND BB 34 Assigned Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros TL limits IND BB 9.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shah Bhogilal Jethalal & Bros FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 44.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shri Shyam Warehousing And FB WC limit IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Power Pvt Ltd Shri Shyam Warehousing And LT loan IND BBB- 150.98 Affirmed Power Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR322.50mln) Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT/ST) IND D 8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sreedevi Plasti Tech Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 50.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vijay Textiles Ltd FB WC limits(LT/ST) IND D 665.7 Downgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR565.7mln) Vijay Textiles Ltd TL (LT) IND D 688 Downgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR835.8mln) Vijay Textiles Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND D 10 Downgraded (LT/ST) from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)