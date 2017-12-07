India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basf India'S CP* IND A1+ 7500 Assigned * CP outstanding to be within drawing power Camlin Fine Sciences Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1458 Downgraded from IND A1 Camlin Fine Sciences CP programme* IND A2+ 644.5 Downgraded from IND A1 * To be carved out of fund-based limits Elin Electronics Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 107.5 Affirmed Ica Edu Skills Proposed non-FB limits Prov IND A4+ 165 Assigned * *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ICA to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Mantram Technofab Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 2.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Metro Telworks Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 310 Assigned Shivam Infra-Tech Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Assigned Shivam Infra-Tech Proposed non-FB WC Provi IND A4+ 50 Assigned limit K Raheja It Park (Hyderabad) NCDs IND AAA 5000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankit International TL IND A- 79 Assigned Camlin Fine Sciences TL IND A- 239.8 Downgraded from IND A Camlin Fine Sciences FB limits IND A- / A2+ 2200 Downgraded from IND A / A1 Camlin Fine Sciences Proposed TL# Prov IND A- 1282 Downgraded from Prov IND A # The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CFSL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Elin Electronics Long-TL IND A- 456 Affirmed Elin Electronics FB WC limits IND A- / A2+ 350 Affirmed Elin Electronics Proposed FB WC limits *Prov IND A- / 50 Assigned Prov IND A2+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EEL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ica Edu Skills Non-FB limit IND BB+ / INDA 4+50 Affirmed Jindal Overseas Corporation FB limits - 100 Withdrawn Jindal Overseas Corporation Non-FB limits - 750 Withdrawn Mantram Technofab FB WC limit IND BB- 200 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mantram Technofab Long-TL IND BB- 89.52 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Metro Telworks TL IND BBB 21.13 Assigned Metro Telworks FB WC Fac IND BBB / IND A3+60 Assigned Metro Telworks Proposed TL * Provisional IND 28.35 Assigned BBB * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MTPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Salcomp Manufacturing Long-TL IND A- 300 Affirmed Salcomp Manufacturing FB WC limits IND A- / A1 300 Affirmed Shivam Infra-Tech FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 20 Assigned Shivam Infra-Tech Proposed FB WC limit Prov IND BB / 50 Assigned Provi IND A4+ Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND B+ 230 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shri Mookambiga Spinning Mills TL IND B+ 24.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sjlt Spinning Mills TL - 284.4 Withdrawn Sjlt Spinning Mills FB WC Fac - 330 Withdrawn Sjlt Spinning Mills Non-FB WC Fac - 100 Withdrawn Sjlt Textiles TL - 467.7 Withdrawn Sjlt Textiles FB WCFac - 450 Withdrawn Sjlt Textiles Non-FB WC Fac - 180.4 Withdrawn Telugu Cine Workers Cooperative FB WC IND B+ 500 Assigned Housing Society ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)