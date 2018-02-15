FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 3:49 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 15

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 14, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd       Non- fund- based Fac   IND A4+          18       Assigned
Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd       Proposed non- fund-    Provisional IND  45       Assigned
                                based Fac*             A4+
Scc Projects Pvt Ltd            Non- fund- based limitsIND A4           80       Assigned
Starshine Engineering (I) Pvt   Proposed non- fund-    Provisional IND  100      Migrated to
Ltd                             based limits           A4                        Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Sunteck Realty Ltd              CP*                    IND A1+          500      Assigned
*Issued but unutilised, will be carved out from the overdraft facility and used for reducing
funding cost
Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.Non- fund- based limit IND A4+          25       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd     Loan equivalent risk   IND BBB          860      Assigned
Chamundeshwari Electricity      TL                     IND A            5,383.70 Affirmed
Supply Corporation Ltd
increased from 5,024.62 mln
Chamundeshwari Electricity      Fund- based WC limits  IND A            7,000    Affirmed
Supply Corporation Ltd
increased from 500 mln
Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd       Fund- based Fac        IND BB- /IND A4+ 30       Assigned
Il&Fs Education & Technology    Series C               IND AA- (SO)     1984     Affirmed
Services Ltd
outstanding as on 9 February 2018 mln
Punjabi University, Patiala     TL                     IND BBB-         29.3     Affirmed
reduced from 43 mln
Punjabi University, Patiala     WC facility            IND BBB-         800      Affirmed
increased from 440 mln
Saraswati Educational           TL                     IND BB           358.2    Migrated to
Charitable Trust                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Saraswati Educational           WC facility            IND BB           20       Migrated to
Charitable Trust                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Saraswati Educational           Proposed TL            Provisional IND  300      Migrated to
Charitable Trust                                       BB                        Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Scc Projects Pvt Ltd            Fund- based WC limits  IND B-           90       Assigned
Scc Projects Pvt Ltd            TL                     IND B-           1.13     Assigned
Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.Fund- based WC limits  IND BB-          75       Assigned
Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.TL                     IND BB-          150      Assigned
Trading Engineers               Non- fund- based WC    IND D            435      Downgraded
(International) Ltd             limits (long- and
                                short- term)
Trading Engineers               Fund- based WC limits  IND D            492.5    Downgraded
(International) Ltd             (long- and short- term)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
