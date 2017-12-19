India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calderys India Refractories Ltd Non- fund- based WC FacIND A1+ 450 Affirmed (reduced from INR650) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calderys India Refractories Ltd CC Fac* IND AA/IND A1+ 450 Affirmed (increased from INR350); * The facility is fully interchangeable with the fund-based limits. This facility includes the INR150 million fund-based limits rated earlier. Darbhanga- Motihari Proposed unsecured Provisional IND 8600 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd NCDs^ AAA(SO) ^ The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. The agency would look into all final documents, including debenture trust deed, debenture trustee agreement, other security documents, and no dues certificate from all banks/non-banking financial institutions before assigning the final rating. Darbhanga- Motihari Proposed WC facility# Provisional IND 180 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd AAA(SO) # The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by DMTCL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Hyderabad Educational Bk loans (long- term) IND D 584.88 Migrated to Institutions Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mosavi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non- convertible IND BBB- 960 Assigned debentures (NCDs) Shrihari Ginning And Oil Proposed long- TL Provisional IND 69.9 Migrated to Industries B+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Shrihari Ginning And Oil Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 30 Migrated to Industries limits B+ Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sunlite Industries Long- TL IND B+ 13.07 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sunlite Industries Fund- based WC limit IND B+/IND A4 40 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)