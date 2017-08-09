FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 9
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 9, 2017 / 6:47 AM / in 2 months

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 9

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 8, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd  Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          1280     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Essel Propack Ltd’S             CP*                    IND A1+          1000     Affirmed
* Yet to be issued. The CP has been carved out of the existing working capital facility.
Gold Star Steels Pvt Ltd        NFBL                   IND A4           25       Assigned
Indo German International Pvt   Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          200      Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR80)
Salona Cotspin Ltd              Non-FB Fac             IND A3           19       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd    Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          8        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Abhiram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd  FB Fac                 IND BB+          300      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Azeem Infinite Dwelling India   Proposed NCDs (NCDs) - IND BB           1950     Assigned
Pvt Ltd                         1
Azeem Infinite Dwelling India   Proposed NCDs - 2      IND BB           2000     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gold Star Steels Pvt Ltd        FBL                    IND B-           55       Assigned
Heritage Lifestyles And         TL                     IND BB           203.7    Affirmed
Developers Pvt. Ltd’S
Imperial Readymade Garments     FBF                    IND C            100      Migrated to
Factory India Pvt Ltd                                                            Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Imperial Readymade Garments     NFBF                   IND C            35       Migrated to
Factory India Pvt Ltd                                                            Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Imperial Readymade Garments     LTL                    IND D            53.18    Migrated to
Factory India Pvt Ltd                                                            Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Series A pass-through  IND AA(SO)       1024.2   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      10.24    Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust Xlvii Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      51.21    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)
Indo German International Pvt   FB WC limit            IND BB / IND A4+ 150      Affirmed
Ltd
Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd            Long-TL                IND B+           83       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Jpv Realtors Pvt Ltd            Proposed long-TL       IND B+           670      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd   FBL                    IND BB-          60       Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND B+
Mangaldeep Rice Mills Pvt Ltd   TL                     IND BB-          67.21    Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND B+
(reduced from INR80)
Mulpuri Aqua Processors Pvt     LT                     IND B            -        WD
Ltd’S
Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd CP                     WD               1500     Withdrawn
Sai Print & Pack                FB limits (LT)         IND D            30       Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND B+
Sai Print & Pack                TL (LT)                IND D            5.4      Assigned
Sai Print & Pack                FB limit (LT)          IND D            30       Assigned
Salona Cotspin Ltd              FB Fac                 IND BBB-         251.6    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Salona Cotspin Ltd              TL Fac                 IND BBB-         127.9    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017           Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO)       156.43   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017           Series A2 PTCs         IND A-(SO)       49.66    Assigned
Sbl Ifmr Capital 2017           Series A3 PTCs         IND BB+(SO)      12.41    Assigned
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd    FB WC limit            IND BB           70       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tsi Business Parks Hyderabad    LRD rupee loan         IND A(SO)        4500     Assigned
Pvt Ltd                         facility*
* An INR500 million overdraft facility can be availed as a sublimit of the LRD rupee loan
facility.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.