India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elin Electronics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 107.5 Assigned Manipal Business Solutions Pvt Non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 20 Assigned Ltd Manipal Technologies Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 100 Affirmed Manipal Utility Packaging Non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 50 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 844 Reassigned Universal Print Systems Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(SO) 10 Assigned Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3 270 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Elin Electronics Ltd Long-TL IND A- 456 Affirmed Elin Electronics Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 350 Affirmed Elin Electronics Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 50 Assigned A-/Provisional IND A2+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EEL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Global Properties Proposed TL Provisional IND 400 Migrated to BB- Non Cooperating Category Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 1006.5 Affirmed Jubilant Consumer Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 75 Affirmed Lite Bite Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 200 Assigned Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 100 Assigned Lite Bite Travel Foods Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A 194.4 Assigned Manipal Business Solutions Pvt TL IND BBB+(SO) 90.6 Affirmed Ltd Manipal Business Solutions Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO)/IND 80 Affirmed Ltd A2(SO) Manipal Technologies Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1900 Assigned Manipal Technologies Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2 2400 Affirmed Manipal Utility Packaging TL IND BBB+(SO) 464 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd Manipal Utility Packaging FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO)/IND 450 Affirmed Solutions Pvt Ltd A2(SO) Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB+ 550 Assigned Mct Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2 500 Reassigned Meraki Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A(SO) 89.95 Upgraded certificates (PTCs) Meraki Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BB+(SO) 26.78 Upgraded Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A1 pass-through IND AA(SO) 413.01 Upgraded 2016 certificates (PTCs) Mkhitaryan Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs IND BBB (SO) 85.29 Upgraded 2016 Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 230 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 24.5 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd TL 467.7 Withdrawn Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WCFac 450 Withdrawn Sjlt Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac 180.4 Withdrawn Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 59.1 Affirmed Sunshine Vegetables Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 15 Affirmed Tarun Oils Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 81.5 Downgraded Universal Print Systems Ltd TL# IND BBB+(SO) 36 Assigned # The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of sanction letters conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Universal Print Systems Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO)/IND 50 Affirmed A2(SO) Utracon Structural Systems Pvt FB limits IND BBB-/IND A3 100 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A4 PTCs IND A(SO) 13.7 Upgraded Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A3 PTCs IND AA(SO) 136.71 Upgraded Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through Paid in full certificates (PTCs) Zlatan Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Paid in full ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)