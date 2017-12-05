India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B D Motors Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 1 Affirmed Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2+ 10 Affirmed Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 390 Affirmed Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB Fac* Provisional IND 710 Assigned A2 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KSAPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 22.6 Affirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 86.5 Assigned Yogesh Chaudhry Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astha Innovations Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 110 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) B D Motors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 340 Affirmed B D Motors Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 12 Affirmed (reduced from 30.6) Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 305 Affirmed (increased from 285) Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 432.31 Affirmed (reduced from 443.3) Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB- 55 Affirmed (increased from 35) Friends Paper Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 100 Assigned Friends Paper Mills Long-TL IND B+ 89.195 Assigned Gautam Trading Company TL IND B+ 18.8 Assigned Gautam Trading Company FB WC limit LT/ST IND B+ / IND A4 250 Upgraded from IND B / IND A4 Hindustan Motor Finance TL IND A-/RWE 860 Placed on RWE Corporation Ltd (increased from INR750) Hindustan Motor Finance FB WC limits IND A-/RWE / IND 200 Placed on RWE Corporation Ltd A2+/RWE (increased from INR150) Hindustan Motor Finance Non-FB WC limits IND A2+/RWE 290 Placed on RWE Corporation Ltd (reduced from INR700) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 6.3 Affirmed (reduced from 12.9) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB+ / IND 300 Affirmed A2+ (reduced from 450) Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 190 Affirmed Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 310 Assigned BBB * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by KSAPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. North Eastern Educare & TL IND BB- 77.8 Migrated to Research Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Platinum Trust March 2017 Pass-through IND AAA(SO) 3089.8 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - Series A Platinum Trust March 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 162.3 Assigned facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust November 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1807.3 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust November 2016 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 125.2 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd TL limits IND BBB- 201.7 Affirmed (increased from 132.48) Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3220 Affirmed (increased from 167.5) Sadahari Shakti Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 99 Assigned Sspdl Ltd LT IND BB - - (Issuer Not Cooperating) Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd WC demand loan IND BB- 1.14 Assigned Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+67.5 Assigned Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing TL IND A- 302.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing TL* IND A- 447.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd *Yet to be availed Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Proposed TL# IND A- 1250 Assigned Pvt Ltd #The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by TTRL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vigneswara Thermal Power Pvt LtdSenior project TL IND BBB- 400 Assigned Vigneswara Thermal Power Pvt LtdLoan equivalent to IND BBB- 53 Assigned risk facility Yogesh Chaudhry FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 