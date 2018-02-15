India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 14, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND A4+ 18 Assigned Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 45 Assigned based Fac* A4+ Scc Projects Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4 80 Assigned Starshine Engineering (I) Pvt Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 100 Migrated to Ltd based limits A4 Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sunteck Realty Ltd CP* IND A1+ 500 Assigned *Issued but unutilised, will be carved out from the overdraft facility and used for reducing funding cost Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.Non- fund- based limit IND A4+ 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 860 Assigned Chamundeshwari Electricity TL IND A 5,383.70 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd increased from 5,024.62 mln Chamundeshwari Electricity Fund- based WC limits IND A 7,000 Affirmed Supply Corporation Ltd increased from 500 mln Digilogic Systems Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB- /IND A4+ 30 Assigned Il&Fs Education & Technology Series C IND AA- (SO) 1984 Affirmed Services Ltd outstanding as on 9 February 2018 mln Punjabi University, Patiala TL IND BBB- 29.3 Affirmed reduced from 43 mln Punjabi University, Patiala WC facility IND BBB- 800 Affirmed increased from 440 mln Saraswati Educational TL IND BB 358.2 Migrated to Charitable Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Saraswati Educational WC facility IND BB 20 Migrated to Charitable Trust Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Saraswati Educational Proposed TL Provisional IND 300 Migrated to Charitable Trust BB Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Scc Projects Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND B- 90 Assigned Scc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 1.13 Assigned Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.Fund- based WC limits IND BB- 75 Assigned Super Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.TL IND BB- 150 Assigned Trading Engineers Non- fund- based WC IND D 435 Downgraded (International) Ltd limits (long- and short- term) Trading Engineers Fund- based WC limits IND D 492.5 Downgraded (International) Ltd (long- and short- term) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)