India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev’S Chem Tec Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Shaarc Projects Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 40 Affirmed reduced from 50 mln LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev’S Chem Tec Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 20 Assigned Dev’S Chem Tec Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 120 Assigned BB-/ Provisional IND A4+ Ifmr Capital Ceb I 2017 NCDs Provisional IND 200 Assigned A(SO) Ifmr Capital Ceb Ii 2017 NCDs Provisional IND 300 Assigned A(SO) K. Palaniappa Memorial Bk loans IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Educational Trust Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 400 Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND BBB-/ IND A3 4000 Migrated to Non- Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kundan Care Products Ltd FB and non-FB WC limitsIND BB+/ IND A4+ 850 Affirmed; Outlook revised Kundan International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 450 Long- term rating Downgraded; Short- term rating affirmed Kundan International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 1250 Long- term rating Downgraded; Short- term rating affirmed Kundan Rice Mills Ltd FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 450 Long- term rating downgraded; Short- term rating affirmed Kundan Rice Mills Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 500 Long- term rating downgraded; Short- term rating affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust - Lix Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 22.93 Assigned (An ABS Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Lix Series A1 pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1436.99 Assigned (An ABS Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Lix Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 91.72 Assigned (An ABS Transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust - Lix Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 107.01 Assigned (An ABS Transaction) facility (SLCF) Montecarlo Ltd Non-FBL IND A+ 1500 Assigned Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 73.44 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Mormont Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 24.42 Affirmed Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 4.6 Affirmed reduced from 12.8 mln Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 300 Affirmed reduced from 343.4 mln Olive Tex Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac WD 22.5 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Shaarc Projects Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 35 Long- term rating upgraded/Short- term rating affirmed increased from 25 mln ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 