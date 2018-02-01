India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 31, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cables & Electricals Non-FB Bk Fac IND A3+ 60 Upgraded from IND A3 Cables & Electricals Non-FB Bk Fac# IND A3+ 70 Assigned # The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of the sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Cables & Electricals Proposed non- FB WC Provisional IND 50 Assigned limit* A3+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by ICEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Gmw Non-FB limits IND A4+ 725 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure CP IND A1+ 450 Assigned Samrat Gems Impex Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 70 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cables & Electricals FB WC limit IND BBB 335 Upgraded from IND BBB- Cables & Electricals FB WC limit# IND BBB 30 Assigned # The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of the sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Cables & Electricals Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND 40 Assigned BBB * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by ICEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Crystal Cable Industries TL (LT) IND D 15.2 Affirmed Crystal Cable Industries FB WC limit (LT) IND D 497.4 Affirmed Crystal Cable Industries Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 250 Affirmed Gmw FB limits IND BB+ 155 Assigned Kalikund Developers TL IND B+ 295 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category M M Polymers TL IND BB- 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category M M Polymers FB limits IND BB- 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mahindra World City Developers FB WC Fac IND AA- 250 Assigned Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliv Series A1 pass-through IND AAA 764.44 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliv Series A2 PTCs IND AAA 44.49 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliv Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 27.8 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliv Second loss credit IND BBB+ 107.5 Upgraded from facility (SLCF) IND BBB Mifl Securitisation Trust Series A1 PTCs IND AA+ 160.97 Upgraded from IND AA Mifl Securitisation Trust Series A2 PTCs IND AA+ 5.83 Upgraded from IND AA Mifl Securitisation Trust Liquidity facility IND AAA 5.2 Affirmed Mifl Securitisation Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 29.6 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A1 PTCs IND AA+ 272.63 Upgraded from AA Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Series A2 PTCs IND AA+ 5.56 Upgraded from AA Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 11.3 Upgraded from AAA Mifl Securitisation Trust Xiii SLCF IND BBB+ 51.51 Upgraded from BBB Panchshil Corporate Park NCDs tranche 1 IND AAA 3750 Assigned Panchshil Corporate Park NCDs tranche 2 IND AAA 500 Assigned Samrat Gems Impex FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 299.5 Affirmed Surendra Steels Long-TL IND BB+ 36.1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Surendra Steels FB Fac IND BB+ 410 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Umadutt Industries FB limits IND C 54 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Umadutt Industries TL (LT) IND D 76.19 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Virinchi FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 130 Downgraded from IND BBB / A2 Placed on RWN Virinchi Healthcare TL (LT) IND D 679.5 Downgraded from IND BBB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)