India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jhajjar Power Ltd. CPs (CPs) IND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Religare Enterprises Ltd ST debt (CP) IND A1/RWN 500 Affirmed Maintained on RWN LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Athani Sugars Ltd TL IND BBB- 1160 Assigned Athani Sugars Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB- /IND A3 2000 Assigned Athani Sugars Ltd Short-TL IND BBB- /IND A3 550 Assigned Athani Sugars Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 290 Assigned BBB- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by ASL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Geetashree Pulses FB limits IND B 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Gp Wind (Jangi) Pvt Ltd NCDs IND AA-(SO) 3000 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Lii Series A pass-through IND A (SO) 1577.04 Assigned certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust Lii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 15.78 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust Lii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 56.78 Assigned facility (SLCF) Jhajjar Power Ltd. Rupee TL IND A+ 16970 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd. WC facility IND A+ 12500 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd. NCDs IND A+ 4930 Affirmed Jhajjar Power Ltd. NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+(SO) 4760 Affirmed Platinum Trust November 2017 Pass-through Provisional IND 3374.87 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - AAA(SO) Series A Platinum Trust November 2017 Second loss credit Provisional IND 185.62 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND A/RWN 1760 Affirmed (NCDs) Maintained on RWN Sansar Trust June 2017 Ii Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 125.2 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust June 2017 Ii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 2504.6 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Ii Second Loss Credit IND A-(SO) 86.1 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Ii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1721 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Vii Second loss credit IND A-(SO) 197.3 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Sep 2017 Vii Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3945.9 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 4.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR7.7mln) Sanshu Green Corn Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB /IND A4+ 172.5 Affirmed Satyam Developers Ltd TL IND BB 450 Assigned Vanilla Clean Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 2300 Assigned Vanilla Clean Power Pvt Ltd Overdraft IND BBB- 210 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.