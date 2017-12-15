India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkem Laboratories Ltd CP* IND A1+ 7000 Assigned *The CP is not carved out of Alkem’s fund-based working capital limits. Axis Rail India Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 415 Assigned Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Celon Laboratories Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Assigned Citibank, N.A. - India Branch’S Certificates of IND A1+ 50 Affirmed (Citi India) deposit* * No active issuances since the last surveillance Citibank, N.A. - India Branch’S ST Bk loan IND A1+ 19.5 Affirmed (Citi India) * No active issuances since the last surveillance Hills Trade Agencies Non-FB limit IND A4 180 Affirmed Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 0.6 Affirmed S S Offshore Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd CP* IND A1 1000 Assigned *Yet to be issued, to be carved out of working capital facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Hospitals Educational & Bk loans IND BBB 4376.1 Assigned Research Foundation Apollo Hospitals Educational & FB WC IND BBB 150 Assigned Research Foundation Apollo Hospitals Educational & Non-FB WC (BG) IND BBB 240 Assigned Research Foundation Axis Rail India Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 30 Assigned Bla Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd FB limits IND BB- 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Celon Laboratories Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 100 Assigned Celon Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BBB-/Provisional IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Celon to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dredging Corporation Of India LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Assigned Ltd Gautam International Pratisthan Bk loans IND BBB- 740.4 Assigned Gautam International Pratisthan FB WC (overdraft) IND BBB- 552.7 Assigned Hills Trade Agencies FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 100 Affirmed Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 9.25 Affirmed Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 133 Affirmed Mm Trust Sep 15 Series A PTCs IND AA+(SO) 347.52 Affirmed Mm Trust Sep 15 I Series A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 464.32 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1094.5 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust December 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 83.6 Affirmed facility Ravindra Bharathi Educational Bk loans IND BBB 1495.46 Migrated to Society Non Cooperating Category Ravindra Bharathi Educational FB WC IND BBB 250 Migrated to Society Non Cooperating Category S S Offshore Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 213.9 Affirmed S S Offshore Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Shiv Shakti Wahan Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 113.9 Affirmed Viva Servitrade Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 