India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 1

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 27.2 Assigned Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A3 320 Assigned limits Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A1 375.2 Upgraded Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ Non- fund- based limitsIND A1+(SO) 540 Assigned Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A3 70 Upgraded Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 40 Upgraded based Fac* A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A2+ 23.37 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB 82.87 Upgraded from IND BB- Arbee Aquatic Proteins Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 80 Upgraded Bright Star Global Trading Fund- based WC Fac IND B-/ IND A4 80 Migrated to Corporation’S Non- Cooperating Corporation’S Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Escorts Ltd TL IND A+ 1763 Upgraded from IND A Escorts Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 4340 Upgraded Escorts Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A+/ IND A1+ 3980 Upgraded limits Jai Hind Sugar Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB+ 410 Assigned Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 711.5 Assigned Jyotirmaye Textiles Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 400 Assigned Mathura Fibres & Cotton Fund- based WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 3000 Affirmed Industries Ncc Infraspace Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 100 Assigned Ozone Infra Projects Fund- based WC Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 75 Migrated to Corporation’S Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND A 373.5 Upgraded from IND BBB Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd TL IND A 174.1 Upgraded from IND BBB Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 577.4 Assigned Fac* A/ Provisional IND A1 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by SJCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ Fund- based WC limits -- 373.3 Withdrawn Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ Non- fund- based limits-- 375.2 Withdrawn Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ TL -- 174.1 Withdrawn Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ Proposed fund- based -- 577.4 Withdrawn Fac Sree Jayajothi Cements Pvt Ltd’ Fund- based WC limits IND AA+(SO)/ IND 233.5 Assigned A1+(SO) Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BBB- 50 Upgraded from IND BB+ Srinivas Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 40 Upgraded Fac* BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd TL IND A- 5.53 Affirmed Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd Fund- based limits IND A- 5.5 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.