India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Plastic Industries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 31 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Amit Capacitors Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 60 Assigned B.L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 20 Assigned D.P. Jagtap And Company NFBF IND A4+ 109 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Heavy Engineering Corporation Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1880 Assigned Ltd Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) St. Marys Rubbers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3 40 Assigned Ajay Plastic Industries FB Fac IND BB- 45 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Capacitors Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 100 Assigned B.L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 333 Assigned B.L. Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB/IND A3+ 397 Assigned Cynosure Manik Auto Centre FBL IND BB 125 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) D.P. Jagtap And Company FBF IND BB 16 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 418.3* Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category *includes buyers credit of INR278 million. (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC limit IND BB 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) G.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND BB/IND A4+ 25 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Heavy Engineering Corporation FB limits IND BB 2000 Assigned Ltd India Structured Asset Series A17 IND AAA(SO) 165.7 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii pass-through certificates (PTCs) India Structured Asset Series A18 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 159 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A19 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 152.6 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A20 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 146.5 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A21 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 140.5 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A22 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 134.9 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A23 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 129.4 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A24 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 124.2 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii India Structured Asset Series A25 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 17.3 Affirmed Trust-Series Xii Jodhani Exports FB limits (ST) IND D 200 Downgraded from IND A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper tier 2 IND AA+ 1.5 Affirmed subordinated bonds# #unutilised Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Senior LT debt# IND AAA 3 Affirmed #unutilised Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower tier 2 IND AAA 1.9 Affirmed subordinated debt# #unutilised Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower tier 2 IND AAA 4.25 Affirmed subordinated debt Life Shine Medical Services Pvt Long-TL IND BB 110.6 Upgraded from Ltd BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating),(reduced from 140.73) Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL WD 511.3 Withdrawn Next Education India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 450 Withdrawn Next Education India Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limit WD 100 Withdrawn Next Education India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit WD 200 Withdrawn Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series O pass-through IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series P PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series Q PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series R PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series S PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series T PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series U PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series V PTCs IND AAA(SO) 236.45 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Novo X Trust - Locomotive (An Series W PTCs IND AAA(SO) 161.1 Affirmed Abs Transaction) Pre Unique (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B-/IND A4 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 38 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sea Hawk Agro Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 33 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) St. Marys Rubbers Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 267 Assigned Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 265 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) Starburst Motors Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 46.31 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not Cooperating) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)