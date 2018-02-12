India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devi Fisheries Non-FB limits IND A2+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kct Trading FB limits IND A2 975 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Pradesh Expressway Series D to G Senior IND AAA 2658 Affirmed NCDs Aster FB limits (long- and IND D 2250 - ST) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Aster Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 11039.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Devi Fisheries FB limits IND BBB+/ IND A2+1620 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Eswari Green Energy TL IND B 200 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - XliiSeries A pass-through IND A 758.64 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - XliiLiquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 12.51 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - XliiSecond loss credit IND BBB 49.39 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 2800 Affirmed Infrastructures Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Megha Engineering & Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 78400 Affirmed Infrastructures Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Megha Engineering & Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 700 Affirmed Infrastructures A+ / Provisional IND A1+ Outlook revised to Positive from Stable * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MEIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Megha Engineering & Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 41000 Affirmed Infrastructures limits* A+ / Provisional IND A1+ Outlook revised to Positive from Stable * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MEIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Western Transmission (Gujarat) TL Provisional IND 3000 Assigned AA+ Western Transmission (Gujarat) WC facility Provisional IND 100 Assigned AA+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)