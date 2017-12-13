India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Bank Plc - India Certificates of IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Branch’S (Barclays India) deposit* *No active issuances post last surveillance Ica Edu Skills Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 165 Assigned Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd *Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned *There is 100% interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based working capital Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 11 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND A-/ RWP 460 Placed on RWP Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A-/ RWP 460 Placed on RWP Bhubaneshwar Power Pvt Ltd TL* Provisional IND 6763.6 Placed on RWP A-/ RWP *The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt LT loan* IND BB- 57.63 Assigned Ltd * The assignment of the final rating follows receipt of the sanction letter, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra; (reduced from 65 mln) Binayak Hi-Tech Engineering Pvt FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 140 Long- term Ltd rating downgraded; Short- term rating affirmed M/S Vibfast Pigments FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 98.2 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B/ IND A4 150 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Padmaja Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 200 Migrated to B/ IND A4 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ranasaria Poly Pack Pvt Ltd *FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 200 Assigned *There is 100% interchangeability between fund-based and non-fund-based working capital Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCDs IND BBB+ 270 Affirmed; Outlook Stable Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Bk loan IND AA 150 Rating affirmed; Off RWE; Outlook Stable Shriram City Union Finance Ltd LT debt programme IND AA 0.3 Rating affirmed; Off RWE; Outlook Stable Shriram City Union Finance Ltd Fixed deposit programmeIND tAA - Rating affirmed; Off RWE; Outlook Stable Shriram Housing Finance Ltd Bk loan IND AA 15 Rating affirmed; Off RWE; Outlook Stable Shriram Housing Finance Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 6.5 Rating affirmed; Off RWE; Outlook Stable The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 39.813 Assigned The Palani Andavar Mills Ltd FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 55 Assigned Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Secured, rated, IND AA- 2647 Upgraded unlisted, redeemable NCDs (NCDs)* Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL IND AA- 1456.7 Assigned Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Subordinated rupee TL IND AA- 380 Assigned Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd LT project Bk loan WD 1636.813 Withdrawn (paid in full) Ulundurpet Expressways Pvt Ltd Additional TL WD 416 Withdrawn (paid in full) Vibfast Pigment Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 93.5 Affirmed Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd TL* IND AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned * The final rating is based on the receipt of the sanction letter, tripartite agreement and government order by Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)