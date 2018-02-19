India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 16, 2018 and February 17, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 80 Affirmed Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Non- fund- based WC IND A4 175 Migrated to Ltd limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 100 Assigned Nmc Industries Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A4+ 200 Migrated to limit Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A2+ 90 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Proposed NCDs* Provisional IND 2000 Affirmed AA *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon issuance of NCDs and receipt of transaction documents by the agency. Anand Construwell Pvt. Ltd. Fund- based limits IND BB+ 130 Affirmed Joyful Plastics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 17.69 Affirmed increased from 15.76 mln Joyful Plastics Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB- / IND A4+80.5 Affirmed increased from 49.5 mln Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND A- / IND A2+ 8340 Affirmed Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd Proposed fund- based WD 170 WC limits Withdrawn (because the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Mandar Roller Flour Mills Pvt Fund- based WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 15 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) N.N. Global Mercantile Pvt. Ltd.Fund- based WC limits IND BB- 250 Assigned Shrini Softex India Ltd TL IND BB 43.8 Affirmed reduced from 74.20 mln Shrini Softex India Ltd Fund- based WC Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Shriramkrupa Fibres Fund- based WC limit IND B+ 75 Assigned Shriramkrupa Fibres TL IND B+ 24.23 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Delinters Fund- based WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 10 Assigned Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 100 Assigned Tirumala Balaji Alloys Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BBB+ 110 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)