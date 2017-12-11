India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 102.9 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 30 Assigned Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Renewable Energy Park Long-TL IND BBB 1250 Assigned Rajasthan Ltd Azeem Infinite Dwelling India NCDs – Series 1 IND BB 2000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Azeem Infinite Dwelling India NCDs – Series 2 IND BB 1950 Assigned Pvt Ltd Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 52.1 Assigned Divyalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 95 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 32.591 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 90 Assigned Jayalakshmi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 100 Assigned BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by JTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Magnet Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2428.6 Assigned Narayanadri Hospitals And TL IND BB- 104.1 Upgraded Research Institute Pvt Ltd Narayanadri Hospitals And FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 19.5 Upgraded Research Institute Pvt Ltd R.V.R. Technologies Ltd FB limits IND B 65 Upgraded increased from 45 MLN R.V.R. Technologies Ltd TL WD 10 Withdrawn (repaid in full) R.V.R. Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits WD 10 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 829.78 Assigned Rajaguru Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB/ IND A3+ 310 Assigned Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Senior project TL WD 1140 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd 935.1 outstanding on 30 September 2017 Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy Senior project TL WD 1140 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd 935.1 outstanding on 30 September 2017 Sn Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 100 Assigned Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd FB Fac WD 350 Withdrawn Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd TL WD 75.9 Withdrawn Sri Textile Erode Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac WD 50 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)