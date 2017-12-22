India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Solar Industries Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned Ltd Anunay Fab Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4 60 Migrated to ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Non Cooperating Category Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Migrated to ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Non Cooperating Category Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 190 Assigned Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 4450 Affirmed Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A1 500 Affirmed (increased from INR250 million) Gujarat Gas Ltd CP** IND A1+ 350 Affirmed ** to be carved out of existing working capital limits Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 800 Assigned Maktel Power Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST) IND D 125 Downgraded and ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sambhaav Media Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 50 Assigned Syndicate Bank CDs IND A1+ 150000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Solar Industries Pvt FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Ltd Abhishek Solar Industries Pvt TL IND BB- 8.98 Assigned Ltd Anunay Fab Ltd FB WC facility IND B+ /IND A4 792 Migrated to ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Non Cooperating Category Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 60.8 Migrated to ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Non Cooperating Category Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 160 Migrated to ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Non Cooperating Category Bhopal Dhule Transmission Co. NCDs IND AAA 7350 Assigned Ltd Columbia Petro Chem Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- /IND A2+ 300 Affirmed Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 90 Assigned Dev Shree Cotsyn Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 80 Assigned Giriraj Enterprises TL IND A 4353 Affirmed (reduced from INR9,395.9mln) Giriraj Enterprises CC facility IND A/IND 1010 Affirmed A1 (increased from INR400mln) Giriraj Enterprises Non-FB limit IND A/IND 500 Affirmed A1 Giriraj Enterprises *Proposed TL Provisional IND 2147 Affirmed A (increased from INR704.1mln)*The final rating is contingent upon receipt of the executed financing documents between GE and lenders Gujarat Gas Ltd Bk loans* IND AA /IND A1+ 32000 Affirmed * Interchangeable with working capital Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 160 Assigned Kishore Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 40 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Maktel Power Ltd FB Fac (LT) IND D 105 Downgraded and ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Pg Electroplast Ltd TL IND BBB- 185 Assigned Sambhaav Media Ltd LT loans IND BB+ 27 Assigned Sambhaav Media Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 132.5 Assigned Sambhaav Media Ltd *Proposed LT Loan Provisional IND 220 Assigned BB+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SAML to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sheetal Structurals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 60 Assigned Sheetal Structurals Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 30 Assigned Suraksha Realty Ltd NCDs (Series III) IND AA-(SO) 200 Affirmed Suraksha Realty Ltd NCDs (Series IV) IND AA-(SO) 200 Affirmed Universal Educational Society Term loan* IND BB+ 335.53 Assigned *The details are provided in Annexure. Universal Educational Society Overdraft IND BB+ 35 Assigned Woodstock Ambience Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 5090 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.