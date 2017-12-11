FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 11
#Asia
December 11, 2017 / 4:14 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 8, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd   Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          102.9    Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd    Non-FB Fac             IND A3           30       Assigned
Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd     Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          120      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Renewable Energy Park     Long-TL                IND BBB          1250     Assigned
Rajasthan Ltd
Azeem Infinite Dwelling India   NCDs – Series 1        IND BB           2000     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Azeem Infinite Dwelling India   NCDs – Series 2        IND BB           1950     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd   Long-TL                IND BB+          52.1     Assigned
Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd   FB Fac                 IND BB+/ IND A4+ 95       Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd    Long-TL                IND BBB-         32.591   Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd    FB Fac                 IND BBB-/ IND A3 90       Assigned
Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd    Proposed long-TL*      Provisional IND  100      Assigned
                                                       BBB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facility by JTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Magnet Buildtech Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND BBB-         2428.6   Assigned
Narayanadri Hospitals And       TL                     IND BB-          104.1    Upgraded
Research Institute Pvt Ltd
Narayanadri Hospitals And       FB WC limit            IND BB-/ IND A4+ 19.5     Upgraded
Research Institute Pvt Ltd
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd         FB limits              IND B            65       Upgraded
increased from 45 MLN
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd         TL                     WD               10       Withdrawn
                                                                                 (repaid in
                                                                                 full)
R.V.R. Technologies Ltd         Non-FB limits          WD               10       Withdrawn
                                                                                 (repaid in
                                                                                 full)
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL                IND BBB          829.78   Assigned
Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac                 IND BBB/ IND A3+ 310      Assigned
Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy  Senior project TL      WD               1140     Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
935.1 outstanding on 30 September 2017
Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy  Senior project TL      WD               1140     Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
935.1 outstanding on 30 September 2017
Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd     FB WC limit            IND BB           100      Assigned
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd       FB Fac                 WD               350      Withdrawn
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd       TL                     WD               75.9     Withdrawn
Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd       Non-FB Fac             WD               50       Withdrawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
