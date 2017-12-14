India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apnatech Consultancy Services Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 94.75 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limit IND A4+ 15 Assigned Khalatkar Construction Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 135 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Seaways Shipping And Logistics Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Affirmed Ltd Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 11 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Vikrant Ispat Udyog Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL IND A+ 5000 Assigned Apnatech Consultancy Services FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 18.4 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Athani Sugars Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 1500 Assigned Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdFB WC limit IND BB+/ 110 Assigned Kd Liquor And Fertilizer Pvt LtdProposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 5 Assigned BB+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KDLFPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Khalatkar Construction FB WC limit IND BB 27.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Khalatkar Construction TL IND BB 27.6 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating L N Fields Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB+ 31.7 Upgraded from IND BB Pami Metals Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 340 Upgraded from IND BB/Affirmed Prakash Woollen & Synthetic TL IND BBB- 103.8 Assigned Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic TL IND BBB- 125 Affirmed Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 10 Assigned Mills Ltd Prakash Woollen & Synthetic FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 190 Affirmed Mills Ltd (increased from INR 180mln) Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Non-FB WC limit 10 Withdrawn Mills Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt TL IND D 170.19 Downgraded Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt FB limit IND D 150 Downgraded Ltd Precise Seamless Apparels Pvt Non-FB limit IND D 80 Downgraded Ltd Rhl Profiles Ltd TL IND BBB- 7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rhl Profiles Ltd FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 160 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Rhl Profiles Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating S S Offshore Pvt Ltd TL limit IND BB 138.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating S S Offshore Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Seaways Shipping And Logistics NCD (NCDs) IND BBB- 250 Assigned Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics NCDs IND BBB- 640 Assigned Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics FB WC limits 400 Withdrawn Ltd Seaways Shipping And Logistics TL 50.1 Withdrawn Ltd Transco Power LtdS Proposed TL Provisional IND 5500 Assigned AA+(SO) Vibfast Pigments Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 93.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Vikrant Ispat Udyog FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 135 Downgraded from IND BB-/IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)