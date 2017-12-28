India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 70 Affirmed Arunoday Construction Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Affirmed Crest Cellulose Non-FB limits IND A2+ 50 Assigned Jatson Power Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 32.5 Assigned Modern Laminators Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category National Aluminium Company Non-FB limits IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Pravesha Industries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 500 Affirmed Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton Non-FB limit IND A4 0.2 Assigned Mills Ultima Swithgears Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Travel Bureau FB WC limit IND BBB/IND A3+ 730 Affirmed Arunoday Construction Company FB WC limits IND BB- 118.5 Affirmed Brahmaputra Biochem Long-TL IND B+ 612.7 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 179.4 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem Non-FB Fac IND B+/IND A4 37.5 Assigned Crest Cellulose TL IND BBB+ 605.4 Affirmed Crest Cellulose FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND 207.8 Affirmed A2+ Genext Hardware & Parks TL - - Withdrawn Genext Hardware & Parks Short-TL - - Withdrawn Jatson Power Long-TL IND BB- 0.46 Assigned Jatson Power FB WC limit IND BB- 42.5 Assigned Kadam & Kadam Jewellers FB WC facility IND BB-/IND A4+ 600 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Modern Laminators TL IND BB+ 14.1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Modern Laminators FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category National Aluminium Company FB limits IND AAA 6000 Affirmed Nhc Foods TL IND BB 22.6 Downgraded from IND BB+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Nhc Foods FB Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 240 Downgraded from IND BB+ /Reaffirmed Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Pravesha Industries TL IND BBB+ 892.5 Affirmed Pravesha Industries FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 500 Affirmed Ram Coir Mills TL IND B+ 32 Affirmed Ram Coir Mills FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 130 Affirmed Sri Vijaya Venkateswara Cotton FB limit IND B+ 45 Assigned Mills Ultima Swithgears FB limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 100 Assigned Yogiraj Spinning FB WC limit IND BBB- 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Yogiraj Spinning TL IND BBB- 263.01 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)