India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 430 Downgraded JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 970 Downgraded A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by JSR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Metal Care Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB Fac* Provisional IND 100 Assigned A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by JSR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rural Electrification ST debt/CP programme 70000 Withdrawn; Corporation Ltd (including BG) (FY17) Paid in full Rural Electrification ST borrowing IND A1+ 50000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd programme (including CP (CP) and BG) (FY18) Sivanthi Joe Coirs Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari Non-FB WC limit IND A3 36.8 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 23.2 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd limit* A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SLP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deep Weldmesh Pvt Ltd FB limits (long- and IND D 100 Downgraded and ST) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gargs Weldmesh Pvt Ltd FB limits (LT/ST) IND D 100 Downgraded and Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 116.2 Downgraded Jsr Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 283.8 Downgraded BB+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by JSR to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mata Rani Trust TL (LT) IND D 291 Migrated to Non Non-Cooperating Category Metal Care Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ / IND A4+100 Assigned Metal Care Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 100 Assigned BB+ / Provisional IND A4+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MCAPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rural Electrification LT annual borrowing IND AAA 500000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd programme (FY18) Rural Electrification Other LT annual IND AAA 1336790 Affirmed Corporation Ltd borrowing programme (FY07-FY17) Sivanthi Joe Coirs Long-TL IND BB 25.2 Assigned Sivanthi Joe Coirs FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 60 Assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari TL IND BBB- 481 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 234.5 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 110.5 Affirmed Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MCAPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.