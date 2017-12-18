India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Blenders And Distillers Non-FB limits IND A2+ 200 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Bpl Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 280 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 70 Affirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP program* IND A1+ 250 Affirmed * The CP will be carved out of QCIL’s fund-based working capital limits. Ramnik Power And Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 10 Assigned Skm Infraventure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Welspun Global Brands Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 435.4 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 3.9 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd CP IND A1+ 3 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aizant Drug Research Solutions Long-TL IND BBB- 234.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Aizant Drug Research Solutions FB WC limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd Allied Blenders And Distillers TL IND A- 4979.1 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. increased from 4,347.0 mln Allied Blenders And Distillers WC Fac IND A- 5103.6 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. reduced from 5,150.0 mln Allied Blenders And Distillers Bill discounting Fac IND A- 2000 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. Allied Blenders And Distillers Bill discounting Fac# IND A- 1000 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. # The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of the sanction letter. Allied Blenders And Distillers Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 200 Affirmed Pvt. Ltd. A- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ABDPL to Anand Teknow Aids Engineering TL (LT) IND D 350 Downgraded India Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering FB limit (LT) IND D 710 Downgraded India Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Non-FB limit (ST) IND D 970 Downgraded India Ltd (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering NCDs (NCDs) (LT)* IND D 250 Rating India Ltd downgraded; final rating assigned * Ind-Ra has not received final documentation for the NCDs.; (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Anand Teknow Aids Engineering Proposed non-FB limit Provisional IND D 80 Downgraded India Ltd (LT/ST)# # The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ATAEIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.; (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ashok Leyland Defence Systems FB WC limits IND BBB+/ IND A2 150 Assigned Ltd Bpl Ltd FB limits IND BB- 100 Assigned Can Fin Homes Ltd CP IND A1+/ RWN 45 Placed on RWN Can Fin Homes Ltd Subordinated debt IND AAA/ RWN 3 Placed on RWN Can Fin Homes Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND AAA/ RWN 80 Placed on RWN Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FB limits IND A- 230 Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative Godhra Expressways Pvt Ltd Secured, rated, IND AA-(SO) 3500 Assigned unlisted, redeemable NCDs (NCDs) Godhra Expressways Pvt Ltd LT term project Bk loanIND AA-(SO) 1100 Assigned Godhra Expressways Pvt Ltd Proposed secured, WD 3500 Withdrawn* rated, unlisted, redeemable NCDs *The provisional ratings are withdrawn as the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged. Godhra Expressways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT term WD 1100 Withdrawn* project Bk loan *The provisional ratings are withdrawn as the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged. Iiert September 2017 (An Abs Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1516.2 Assigned Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd Basel III compliant IND AA 10000 Assigned Tier 2 bonds* *yet to be issued Merlin Ifmr Capital 2017 (An Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 218.4 Assigned Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Merlin Ifmr Capital 2017 (An Series A2 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 5.1 Assigned Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 2681.54 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Series A2 PTCs IND AA(SO) 141.1 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 49.4 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 231.5 Assigned Lviii (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND A- 9517.9 Upgraded Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed WC loan* Provisional IND 376.5 Upgraded A- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by PDPL to Ramnik Power And Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B+ 30 Assigned Ramnik Power And Alloys Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 16.78 Assigned Sahibzada Timber & Ply Pvt Ltd FB WC limit WD 200 Withdrawn Skm Infraventure Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 50 Assigned Skm Infraventure Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 80 Assigned BB *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SKMIVPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Waaneep Solar Pvt Ltd Senior project TL WD 3000 Withdrawn 2,267.40 outstanding on 30 November 2017 Welspun Global Brands Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 4126.5 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd TL IND AA- 22.5 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 8.5 Affirmed Welspun India Ltd Proposed NCDs WD 2 Withdrawn (issuer is no longer proceeding with the instrument as envisaged) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)