FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 14
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 14, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 14

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 13, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apnatech Consultancy Services   Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          94.75    Migrated to
Pvt Ltd                                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limit        IND A4+          15       Assigned
Khalatkar Construction          Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          135      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd            Non-FB limits          IND A4+          10       Affirmed
Seaways Shipping And Logistics  Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           50       Affirmed
Ltd
Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND A4+          11       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vikrant Ispat Udyog             Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           20       Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND A4+

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         TL                     IND A+           5000     Assigned
Apnatech Consultancy Services   FB Fac                 IND BB /IND A4+  18.4     Migrated to
Pvt Ltd                                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Athani Sugars Ltd               FB WC Fac              IND BBB- /IND A3 1500     Assigned
Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdFB WC limit            IND BB+/         110      Assigned
Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdProposed FB WC limit*  Provisional IND  5        Assigned
                                                       BB+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and 
 execution of loan documents for the above facilities 
 by KDLFPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Khalatkar Construction          FB WC limit            IND BB           27.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Khalatkar Construction          TL                     IND BB           27.6     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
L N Fields Pvt Ltd              FB limits              IND B            120      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd            TL                     IND BB+          31.7     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB
Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd            FB limits              IND BB+/IND A4+  340      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND
                                                                                 BB/Affirmed
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic     TL                     IND BBB-         103.8    Assigned
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic     TL                     IND BBB-         125      Affirmed
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic     FB WC limit            IND BBB- /IND A3 10       Assigned
Mills Ltd
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic     FB WC limit            IND BBB- /IND A3 190      Affirmed
Mills Ltd
(increased from INR 180mln)
Prakash Woollen & Synthetic     Non-FB WC limit                         10       Withdrawn
Mills Ltd
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt   TL                     IND D            170.19   Downgraded
Ltd
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt   FB limit               IND D            150      Downgraded
Ltd
Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt   Non-FB limit           IND D            80       Downgraded
Ltd
Rhl Profiles Ltd                TL                     IND BBB-         7        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rhl Profiles Ltd                FB limits              IND BBB- /IND A3 160      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rhl Profiles Ltd                Non-FB limits          IND BBB- /IND A3 80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
S S Offshore Pvt Ltd            TL limit               IND BB           138.7    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
S S Offshore Pvt Ltd            FB WC limit            IND BB /IND A4+  30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Seaways Shipping And Logistics  NCD (NCDs)             IND BBB-         250      Assigned
Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics  NCDs                   IND BBB-         640      Assigned
Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics  FB WC limits                            400      Withdrawn
Ltd
Seaways Shipping And Logistics  TL                                      50.1     Withdrawn
Ltd
Transco Power LtdS              Proposed TL            Provisional IND  5500     Assigned
                                                       AA+(SO)
Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BB- /IND A4+ 93.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vikrant Ispat Udyog             FB WC limits           IND B+ /IND A4   135      Downgraded
                                                                                 from IND
                                                                                 BB-/IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.