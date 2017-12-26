India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asianet Satellite NFBF IND A1 1075.4 Upgraded from Communications Ltd IND A2+ Cadchem Laboratories Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 32.5 Assigned H N Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 250 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd CP IND A3+ 100 Affirmed Prabhu Constructions Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 35 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Star Paper Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asianet Satellite TL IND A 1890.2 Upgraded from Communications Ltd’S IND A- Asianet Satellite CCL IND A / IND A1 160 Upgraded from Communications Ltd’S IND A- / IND A2+ Blp Vayu Senior project Bk loan IND A- 30100 Upgraded from IND BBB+ (outstanding INR2,727.89 as on 30 November 2017) Bvg India Ltd CP WD 500 Withdrawn Cadchem Laboratories Ltd FB limit IND BB- 72.5 Assigned Cadchem Laboratories Ltd TL IND BB- 25.57 Assigned Cholamandalam Investment And NCD IND AA+ 10000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd’S H N Construction Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 50 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust -Xl’S Series A pass-through IND A(SO) 1050.59 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust -Xl’S Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 15.7 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) India Standard Loan Trust -Xl’S Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 53.26 Affirmed (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Maharashtra Patbandhare Vittiya Series IV bond IND A(SO) 5050 Affirmed Co. Ltd programme Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD IND BBB 1575 Affirmed Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdTL IND A- 300 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdProposed TL IND A- 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nisa Industrial Services Pvt LtdFB CC limits IND A- /IND A2+ 650 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd FB limits(Long IND D 100 Migrated to -term/ST) Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 80 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Platinum Trust December 2017 Series A pass-through Provisional IND 7192.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) AAA(SO) Platinum Trust December 2017 Second loss credit Provisional IND 233.7 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) Prabhu Constructions FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Rr Cottons TL Fac IND B+ 27.2 Upgraded from IND B (reduced from INR30.0) Rr Cottons FB WC Fac IND B+ /IND A4 150 Upgraded from IND B / Affirmed Sai Smaran Foods Ltd FBF IND BBB- / IND A3450 Assigned Sansar Trust December 2016 (An Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 129.5 Affirmed Abs Transaction) facility SLCF Sansar Trust December 2016 (An Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1167.4 Affirmed Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust December 2017 V Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 225.29 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust December 2017 V Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 4096.23 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Star Paper Mills Ltd FB limits IND BBB 190 Assigned The Federal Bank Ltd Basel III Tier 2 debt IND AA 5000 Assigned The Seksaria Biswan Sugar TL IND A 11000 Affirmed Factory Ltd Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd BL IND BBB 5000 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.