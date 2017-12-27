India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.E. Testing Company Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Assigned L B Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 420 Affirmed Magnum Sea Foods Ltd Non FB WC limit IND A3+ 150 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 960 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt/CP (CP)* IND A1/RWE 13000 Placed on RWE from RWN * INR4,000 million of the CP is backed by a fund-based facility Reliance Infrastructure Ltd CP IND A1+(SO) 4500 Placed on RWE from RWN Virupaksha Organics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2 329 Upgraded LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.E. Testing Company Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 50 Assigned Crd Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limit 100 Withdrawn Crd Foods Pvt Ltd TL 178 Withdrawn Crd Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits 100 Withdrawn Gen Next Motors Ltd TL IND BB+ 53.45 Affirmed Gen Next Motors Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 150 Affirmed Indian Acrylics Ltd FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND C/IND A4 300 Downgraded Indian Acrylics Ltd TL (LT) IND D 907.9 Assigned Indian Acrylics Ltd Non-FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND D 1892.5 Downgraded L B Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 60 Affirmed M/S Chandukaka Saraf And Sons Secured overdraft IND BBB- 250 Assigned M/S Chandukaka Saraf And Sons Proposed CC limits* Provisional IND 250 Assigned BBB- /Provisional IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by CSS to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Magnum Estates Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB /IND A3+ 250 Assigned Magnum Sea Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 500 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd FB limits IND A- 1300 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A/RWE 9750 Placed on RWE from RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND A/RWE 5300 Placed on RWE from RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac IND A/RWE/IND 180000 Placed on RWE A1/RWE from RWN Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCDs** IND A+(SO)/RWE 4000 Placed on RWE from RWN ** Secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distribution business Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL** IND A+(SO)/RWE 9000 Placed on RWE from RWN ** Secured against regulatory asset collection in R-Infra’s Mumbai distribution business S.K. Elite Industries (I) Ltd Overdraft TL IND BB- 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 118.24 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Saa Vishnu Bakers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 50 Migrated to BB+ Non Cooperating Category Sandhar Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1367 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ /IND A1+ 750 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+ /IND A1+ 210.5 Assigned Shri Dakshineshwari Maa Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 200 Assigned Polyfabs Ltd BB Toshniwal Enterprises Controls FB WC limit IND BB+ 270 Assigned Ltd Virupaksha Organics Ltd FB WC limits IND 450 Affirmed BBB/IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in RWE - Rating Watch Evolving RWN - Rating Watch Negative $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)