India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limit IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Hpcl- Mittal Energy Ltd CP IND A1+ 15 Affirmed Kct Trading Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND A2 975 Affirmed M/S Divine Cera Wool India Llp Non- fund- based WC IND A4 10 Migrated to facility Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quality Industries’ (Qi) Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 100 Affirmed limit reduced from 150 mln LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Binary Apparel Park Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 120 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BB 210.9 Affirmed reduced from 319.36 mln Cotton Blossom (I) Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 900 Affirmed increased from 804 mln Dedicated Freight Corridor Long- Term Issuer IND AAA Affirmed Corporation Of India Ltd Rating Ecokrin Hygiene Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limit IND BB- 27.5 Downgraded Gsk Infrastructures Fund- based Fac (long- IND D 10 Downgraded /short- term) Gsk Infrastructures Non- fund- based Fac IND D 60 Downgraded (short- term) Hpcl- Mittal Energy Ltd Non- convertible IND AA 10.2 Affirmed debentures (NCDs) Hpcl- Mittal Energy Ltd TL IND AA 90.9 Affirmed reduced from 153.63 mln Hpcl- Mittal Energy Ltd Bk Fac IND AA/ IND A1+ 131 Affirmed reduced from 157 mln M/S Divine Cera Wool India Llp Long- TL IND B- 67.81 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M/S Divine Cera Wool India Llp Fund- based WC facilityIND B- / IND A4 20 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quality Industries’ (Qi) TL IND BB+ 2.73 Affirmed reduced from 3.33 mln Quality Industries’ (Qi) Fund- based WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Affirmed increased from 81.5 mln Shree Sukhakarta Developers Pvt Non- convertible IND D 3500 Downgraded and Ltd debentures (Long- term) Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suneja Sons Fund- based WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 197.5 Affirmed Usha Martin Ltd TL IND BB+/ RWN 33392.5 Maintained on RWN Usha Martin Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB+/ RWN 6000 Maintained on RWN Usha Martin Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND BB+/ RWN 1500 Maintained on RWN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)