India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Non- fund- based WC IND A3 120 Assigned Ltd limit Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Non- fund- based WC IND A1 500 Affirmed Ltd limits Rose Metal Non- fund- based WC IND A4 120 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Non- fund- based WC IND A1 285 Assigned Ltd limits Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A3+(SO) 35 Assigned facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhimaani Prakashana LT loans (Long- term) IND D 60 Affirmed and Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING); Reduced from 63.9 Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Ayursundra Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB- 911.98 Affirmed increased from 836.33 B.C. Bhuyan Constructions Pvt Fund- based WC limit IND BBB- 100 Assigned Ltd Bc Power Controls Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 340 Assigned Grasim Industries Ltd Long- Term Issuer IND AAA Assigned Rating Iiert December 2017 (An Abs Series A pass- through Provisional IND 1898.4 Assigned Transaction) certificates (PTCs) AA(SO) India Standard Loan Trust Series A pass- through IND AA(SO) 725.28 Affirmed -Xxxix’S (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 9.95 Affirmed -Xxxix’S (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 48.75 Affirmed -Xxxix’S (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Kanoria Sugar And General WC TL (long- term) IND D 382.4 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd Kanoria Sugar And General Fund- based limit IND D 316.1 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd (long- /short- term) Kanoria Sugar And General Non- fund- based limit IND D 24 Assigned Manufacturing Co. Ltd (short- term) Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt TL IND A 14570 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR14,700) Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Fund- based WC limits IND A/ IND A1 450 Affirmed Ltd Rose Metal Fund- based WC limit IND B/ INDA4 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt TL IND A- 315 Assigned Ltd Sansar Trust Dec 2017 (An Abs Second Loss Credit Provisional IND 223.84 Assigned Transaction) Facility (SLCF) A- (SO) Sansar Trust Dec 2017 (An Abs Series A pass- through Provisional IND 4476.81 Assigned Transaction) certificates (PTCs) AAA(SO) Sansar Trust December 2016 III Second loss credit IND A- (SO) 218.6 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) facility SLCF Sansar Trust December 2016 III Series A pass- through IND AAA(SO) 2462.8 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust December 2016 IV Second loss credit IND A- (SO) 212.5 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) facility SLCF Sansar Trust December 2016 IV Series A pass- through IND AA+(SO) 2189.6 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Sanstar Biopolymers Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BBB- 450 Downgraded increased from 250 Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd Fund- based WC facilityIND BBB (SO)/ 800 Assigned IND A3+(SO) Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd TL IND BBB(SO) 850 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)