India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 12
#Asia
December 12, 2017 / 5:56 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 12

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

   Dec 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 11, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING         AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------         ------    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Heg Ltd                         CP                     IND A1+          1000     Upgraded
Motilal Oswal Financial         CP                     IND A1+          500      Assigned
Services Ltd
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd    CP                     IND A1+          2.5      Assigned
Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdNon-FB WC              IND A4+          100      Affirmed
Shape Engineering Company Pvt   Non-FB limits          IND A4           5.8      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Andhra Pradesh State Financial  Bonds                  IND A(SO)/RWE    8700     Affirmed
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial  Secured overdraft      IND BBB+/RWE     250      Affirmed
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial  Long-TL                IND BBB+/RWE     40000    Affirmed
Corporation
Andhra Pradesh State Financial  Long-TL                                 10000    Withdrawn
Corporation
Heg Ltd                         FB WC limits           IND A+/IND A1+   5050     Upgraded
Heg Ltd                         Non-FB WC limits       IND A+/IND A1+   1950     Upgraded
Heg Ltd                         TL                                      2347     Withdrawn
Idfc Bank Ltd                   Senior bonds           IND AAA          330.2    Affirmed
Idfc Bank Ltd                   Senior infra bonds     IND AAA          90.7     Affirmed
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt   TL                     IND BBB-         94       Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
M/S Agrawal Channel Mills Pvt   FB facility            IND BBB- /IND A3 200      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Mas Rural Housing & Mortgage    Bk loan                IND A            5        Assigned
Finance Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt  FB limits                               960      Withdrawn
Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt  Non-FB limits                           40       Withdrawn
Ltd
Orient Fashion Exports (I) Pvt  Foreign exchange                        65.5     Withdrawn
Ltd                             forward
Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdTL                     IND BB+          46       Affirmed
Pp Pandey Infrastructure Pvt LtdFB WC                  IND BB+ /IND A4+ 80       Affirmed
Ryker Base Pvt Ltd              TL                     IND BBB /IND A3+ 800      Assigned
Shape Engineering Company Pvt   FB limits              IND B /IND A4    105      Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
