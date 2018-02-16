India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 16

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits* IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING),*a bank guarantee limit, which is a sublimit of the term loan. Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 7.5 Affirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 110 Affirmed Landmark Royal Engineering (I) NFBL IND A4+ 32.5 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd NFB WCL IND A3 30 Affirmed Ritesh Tradefin Ltd FB limits (overdraft IND A4+ 55 Migrated to against book debtFac) Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ritesh Tradefin Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ckp Products Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- / IND A345 Assigned Ckp Products Ltd Proposed FB WC limit* IND BBB- / IND A3105 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CKP to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dtc Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 330 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Firestar Diamond Bvba FB WC Fac IND A-(SO) / RWN - Placed on RWN / IND A2+ (SO) / RWN Firestar Diamond Bvba Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND - Placed on RWN A-(SO) / RWN / Provisional IND A2+(SO) / RWN * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FDBVBA’s parent, Firestar International Private Limited (FIPL; ‘IND A-’/RWN), to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Firestar Diamond Fze FB WC Fac IND A-(SO) / RWN - Placed on RWN / IND A2+(SO) / RWN Firestar Diamond Fze Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND - Placed on RWN A-(SO) / RWN / Provisional IND A2+(SO) / RWN * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FDBVBA’s parent, Firestar International Private Limited (FIPL; ‘IND A-’/RWN), to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Firestar Diamond International FB WC Fac IND A-(SO) / RWN 3824 Placed on RWN Pvt Ltd / IND A2+(SO) / RWN Firestar Diamond International Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+(SO)/RWN 1059 Placed on RWN Pvt Ltd Firestar Diamond International Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 3367 Placed on RWN Pvt Ltd A-(SO) / RWN / Provisional IND A2+(SO) / RWN * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Firestar Diamond Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-(SO) / RWN - Placed on RWN / IND A2+(SO) / RWN Geelon Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 160 Affirmed Irestar International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-/ RWN /IND 17132 Placed on RWN A2+ / RWN Irestar International Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+/RWN 2272 Placed on RWN Irestar International Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac* Provisional IND 5197 Placed on RWN A- / RWN / Provisional IND A2+ / RWN * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by FIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 75 Affirmed Landmark Royal Engineering (I) FBL IND BB 2.5 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Radha Krishna Impex Pvt Ltd FB WCL IND BBB- 105 Affirmed Ritesh Tradefin Ltd FB limits (CC Fac) IND BB 75 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rohit Enterprises FB WC limit IND BB- 250 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Unique Foods FB WC limit IND BBB- 117.5 Affirmed Unique Foods TL IND BBB- 25.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR51.1) Unique Foods NFBL WD 20 Withdrawn (repaid in full) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)