India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 5
Modi fights to protect home base
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
#Asia
December 5, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 5

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 4, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B D Motors Ltd                  Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          1        Affirmed
Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac             IND A2+          10       Affirmed
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd              Non-FB limits          IND A4+          50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Fac             IND A2           390      Affirmed
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          Proposed non-FB Fac*   Provisional IND  710      Assigned
                                                       A2
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by KSAPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd      Non-FB WC limits       IND A3           22.6     Affirmed
Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd         Non-FBL                IND A4+          86.5     Assigned
Yogesh Chaudhry                 Non-FB limits          IND A4+          70       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Astha Innovations Pvt. Ltd      FB WC limit            IND BB           110      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
B D Motors Ltd                  FB WC limit            IND BB-          340      Affirmed
B D Motors Ltd                  Long-TL                IND BB-          12       Affirmed
(reduced from 30.6)
Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd     FB limits              IND BBB-         305      Affirmed
(increased from 285)
Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd     TL                     IND BBB-         432.31   Affirmed
(reduced from 443.3)
Efc Logistics India Pvt Ltd     Non-FB limits          IND BBB-         55       Affirmed
(increased from 35)
Friends Paper Mills             FB WC limit            IND B+           100      Assigned
Friends Paper Mills             Long-TL                IND B+           89.195   Assigned
Gautam Trading Company          TL                     IND B+           18.8     Assigned
Gautam Trading Company          FB WC limit LT/ST      IND B+ / IND A4  250      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND B / IND A4
Hindustan Motor Finance         TL                     IND A-/RWE       860      Placed on RWE
Corporation Ltd
(increased from INR750)
Hindustan Motor Finance         FB WC limits           IND A-/RWE / IND 200      Placed on RWE
Corporation Ltd                                        A2+/RWE
(increased from INR150)
Hindustan Motor Finance         Non-FB WC limits       IND A2+/RWE      290      Placed on RWE
Corporation Ltd
(reduced from INR700)
Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BBB+         6.3      Affirmed
(reduced from 12.9)
Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac                 IND BBB+ / IND   300      Affirmed
                                                       A2+
(reduced from 450)
Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd              FB limits              IND BB+ / IND A4+50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          FB Fac                 IND BBB          190      Affirmed
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          Proposed FB Fac*       Provisional IND  310      Assigned
                                                       BBB
* The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by KSAPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
North Eastern Educare &         TL                     IND BB-          77.8     Migrated to
Research Pvt Ltd                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Platinum Trust March 2017       Pass-through           IND AAA(SO)      3089.8   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs) -
                                Series A
Platinum Trust March 2017       Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      162.3    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)
Platinum Trust November 2016    Series A pass-through  IND AAA(SO)      1807.3   Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust November 2016    Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      125.2    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd      TL limits              IND BBB-         201.7    Affirmed
(increased from 132.48)
Ranga Weaves India Pvt Ltd      FB WC limits           IND BBB- / IND A3220      Affirmed
(increased from 167.5)
Sadahari Shakti Pvt Ltd         FB WC limits           IND B+ /IND A4   99       Assigned
Sspdl Ltd                       LT                     IND BB           -        -
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd         WC demand loan         IND BB-          1.14     Assigned
Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB- / IND A4+67.5     Assigned
Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing   TL                     IND A-           302.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing   TL*                    IND A-           447.5    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
*Yet to be availed
Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing   Proposed TL#           IND A-           1250     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
#The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by TTRL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Vigneswara Thermal Power Pvt LtdSenior project TL      IND BBB-         400      Assigned
Vigneswara Thermal Power Pvt LtdLoan equivalent to     IND BBB-         53       Assigned
                                risk facility
Yogesh Chaudhry                 FB limits              IND BB- / IND A4+50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
