India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 11, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Heg Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Upgraded Motilal Oswal Financial CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Services Ltd Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd CP IND A1+ 2.5 Assigned Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdNon-FB WC IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Shape Engineering Company Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4 5.8 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds IND A(SO)/RWE 8700 Affirmed Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Secured overdraft IND BBB+/RWE 250 Affirmed Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Long-TL IND BBB+/RWE 40000 Affirmed Corporation Andhra Pradesh State Financial Long-TL 10000 Withdrawn Corporation Heg Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1+ 5050 Upgraded Heg Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1+ 1950 Upgraded Heg Ltd TL 2347 Withdrawn Idfc Bank Ltd Senior bonds IND AAA 330.2 Affirmed Idfc Bank Ltd Senior infra bonds IND AAA 90.7 Affirmed M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt TL IND BBB- 94 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt FB facility IND BBB- /IND A3 200 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage Bk loan IND A 5 Assigned Finance Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt FB limits 960 Withdrawn Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Non-FB limits 40 Withdrawn Ltd Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt Foreign exchange 65.5 Withdrawn Ltd forward Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL IND BB+ 46 Affirmed Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdFB WC IND BB+ /IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Ryker Base Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB /IND A3+ 800 Assigned Shape Engineering Company Pvt FB limits IND B /IND A4 105 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)